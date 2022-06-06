NCAA.com | June 6, 2022 Texas takes down Arizona, 5-2, to advance to Women's College World Series semifinals Texas vs. Arizona: 2022 Women's College World Series highlights Share The Texas Longhorns have advanced to the semifinals after topping Arizona 5-2 on Sunday. Texas surrendered its 1-run lead in the top of the fourth on a base hit by Arizona's Carlie Scupin. But the Longhorns answered in the bottom of the inning with a three-run homer by JJ Smith. Texas added another in the fifth inning on Bella Dayton's sac-fly. LIVE UPDATES: Follow the Women's College World Series from start to finish Estelle Czech got the win in the pitcher's circle, striking out four Wildcats and only allowing a single hit in 3.2 innings of work. Texas returns to action Monday, June 6, when it takes on Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Oklahoma sweeps Texas to win the 2022 Women's College World Series Oklahoma beat Texas in dominating fashion to sweep the Longhorns in the WCWS championship series. READ MORE Oklahoma sweeps Texas in dominant fashion to win back-to-back WCWS national titles Oklahoma downed Texas 10-5 in Game 2 of the WCWS national championship series to clinch its second consecutive national title. Jocelyn Alo won the 2022 WCWS Most Outstanding Player award. READ MORE Oklahoma crushes Texas to start Women's College World Series finals, sets home run record Oklahoma set a WCWS record with six home runs to rout rival Texas 16-1 and move one win away from their second consecutive title and sixth overall. Jocelyn Alo hit two homers in the blowout. READ MORE