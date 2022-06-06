Texas takes down Arizona, 5-2, to advance to Women's College World Series semifinals

The Texas Longhorns have advanced to the semifinals after topping Arizona 5-2 on Sunday.

Texas surrendered its 1-run lead in the top of the fourth on a base hit by Arizona's Carlie Scupin. But the Longhorns answered in the bottom of the inning with a three-run homer by JJ Smith. Texas added another in the fifth inning on Bella Dayton's sac-fly.

Estelle Czech got the win in the pitcher's circle, striking out four Wildcats and only allowing a single hit in 3.2 innings of work.

Texas returns to action Monday, June 6, when it takes on Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. on ESPN.