Texas takes out Oklahoma State, moves on to Women's College World Series finals

Texas has punched its ticket to the WCWS finals with a 6-5 win over Oklahoma State.

After the Cowgirls scored five runs in the first three innings, the Longhorns began their comeback in the fourth inning.

For the second game in a row, Courtney Day hit a three-run home run, bringing the Longhorns within three. An error by the Cowgirls in the fifth inning scored three Texas runners, giving the Longhorns the 6-5 lead.

Texas will next face Oklahoma in the championship series starting Wednesday, June 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

