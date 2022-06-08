NCAA.com | June 9, 2022 Oklahoma crushes Texas to start Women's College World Series finals, sets home run record Oklahoma hits WCWS-record six home runs in Game 1 of 2022 finals Share The first game of the Women's College World Series championship finals turned into the Oklahoma home run derby. The Sooners set a WCWS record with six home runs to rout rival Texas 16-1 and move one win away from their second consecutive title and sixth overall. The Longhorns, the first unseeded team to make the finals, now have to beat OU twice in a row to win the championship. STAY UPDATED: All scores, stats and everything you need to know from the WCWS Oklahoma star Jocelyn Alo now has more home runs (five) than outs (four) in the WCWS after hitting two more homers on Wednesday. Alo, the career home run record holder, is 11 for 15 (.733) with 13 RBI in the WCWS. But it wasn't just Alo on Wednesday, as Tiare Jennings also hit two home runs and drove in five runs. The rout also helped OU set WCWS records for runs scored in a series (54) and tie the record for runs in a game. Texas starting pitcher Hailey Dolcini had been one of only three pitchers to beat the Sooners this year — her complete-game win on April 16 ended up a 4-2 Texas win that halted OU's win streak at 40 in a row. But on Wednesday, Dolcini failed to escape the first inning as Texas needed three pitchers to get the first three outs. Actually down 1-0 after half an inning, Oklahoma rocketed in front thanks to Alo's two-run blast before Taylon Snow added a three-run homer later in the frame to extend it to 5-1. Oklahoma used another two-homer inning in the third to reach double digits and go ahead 10-1, with Jennings and Jana Johns plating more runs. The Sooners ended up scoring in every inning to pad the lead. Now Texas will have to do what it's done all tournament — extend the season with the pressure on. The Longhorns are 6-0 in NCAA tournament elimination games, winning one at Washington in the regional, two at Arkansas in the super regional and three in Oklahoma City in the WCWS. 2022 WOMEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES 🏆 2022 CHAMPIONSHIP: Oklahoma wins the 2022 WCWS national title | View the bracket | Printable bracket B/R: Follow college softball on Bleacher Report 🤯 WCWS ALL-TIME TOP MOMENTS: Lisa Fernandez | Cat Osterman | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Shay Knighten | Megan Langenfeld | Keira Goerl | Taryne Mowatt | Rachel Garcia 📚 HISTORY: Championship history | Teams with most championships | Best pitchers of all time | All-time home run leaders 👚 Store: Shop for college softball gear Oklahoma sweeps Texas to win the 2022 Women's College World Series Oklahoma beat Texas in dominating fashion to sweep the Longhorns in the WCWS championship series. READ MORE Oklahoma sweeps Texas in dominant fashion to win back-to-back WCWS national titles Oklahoma downed Texas 10-5 in Game 2 of the WCWS national championship series to clinch its second consecutive national title. Jocelyn Alo won the 2022 WCWS Most Outstanding Player award. READ MORE WATCH: Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo discusses her legacy ahead of 2022 Women's College World Series final Ahead of Wednesday's Women's College World Series final, Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo talked with NCAA.com's Michella Chester about her legacy with the Sooners and what it means to her to play in the title game. READ MORE