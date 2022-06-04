Oklahoma takes down Texas to advance to Women's College World Series semifinals

Oklahoma is on to the semifinals after a 7-2 win over Texas. The scoring started early with a two-run home run from Jocelyn Alo. Texas responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the first to make it a one-run game. The Sooners broke it wide open in fifth with four runs on five hits.

Pitcher Hope Trautwein was great in the circle for Oklahoma. She threw a complete game, giving up two runs on six hits, two walks. Trautwein is now 20-1 this season with a 0.68 ERA.

The Sooners will wait till Monday to take on the winner of the matchup between UCLA and Florida or Oklahoma State. The Longhorns move down to the elimination bracket where they'll face Arizona on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

