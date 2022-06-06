Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | June 6, 2022 UCLA beats Oklahoma, 7-3, to force Elimination Game with Sooners later in the day UCLA vs. Oklahoma: 2022 Women's College World Series highlights (Game 1) Share UCLA forced the “if necessary” game with its 7-3 win over Oklahoma early Monday afternoon. You can watch highlights of the game above. The Bruins set the tone in the top of the first when Delanie Wisz hit a two-run home run to left field to make it 2-0. While Oklahoma responded with a solo shot from Jayda Coleman to cut the lead to 2-1, UCLA’s Maya Brady crushed a three-run homer to centerfield to make it 5-1 Bruins in the third. LIVE UPDATES: Follow the entire Women's College World Series from start to finish In the fourth, Oklahoma’s Grace Lyons brought the Sooners to within two runs after blasting a two-run shot. But then Brady came up clutch again, hitting a two-run home run into the left field seats to make it 7-3 UCLA. The "if necessary" game will start at 3:15 p.m. EST on Monday. Oklahoma sweeps Texas to win the 2022 Women's College World Series Oklahoma beat Texas in dominating fashion to sweep the Longhorns in the WCWS championship series. READ MORE Oklahoma sweeps Texas in dominant fashion to win back-to-back WCWS national titles Oklahoma downed Texas 10-5 in Game 2 of the WCWS national championship series to clinch its second consecutive national title. Jocelyn Alo won the 2022 WCWS Most Outstanding Player award. READ MORE Oklahoma crushes Texas to start Women's College World Series finals, sets home run record Oklahoma set a WCWS record with six home runs to rout rival Texas 16-1 and move one win away from their second consecutive title and sixth overall. Jocelyn Alo hit two homers in the blowout. READ MORE