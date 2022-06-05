2022 NCAA softball bracket: Scores, schedule, TV times for college softball championship

Here is the schedule, scores, TV networks and updated softball bracket for the 2022 Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

2022 Women's College World Series schedule, TV networks, scores

All times are Eastern. Times and TV networks subject to change.

Sunday, June 5

Game 9: UCLA 8, Florida 0

UCLA is on to the semifinals after shutting out Florida 8-0. Holly Acevedo pitched six innings for the Bruins, giving up only two hits. Acevedo is now 21-2 this season with a 1.22 ERA. After scoring one run in the second inning, the scoring picked up for UCLA when they scored three runs in the fourth and four runs in the sixth. Savannah Pola walked it off for the Bruins with a bases-clearing, mercy-rule double. Next for the UCLA Bruins are the No.1-ranked Oklahoma Sooners, as they face off at 12 p.m. ET. on Monday, June 6.



Game 10: 7 p.m. | Arizona vs. Texas | ESPN2

Monday, June 6

Game 11: 12 p.m. | Oklahoma vs. UCLA | ESPN

Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m.

Game 13: 7 p.m. | Oklahoma State vs. Winner of game 10 | ESPN

Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m.

WCWS Finals

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8

Game 2: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (if necessary), on Friday, June 10

Women's College World Series highlights and scores

The eight teams in the WCWS this season are Arizona, Florida, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Texas and UCLA.

Here are the day-by-day scores, recaps and highlights.

Saturday, June 4

Game 7: Oklahoma 7, Texas 2

Oklahoma is on to the semifinals after a 7-2 win over Texas. The scoring started early with a two-run home run from Jocelyn Alo. Texas responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the first to make it a one-run game. But the Sooners broke it wide open in fifth with four runs on five hits. Pitcher Hope Trautwein was great in the circle for Oklahoma. She threw a complete game, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks. Trautwein is now 20-1 this season with a 0.68 ERA. The Sooners will wait till Monday to take on the winner of the matchup between UCLA and Florida or Oklahoma State. The Longhorns move down to the elimination bracket where they'll face Arizona on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

Game 8: Oklahoma State 2, Florida 0

Oklahoma State is one win away from the championship series in the 2022 WCWS. The Cowgirls took down Florida 2-0 on Saturday night. OSU pitcher Kelly Maxwell was the player of the game. Maxwell threw a complete game, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out nine batters. Oklahoma State manufactured runs thanks to a small-ball approach. Between the fourth and fifth innings, the Cowgirls bunted three times and scored twice as the ball never left the infield. Oklahoma State will face the winner of the Texas vs. Arizona elimination game in the semifinals. Florida will meet UCLA on Sunday for a chance to play in the semifinals against Oklahoma.

Friday, June 3

Game 5: UCLA 6, Northwestern 1

UCLA survived elimination with a big 6-1 win over Northwestern on Friday. Megan Faraimo came out on a different level in this game after a slow start in the Game 1 loss for UCLA. She pitched the full seven innings with only five hits allowed and 10 strikeouts. The biggest strikeout of all, though, came in the bottom of the fifth with the bases loaded and Northwestern star hitter Rachel Lewis at the plate. The Bruins were up by just one run and Faraimo fell behind 3-0 in the count before throwing three strikes to blank Lewis and avoid serious damage. She followed that up in the top of the sixth with a solo bomb to help herself out and get the offense rolling. The Bruins ended up tacking on three more runs in the seventh and Faraimo closed them out to seal the victory. Northwestern was eliminated from the WCWS with the loss, marking the end of a spectacular career for Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, Danielle Williams, and Big Ten Player of the Year, Lewis.

Game 6: Arizona 3, Oregon State 1

Arizona advanced to Sunday with a 3-1 win over Oregon State. The Wildcats dazzled defensively and got just enough done at the plate to walk away with the win and keep their run alive at the WCWS. Carlie Scupin went 3 for 3 at the plate for the Cats, including the go-ahead double in the sixth to give Arizona the lead. The game was tied at one run until Scupin broke through and Blaise Biringer hit an RBI single to make it 3-1. Devyn Netz started in the circle for Arizona, lasting five innings with just one run allowed before they turned the ball over to their leader, Hannah Bowen. Bowen did not allow a single hit in the last two innings and secured the victory. Oregon State was eliminated from the tournament with the loss, ending the career of the Beavers' only senior, Mariah Mazon.

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: Texas 7, No. 5 UCLA 2

Texas pulled off the first upset of the WCWS with this 7-2 win over No. 5 UCLA. They scored the most World Series runs in program history. Mia Scott went 4-for-4 on four pitches with two RBI in the win. The Longhorns bats got hot in the third inning as they plated four runs. Scott got things started for the Longhorns with an RBI triple before Alyssa Washington sent her home with an RBI single. Then Mary Iakopo smashed her 50th career home run to put two more runs on the board. The Longhorns chased both Megan Faraimo and Holly Azevedo, and the Bruins offense, aside from a Delani Wisz homer, was quiet. The Longhorn defense was airtight and Hailey Dolcini pitched a full seven innings with six hits allowed. Texas advances to the winners bracket and have a day off before the next game.

Game 2: No. 1 Oklahoma 13, No. 9 Northwestern 2 (5 inn.)

Two big storylines of this game ... For one, Oklahoma hit not one, but two grand slams. And secondly, Jordy Bahl is back. The Sooners picked up their 39th run-rule win of the season in typical OU fashion. Northwestern went up one zip off of a Rachel Lewis home run to put the Sooners behind for the first time this postseason. No problem for the Sooners, though. Riley Boone completely turned the momentum around with a big double to open the inning in the bottom of the third. She scored off of a Jana Johns RBI single. Soon after, Danielle Williams walked Jocelyn Alo in the bottom of the third to load the bases when Tiare Jennings stepped up to the plate and made her pay. Jennings launched a grand slam just over the fence and just like that, OU was in the drivers seat again. Johns did the very same thing again in the fourth, hitting another grand slam to put the Sooners up 13-1. Bahl came in to close it out in the bottom of the fifth for OU. The NFCA National Freshman of the Year was hopeful to return from injury in OKC. She allowed one run, but then retired the side and secured the win. We will now see Texas vs. Oklahoma in the winners bracket. The Longhorns were one of just two teams to beat OU this season.

Game 3: No. 14 Florida 7, Oregon State 1

Florida took down Oregon State 7-1 by scoring the last seven runs of the game. The Beavers got on the board first on a Frankie Hammoude RBI single in the top of the first. Natalie Lugo came in the game in relief for Florida after the Gators gave up four hits and a run in the first, getting them out of a bases-loaded jam before going on to pitch six innings with just one hit allowed and six strikeouts. The Gator offense backed her up. Avery Goelz went 2 for 3 with three RBI and Cheyenne Lindsey went 3 for 3 with three runs scored. Charla Echols launched a solo home run over the fence in the bottom of the fifth, and two more runs scored after that in the same inning. The Beavers were missing Mariah Mazon, both in both the circle and at the plate.

Game 4: No. 7 Oklahoma State 4, Arizona 2

The nightcap of the first day of games at the Women's College World Series was a nail-biter. No. 7 Oklahoma State squeaked past Arizona for a 4-2 win. Kelly Maxwell dominated in the circle for Oklahoma State, going a full seven innings with 14 strikeouts. The beginning of the game had all the makings of a pitchers' duel between Maxwell and Arizona's Hannah Bowen. It wasn't until the bottom of the fourth inning that Sydney Pennington knocked in a run for the Cowgirls. Arizona's Sharlize Palacios answered in the next inning with a two-run homer to give the Wildcats the lead. Not for long, though. Miranda Elish walked in the sixth and Pennington singled then advanced to second on an error. Just like that there were runners on second and third when Karli Petty sent one over the fence for a three-run homer. Maxwell finished the job from there and Oklahoma State advanced to the winners bracket.

The 2022 Women's College World Series Bracket

2022 college softball championship Super Regional results, scores

Oklahoma Super Regional — May 27-29 at Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma advances to the Women's College Series

Arizona State Super Regional — May 27-29 in Tempe, Ariz.

Northwestern advances to the Women's College World Series

UCLA Super Regional — May 27-29, in Los Angeles, Calif.

UCLA advances to the Women's College World Series

Arkansas Super Regional — May 26-28 in Fayetteville, Ark.

Texas advances to the Women's College World Series

Virginia Tech Super Regional — May 27-29 in Blacksburg, Va.

Florida advances to the Women's College World Series

Stanford Super Regional — May 27-29 in Stanford, Calif.

Oregon State advances to the Women's College World Series

Oklahoma State Super Regional— May 26-28 in Stillwater, Okla.

Oklahoma State advances to the Women's College World Series

Mississippi State Super Regional — May 27-29 in Starkville, Miss.

Arizona advances to Women's College World Series

2022 college softball championship regional results, scores

These are the results from regionals:

Norman Regional — May 20-22 at Norman, Oklahoma (No. 1 Oklahoma advances)

Orlando Regional — May 20-22 at Orlando, Florida (No. 16 UCF advances)

Evanston Regional — May 20-22 at Evanston, Illinois (No. 9 Northwestern advances)

Tempe Regional — May 20-22 at Tempe, Arizona (No. 8 Arizona State advances)

Los Angeles Regional — May 20-22 at Los Angeles, California (No. 5 UCLA advances)

Durham Regional — May 20-22 at Durham, North Carolina (No. 12 Duke advances)

Seattle Regional — May 20-22 at Seattle, Washington (Texas advances)

Fayetteville Regional — May 20-22 at Fayetteville, Arkansas (No. 4 Arkansas advances)

Blacksburg Regional — May 20-22 at Blacksburg, Virginia (No. 3 Virginia Tech advances)

Gainesville Regional — May 20-22 at Gainesville, Florida (No. 14 Florida advances)

Knoxville Regional — May 20-22 at Knoxville, Tennessee (Oregon State advances)

Tuscaloosa Regional — May 20-22 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Stanford advances)

Stillwater Regional — May 20-22 at Stillwater, Oklahoma (No. 7 Oklahoma State advances)

Clemson Regional — May 20-22 at Clemson, South Carolina (No. 10 Clemson advances)

Columbia Regional — May 20-22 at Columbia, Missouri (Arizona advances)

Tallahassee Regional — May 20-22 at Tallahassee, Florida (Mississippi State advances)

Here's the overall schedule:

Round Dates Selection Show May 15 Regionals May 20-22 Super Regionals May 26-29 Women's College World Series June 2-9/10

Next, here's the 2022 WCWS bracket.

