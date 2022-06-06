UCLA beats Oklahoma, 7-3, to force Elimination Game with Sooners later in the day

UCLA forced the “if necessary” game with its 7-3 win over Oklahoma early Monday afternoon. You can watch highlights of the game above.

The Bruins set the tone in the top of the first when Delanie Wisz hit a two-run home run to left field to make it 2-0. While Oklahoma responded with a solo shot from Jayda Coleman to cut the lead to 2-1, UCLA’s Maya Brady crushed a three-run homer to centerfield to make it 5-1 Bruins in the third.

In the fourth, Oklahoma’s Grace Lyons brought the Sooners to within two runs after blasting a two-run shot. But then Brady came up clutch again, hitting a two-run home run into the left field seats to make it 7-3 UCLA.

The "if necessary" game will start at 3:15 p.m. EST on Monday.