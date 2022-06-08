NCAA.com | June 8, 2022 WATCH: Texas' Janae Jefferson opens up before 2022 WCWS finals Texas' Janae Jefferson: "It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish" on the 2022 WCWS finals Share Prior to Wednesday night's Women's College World Series final between Texas and Oklahoma, NCAA.com's Michella Chester caught up with Texas star Janae Jefferson. THE BIG GAME: Check out a full preview for the Women's College World Series final Jefferson talked about what being in the final means to her, how she helped Texas get there and what the Longhorns will have to do to beat the mighty Oklahoma Sooners. Oklahoma sweeps Texas to win the 2022 Women's College World Series Oklahoma beat Texas in dominating fashion to sweep the Longhorns in the WCWS championship series. READ MORE Oklahoma sweeps Texas in dominant fashion to win back-to-back WCWS national titles Oklahoma downed Texas 10-5 in Game 2 of the WCWS national championship series to clinch its second consecutive national title. Jocelyn Alo won the 2022 WCWS Most Outstanding Player award. READ MORE Oklahoma crushes Texas to start Women's College World Series finals, sets home run record Oklahoma set a WCWS record with six home runs to rout rival Texas 16-1 and move one win away from their second consecutive title and sixth overall. Jocelyn Alo hit two homers in the blowout. READ MORE