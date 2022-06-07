Mallory Schnell | NCAA.com | June 7, 2022 Texas takes out Oklahoma State, moves on to Women's College World Series finals Texas vs. Oklahoma State: 2022 Women's College World Series highlights (Game 2) Share Texas has punched its ticket to the WCWS finals with a 6-5 win over Oklahoma State. After the Cowgirls scored five runs in the first three innings, the Longhorns began their comeback in the fourth inning. For the second game in a row, Courtney Day hit a three-run home run, bringing the Longhorns within three. An error by the Cowgirls in the fifth inning scored three Texas runners, giving the Longhorns the 6-5 lead. Texas will next face Oklahoma in the championship series starting Wednesday, June 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Click or tap here to view the WCWS bracket. Oklahoma sweeps Texas to win the 2022 Women's College World Series Oklahoma beat Texas in dominating fashion to sweep the Longhorns in the WCWS championship series. READ MORE Oklahoma sweeps Texas in dominant fashion to win back-to-back WCWS national titles Oklahoma downed Texas 10-5 in Game 2 of the WCWS national championship series to clinch its second consecutive national title. Jocelyn Alo won the 2022 WCWS Most Outstanding Player award. READ MORE Oklahoma crushes Texas to start Women's College World Series finals, sets home run record Oklahoma set a WCWS record with six home runs to rout rival Texas 16-1 and move one win away from their second consecutive title and sixth overall. Jocelyn Alo hit two homers in the blowout. READ MORE