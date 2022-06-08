WATCH: Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo discusses her legacy ahead of 2022 Women's College World Series final

Jocelyn Alo wants to leave her heart out on the field heading into the 2022 WCWS championship series

Prior to Wednesday night's Women's College World Series final between Texas and Oklahoma, NCAA.com's Michella Chester caught up with Oklahoma slugger Jocelyn Alo.

Alo went in depth at her legacy at Oklahoma. She also talked about what worked for her and her teammates this year at Oklahoma and what it means to be in the final.