NCAA.com | June 5, 2022 2022 NCAA softball bracket: Scores, schedule, TV times for college softball championship Oklahoma State vs. Florida: 2022 Women's College World Series highlights Share Here is the schedule, scores, TV networks and updated softball bracket for the 2022 Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. 2022 Women's College World Series schedule, TV networks, scores Click or tap on the links below to open scores and statistics in a new window or tab. All times are Eastern. Times and TV networks subject to change. Sunday, June 5 Game 9: UCLA 8, Florida 0 UCLA is on to the semifinals after shutting out Florida 8-0. Holly Acevedo pitched six innings for the Bruins, giving up only two hits. Acevedo is now 21-2 this season with a 1.22 ERA. After scoring one run in the second inning, the scoring picked up for UCLA when they scored three runs in the fourth and four runs in the sixth. Savannah Pola walked it off for the Bruins with a bases-clearing, mercy-rule double. Next for the UCLA Bruins are the No.1-ranked Oklahoma Sooners, as they face off at 12 p.m. ET. on Monday, June 6. Game 10: 7 p.m. | Arizona vs. Texas | ESPN2 Monday, June 6 Game 11: 12 p.m. | Oklahoma vs. UCLA | ESPN Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m. Game 13: 7 p.m. | Oklahoma State vs. Winner of game 10 | ESPN Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m. WCWS Finals Game 1: 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8 Game 2: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (if necessary), on Friday, June 10 Women's College World Series highlights and scores The eight teams in the WCWS this season are Arizona, Florida, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Texas and UCLA. Here are the day-by-day scores, recaps and highlights. Saturday, June 4 Game 7: Oklahoma 7, Texas 2 Oklahoma is on to the semifinals after a 7-2 win over Texas. The scoring started early with a two-run home run from Jocelyn Alo. Texas responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the first to make it a one-run game. But the Sooners broke it wide open in fifth with four runs on five hits. Pitcher Hope Trautwein was great in the circle for Oklahoma. She threw a complete game, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks. Trautwein is now 20-1 this season with a 0.68 ERA. The Sooners will wait till Monday to take on the winner of the matchup between UCLA and Florida or Oklahoma State. The Longhorns move down to the elimination bracket where they'll face Arizona on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. Game 8: Oklahoma State 2, Florida 0 Oklahoma State is one win away from the championship series in the 2022 WCWS. The Cowgirls took down Florida 2-0 on Saturday night. OSU pitcher Kelly Maxwell was the player of the game. Maxwell threw a complete game, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out nine batters. Oklahoma State manufactured runs thanks to a small-ball approach. Between the fourth and fifth innings, the Cowgirls bunted three times and scored twice as the ball never left the infield. Oklahoma State will face the winner of the Texas vs. Arizona elimination game in the semifinals. Florida will meet UCLA on Sunday for a chance to play in the semifinals against Oklahoma. Friday, June 3 Game 5: UCLA 6, Northwestern 1 UCLA survived elimination with a big 6-1 win over Northwestern on Friday. Megan Faraimo came out on a different level in this game after a slow start in the Game 1 loss for UCLA. She pitched the full seven innings with only five hits allowed and 10 strikeouts. The biggest strikeout of all, though, came in the bottom of the fifth with the bases loaded and Northwestern star hitter Rachel Lewis at the plate. The Bruins were up by just one run and Faraimo fell behind 3-0 in the count before throwing three strikes to blank Lewis and avoid serious damage. She followed that up in the top of the sixth with a solo bomb to help herself out and get the offense rolling. The Bruins ended up tacking on three more runs in the seventh and Faraimo closed them out to seal the victory. Northwestern was eliminated from the WCWS with the loss, marking the end of a spectacular career for Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, Danielle Williams, and Big Ten Player of the Year, Lewis. Game 6: Arizona 3, Oregon State 1 Arizona advanced to Sunday with a 3-1 win over Oregon State. The Wildcats dazzled defensively and got just enough done at the plate to walk away with the win and keep their run alive at the WCWS. Carlie Scupin went 3 for 3 at the plate for the Cats, including the go-ahead double in the sixth to give Arizona the lead. The game was tied at one run until Scupin broke through and Blaise Biringer hit an RBI single to make it 3-1. Devyn Netz started in the circle for Arizona, lasting five innings with just one run allowed before they turned the ball over to their leader, Hannah Bowen. Bowen did not allow a single hit in the last two innings and secured the victory. Oregon State was eliminated from the tournament with the loss, ending the career of the Beavers' only senior, Mariah Mazon. Thursday, June 2 Game 1: Texas 7, No. 5 UCLA 2 Texas pulled off the first upset of the WCWS with this 7-2 win over No. 5 UCLA. They scored the most World Series runs in program history. Mia Scott went 4-for-4 on four pitches with two RBI in the win. The Longhorns bats got hot in the third inning as they plated four runs. Scott got things started for the Longhorns with an RBI triple before Alyssa Washington sent her home with an RBI single. Then Mary Iakopo smashed her 50th career home run to put two more runs on the board. The Longhorns chased both Megan Faraimo and Holly Azevedo, and the Bruins offense, aside from a Delani Wisz homer, was quiet. The Longhorn defense was airtight and Hailey Dolcini pitched a full seven innings with six hits allowed. Texas advances to the winners bracket and have a day off before the next game. Game 2: No. 1 Oklahoma 13, No. 9 Northwestern 2 (5 inn.) Two big storylines of this game ... For one, Oklahoma hit not one, but two grand slams. And secondly, Jordy Bahl is back. The Sooners picked up their 39th run-rule win of the season in typical OU fashion. Northwestern went up one zip off of a Rachel Lewis home run to put the Sooners behind for the first time this postseason. No problem for the Sooners, though. Riley Boone completely turned the momentum around with a big double to open the inning in the bottom of the third. She scored off of a Jana Johns RBI single. Soon after, Danielle Williams walked Jocelyn Alo in the bottom of the third to load the bases when Tiare Jennings stepped up to the plate and made her pay. Jennings launched a grand slam just over the fence and just like that, OU was in the drivers seat again. Johns did the very same thing again in the fourth, hitting another grand slam to put the Sooners up 13-1. Bahl came in to close it out in the bottom of the fifth for OU. The NFCA National Freshman of the Year was hopeful to return from injury in OKC. She allowed one run, but then retired the side and secured the win. We will now see Texas vs. Oklahoma in the winners bracket. The Longhorns were one of just two teams to beat OU this season. Game 3: No. 14 Florida 7, Oregon State 1 Florida took down Oregon State 7-1 by scoring the last seven runs of the game. The Beavers got on the board first on a Frankie Hammoude RBI single in the top of the first. Natalie Lugo came in the game in relief for Florida after the Gators gave up four hits and a run in the first, getting them out of a bases-loaded jam before going on to pitch six innings with just one hit allowed and six strikeouts. The Gator offense backed her up. Avery Goelz went 2 for 3 with three RBI and Cheyenne Lindsey went 3 for 3 with three runs scored. Charla Echols launched a solo home run over the fence in the bottom of the fifth, and two more runs scored after that in the same inning. The Beavers were missing Mariah Mazon, both in both the circle and at the plate. Game 4: No. 7 Oklahoma State 4, Arizona 2 The nightcap of the first day of games at the Women's College World Series was a nail-biter. No. 7 Oklahoma State squeaked past Arizona for a 4-2 win. Kelly Maxwell dominated in the circle for Oklahoma State, going a full seven innings with 14 strikeouts. The beginning of the game had all the makings of a pitchers' duel between Maxwell and Arizona's Hannah Bowen. It wasn't until the bottom of the fourth inning that Sydney Pennington knocked in a run for the Cowgirls. Arizona's Sharlize Palacios answered in the next inning with a two-run homer to give the Wildcats the lead. Not for long, though. Miranda Elish walked in the sixth and Pennington singled then advanced to second on an error. Just like that there were runners on second and third when Karli Petty sent one over the fence for a three-run homer. Maxwell finished the job from there and Oklahoma State advanced to the winners bracket. The 2022 Women's College World Series Bracket (Click or tap here to see a .PDF of the bracket | Click or tap here see the bracket as a .JPG) 2022 college softball championship Super Regional results, scores Oklahoma Super Regional — May 27-29 at Norman, Okla. Game 1: Oklahoma 8, UCF 0 | Box score, stats Game 2 : Oklahoma 7, UCF 1 | Box score, stats Oklahoma advances to the Women's College Series Arizona State Super Regional — May 27-29 in Tempe, Ariz. Game 1: Northwestern 4, Arizona State 3 | Box score, stats Game 2: Arizona State 7, Northwestern 4 | Box score, stats Game 3: Northwestern 8, Arizona State 6| Box score, stats Northwestern advances to the Women's College World Series UCLA Super Regional — May 27-29, in Los Angeles, Calif. Game 1: UCLA 3, Duke 2 | Box score, stats Game 2: UCLA 8, Duke 2 | Box score, stats UCLA advances to the Women's College World Series Arkansas Super Regional — May 26-28 in Fayetteville, Ark. Game 1: Arkansas 7, Texas 1 | Box score, stats Game 2: Texas 3, Arkansas 1| Box score, stats Game 3: Texas 3, Arkansas 0 | Box score, stats Texas advances to the Women's College World Series Virginia Tech Super Regional — May 27-29 in Blacksburg, Va. Game 1: Virginia Tech 6, Florida 0| Box score, stats Game 2: Florida 7, Virginia Tech 2 | Box score, stats Game 3: Florida 12, Virginia Tech 0 | Box score, stats Florida advances to the Women's College World Series Stanford Super Regional — May 27-29 in Stanford, Calif. Game 1: Oregon St. 3, Stanford 1 | Box score, stats Game 2: Oregon St. 2, Stanford 0 | Box score, stats Oregon State advances to the Women's College World Series Oklahoma State Super Regional— May 26-28 in Stillwater, Okla. Game 1: Oklahoma State 2, Clemson 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: Oklahoma State 5, Clemson 1 | Box score, stats Oklahoma State advances to the Women's College World Series Mississippi State Super Regional — May 27-29 in Starkville, Miss. Game 1: Arizona 3, Mississippi State 2 | Box score, stats Game 2: Arizona 7, Mississippi State 1 | Box score, stats Arizona advances to Women's College World Series 2022 college softball championship regional results, scores These are the results from regionals: Norman Regional — May 20-22 at Norman, Oklahoma (No. 1 Oklahoma advances) Game 1: Texas A&M 5, Minnesota 1 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 1 Oklahoma 14, Prairie View A&M 0 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 1 Oklahoma 3, Texas A&M 2 |Box score, stats Game 4: Minnesota 13, Prairie View A&M 1 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: Texas A&M 10, Minnesota 7 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: No. 1 Oklahoma 20, Texas A&M 0 | Box score, stats Orlando Regional — May 20-22 at Orlando, Florida (No. 16 UCF advances) Game 1: Michigan 2, South Dakota State 1 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 16 UCF 6, Villanova 0 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 16 UCF 3, Michigan 2 | Box score, stats Game 4: South Dakota State 5, Villanova 4 | Box score, stats Game 5: Michigan 4, South Dakota State | Box score, stats Game 6: No. 16 UCF 9, Michigan 4 | Box score, stats Evanston Regional — May 20-22 at Evanston, Illinois (No. 9 Northwestern advances) Game 1: McNeese 11, Notre Dame 1 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 9 Northwestern 9, Oakland 2 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 9 Northwestern 17, McNeese 3 | Box score, stats Game 4: Notre Dame 16, Oakland 1 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: McNeese 3, Notre Dame 1 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: No. 9 Northwestern 10, McNeese 2 | Box score, stats Tempe Regional — May 20-22 at Tempe, Arizona (No. 8 Arizona State advances) Game 1: San Diego State 10, LSU 5 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 8 Arizona State 5, Cal State Fullerton 2 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 8 Arizona State 11, San Diego State 8 | Box score, stats Game 4: Cal State Fullerton 3, LSU 2 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: San Diego State 8, Cal State Fullerton 5 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: No. 8 Arizona State 8, San Diego State 4 | Box score, stats Los Angeles Regional — May 20-22 at Los Angeles, California (No. 5 UCLA advances) Game 1: Loyola Marymount University 4, Ole Miss 2 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 5 UCLA 12, Grand Canyon 1 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 5 UCLA 7, LMU 1| Box score, stats Game 4: Ole Miss 9, Grand Canyon 5 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: Ole Miss 4, LMU 2 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: No. 5 UCLA 9, Ole Miss 1 | Box score, stats Durham Regional — May 20-22 at Durham, North Carolina (No. 12 Duke advances) Game 1: Liberty 2, Georgia 0 | Box score, stats | Watch all 13 of Emily Kirby's strikeouts Game 2: No. 12 Duke 4, UMBC 0 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 12 Duke 5, Liberty 0| Box score, stats Game 4: Georgia 6, UMBC 3 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: Georgia 7, Liberty 2 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: Georgia 5, No. 12 Duke 3 | Box score, stats Game 7: No. 12 Duke 13, Georgia 5 | Box score, stats Seattle Regional — May 20-22 at Seattle, Washington (Texas advances) Game 1: Texas 6, Weber State 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 13 Washington 9, Lehigh 2 | Box score, stats Game 3: Texas 8, No. 13 Washington 2 | Box score, stats Game 4: Lehigh 5, Weber State 4 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: No. 13 Washington 6, Lehigh 1 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: No. 13 Washington 2, Texas 1 | Box score, stats Game 7: Texas 3, No. 13 Washington 2 | Box score, stats Fayetteville Regional — May 20-22 at Fayetteville, Arkansas (No. 4 Arkansas advances) Game 1: No. 4 Arkansas 11, Princeton 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: Oregon 10, Wichita State 2 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 4 Arkansas 6, Oregon 2| Box score, stats Game 4: Wichita State 5, Princeton 4 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: Oregon 8, Wichita State 1 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: No. 4 Arkansas 9, Oregon 3 | Box score, stats Blacksburg Regional — May 20-22 at Blacksburg, Virginia (No. 3 Virginia Tech advances) Game 1: No. 3 Virginia Tech 4, Saint Francis (PA) 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: Kentucky 15, Miami (OH) 1 | Box score, stats Game 3: Kentucky 5, No. 3 Virginia Tech 4| Box score, stats Game 4: Miami (OH) 4, Saint Francis (PA) 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: No. 3 Virginia Tech 5, Miami (OH) 4 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: No. 3 Virginia Tech 9, Kentucky 2 | Box scores, stats Game 7: No. 3 Virginia Tech 5, Kentucky 4 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Gainesville Regional — May 20-22 at Gainesville, Florida (No. 14 Florida advances) Game 1: Georgia Tech 2, Wisconsin 1 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 14 Florida 10, Canisius 1 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 14 Florida 7, Georgia Tech 1 | Box score, stats Game 4: Wisconsin 3, Canisius 0 | Box score, stats Game 5: Wisconsin 7, Georgia Tech 6 | Box score, stats Game 6: No. 14 Florida 11, Wisconsin 0 | Box score, stats Knoxville Regional — May 20-22 at Knoxville, Tennessee (Oregon State advances) Game 1: Oregon State 4, Ohio State 3 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 11 Tennessee 9, Campbell 1| Box score, stats Game 3: No. 11 Tennessee 3, Oregon State 0 | Box score, stats Game 4: Ohio State 10, Campbell 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: Oregon State 5, Ohio State 1 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: Oregon State 8, No. 11 Tennessee 3 | Box score, stats Game 7: Oregon State 3, No. 11 Tennessee 1 | Box score, stats Tuscaloosa Regional — May 20-22 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Stanford advances) Game 1: No. 6 Alabama 3, Chattanooga 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: Stanford 3, Murray State 1 | Box score, stats Game 3: Stanford 5, No. 6 Alabama 0 | Box score, stats Game 4: Chattanooga 1, Murray State 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: No. 6 Alabama 6, Chattanooga 2 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: No. 6 Alabama 4, Stanford 0 | Box score, stats Game 7: Stanford 6, No. 6 Alabama 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Stillwater Regional — May 20-22 at Stillwater, Oklahoma (No. 7 Oklahoma State advances) Game 1: Nebraska 3, North Texas 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 7 Oklahoma State 12, Fordham 0 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 7 Oklahoma State 7, Nebraska 4| Box score, stats Game 4: North Texas 5, Fordham 3 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: North Texas 3, Nebraska 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: No. 7 Oklahoma State 2, North Texas 0 | Box score, stats Clemson Regional — May 20-22 at Clemson, South Carolina (No. 10 Clemson advances) Game 1: No. 10 Clemson 9, UNCW 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: Auburn 4, Louisiana 3 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 10 Clemson 1, Auburn 0| Box score, stats Game 4: Louisiana 3, UNCW 1| Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: Louisiana 4, Auburn 3 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: No. 10 Clemson 8, Louisiana 0 | Box score, stats Columbia Regional — May 20-22 at Columbia, Missouri (Arizona advances) Game 1: No. 15 Missouri 3, Missouri State 1 | Box score, stats Game 2: Arizona 8, Illinois 3 | Box score, stats Game 3: Arizona 2, No. 15 Missouri 0 | Box score, stats Game 4: Missouri State 2, Illinois 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: No. 15 Missouri 2, Missouri State 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: Arizona 1, No. 15 Missouri 0 | Box score, stats Tallahassee Regional — May 20-22 at Tallahassee, Florida (Mississippi State advances) Game 1: South Florida 4, Mississippi State 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 2 Florida State 8, Howard 0 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 2 Florida State 8, South Florida 0 | Box score, stats Game 4: Mississippi State 6, Howard 3 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: Mississippi State 6, South Florida 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: Mississippi State 5, No. 2 Florida State 0 | Box score, stats Game 7: Mississippi State 4, No. 2 Florida State 3 | Box score, stats Here's the overall schedule: Round Dates Selection Show May 15 Regionals May 20-22 Super Regionals May 26-29 Women's College World Series June 2-9/10 Next, here's the 2022 WCWS bracket. 2022 WOMEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES 🏆 2022 CHAMPIONSHIP: Live updates, schedule, results | View the bracket | Printable bracket B/R: Follow college softball on Bleacher Report 🤔 WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 1 thing to know about every team | Predictions from d1softball.com | Breaking down the bracket 🤯 WCWS ALL-TIME TOP MOMENTS: Lisa Fernandez | Cat Osterman | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Shay Knighten | Megan Langenfeld | Keira Goerl | Taryne Mowatt | Rachel Garcia 📚 HISTORY: Championship history | Teams with most championships | Best pitchers of all time | All-time home run leaders 👚 Store: Shop for college softball gear Women's College World Series champions YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Oklahoma (56-4) Patty Gasso 5-1 Florida State Oklahoma City 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City 2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City 2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City 2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City 2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City 2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City 2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City 2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City 2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City 2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City 2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City 2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City 2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City 2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City 2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City 2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City 1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City 1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga. 1995 *#UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City 1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City 1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City 1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City 1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif. 1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif. 1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb. 1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb. 1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb. 1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb. 1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb. *Indicates undefeated teams in final series. #-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions Oklahoma State shuts out Florida to advance to Women's College World Series semifinals Oklahoma State and Kelly Maxwell shut out Florida on Saturday night to advance to the Women's College World Series semifinals. READ MORE Oklahoma takes down Texas to advance to Women's College World Series semifinals Oklahoma is on to the Women's College World Series semifinals with a 7-2 win over Texas on Saturday. READ MORE Defense powers Arizona to Women's College World Series win that eliminates Oregon State Arizona advanced to Sunday with a 3-1 win over Oregon State. READ MORE