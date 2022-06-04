Oklahoma State shuts out Florida to advance to Women's College World Series semifinals

Oklahoma State is one win away from the championship series in the 2022 WCWS. The Cowgirls took down Florida 2-0 on Saturday night.

OSU pitcher Kelly Maxwell was the player of the game. Maxwell threw a complete game, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out nine batters.

Oklahoma State manufactured runs thanks to a small-ball approach. Between the fourth and fifth innings, the Cowgirls bunted three times and scored twice as the ball never left the infield.

Oklahoma State will face the winner of the Texas vs. Arizona elimination game in the semifinals. Florida will meet UCLA on Sunday for a chance to play in the semifinals against Oklahoma.

