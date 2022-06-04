Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | June 4, 2022 Oklahoma takes down Texas to advance to Women's College World Series semifinals Oklahoma vs. Texas: 2022 Women's College World Series highlights Share Oklahoma is on to the semifinals after a 7-2 win over Texas. The scoring started early with a two-run home run from Jocelyn Alo. Texas responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the first to make it a one-run game. The Sooners broke it wide open in fifth with four runs on five hits. KEEP UP: Don't miss a moment of the 2022 Women's College World Series Pitcher Hope Trautwein was great in the circle for Oklahoma. She threw a complete game, giving up two runs on six hits, two walks. Trautwein is now 20-1 this season with a 0.68 ERA. The Sooners will wait till Monday to take on the winner of the matchup between UCLA and Florida or Oklahoma State. The Longhorns move down to the elimination bracket where they'll face Arizona on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. Click or tap here to see the interactive WCWS bracket. 2022 WOMEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES 🏆 2022 CHAMPIONSHIP: Live updates, schedule, results | View the bracket | Printable bracket B/R: Follow college softball on Bleacher Report 🤔 WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 1 thing to know about every team | Predictions from d1softball.com | Breaking down the bracket 🤯 WCWS ALL-TIME TOP MOMENTS: Lisa Fernandez | Cat Osterman | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Shay Knighten | Megan Langenfeld | Keira Goerl | Taryne Mowatt | Rachel Garcia 📚 HISTORY: Championship history | Teams with most championships | Best pitchers of all time | All-time home run leaders 👚 Store: Shop for college softball gear College softball's all-time home run leaders Here's a look at the ten college softball players who have slugged 83 or more home runs in their illustrious NCAA careers. READ MORE The 6 college softball teams with the most national championships Here are the schools with the most NCAA softball championships, led by the UCLA Bruins. READ MORE The longest winning streaks in NCAA DI softball history Let's take a look at the longest winning streaks in NCAA DI softball history. READ MORE