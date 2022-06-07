Oklahoma knocks out UCLA, moves on to Women's College World Series finals

Oklahoma advanced to the championship series with a 15-0 win in five innings over UCLA Monday afternoon.

Hope Trautwein pitched all five innings for the Sooners, striking out six batters. Trautwein improves to 21-1 on the season with a 0.49 ERA.

Oklahoma started scoring early in the game, with three runs in each the first and second innings. It was the fifth inning that sealed the deal for the Sooners, with eight runs scored. Jocelyn Alo recorded four hits in her four at bats, with three runs and seven RBI.

Oklahoma now awaits the winner of Oklahoma State vs. Texas to face in the championship series starting Wednesday, June 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Click or tap here to view the WCWS bracket.