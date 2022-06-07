Mallory Schnell | NCAA.com | June 7, 2022 Oklahoma knocks out UCLA, moves on to Women's College World Series finals UCLA vs. Oklahoma: 2022 Women's College World Series highlights (Game 2) Share Oklahoma advanced to the championship series with a 15-0 win in five innings over UCLA Monday afternoon. Hope Trautwein pitched all five innings for the Sooners, striking out six batters. Trautwein improves to 21-1 on the season with a 0.49 ERA. Oklahoma started scoring early in the game, with three runs in each the first and second innings. It was the fifth inning that sealed the deal for the Sooners, with eight runs scored. Jocelyn Alo recorded four hits in her four at bats, with three runs and seven RBI. Oklahoma now awaits the winner of Oklahoma State vs. Texas to face in the championship series starting Wednesday, June 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Click or tap here to view the WCWS bracket. Oklahoma sweeps Texas to win the 2022 Women's College World Series Oklahoma beat Texas in dominating fashion to sweep the Longhorns in the WCWS championship series. READ MORE Oklahoma sweeps Texas in dominant fashion to win back-to-back WCWS national titles Oklahoma downed Texas 10-5 in Game 2 of the WCWS national championship series to clinch its second consecutive national title. Jocelyn Alo won the 2022 WCWS Most Outstanding Player award. READ MORE Oklahoma crushes Texas to start Women's College World Series finals, sets home run record Oklahoma set a WCWS record with six home runs to rout rival Texas 16-1 and move one win away from their second consecutive title and sixth overall. Jocelyn Alo hit two homers in the blowout. READ MORE