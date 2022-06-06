UCLA takes down Florida, 8-0, to advance to Women's College World Series semifinals

UCLA is on to the semifinals after shutting out Florida 8-0.

Holly Azevedo pitched six innings for the Bruins, giving up only two hits. Azevedo is now 21-2 this season with a 1.22 ERA.

LIVE UPDATES: Follow the entire Women's College World Series from start to finish

After scoring one run in the second inning, the scoring picked up for UCLA when they scored three runs in the fourth and four runs in the sixth. Savannah Pola walked it off for the Bruins with a bases-clearing, mercy-rule double.

Next for the UCLA Bruins are the No.1-ranked Oklahoma Sooners, as they face off at 12 p.m. ET. on Monday, June 6.