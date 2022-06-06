NCAA.com | June 6, 2022 UCLA takes down Florida, 8-0, to advance to Women's College World Series semifinals UCLA vs. Florida: 2022 Women's College World Series highlights Share UCLA is on to the semifinals after shutting out Florida 8-0. Holly Azevedo pitched six innings for the Bruins, giving up only two hits. Azevedo is now 21-2 this season with a 1.22 ERA. LIVE UPDATES: Follow the entire Women's College World Series from start to finish After scoring one run in the second inning, the scoring picked up for UCLA when they scored three runs in the fourth and four runs in the sixth. Savannah Pola walked it off for the Bruins with a bases-clearing, mercy-rule double. Next for the UCLA Bruins are the No.1-ranked Oklahoma Sooners, as they face off at 12 p.m. ET. on Monday, June 6. Oklahoma sweeps Texas to win the 2022 Women's College World Series Oklahoma beat Texas in dominating fashion to sweep the Longhorns in the WCWS championship series. READ MORE Oklahoma sweeps Texas in dominant fashion to win back-to-back WCWS national titles Oklahoma downed Texas 10-5 in Game 2 of the WCWS national championship series to clinch its second consecutive national title. Jocelyn Alo won the 2022 WCWS Most Outstanding Player award. READ MORE Oklahoma crushes Texas to start Women's College World Series finals, sets home run record Oklahoma set a WCWS record with six home runs to rout rival Texas 16-1 and move one win away from their second consecutive title and sixth overall. Jocelyn Alo hit two homers in the blowout. READ MORE