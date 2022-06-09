Oklahoma sweeps Texas in dominant fashion to win back-to-back WCWS national titles

After trouncing Texas 16-1 in Game 1, Oklahoma followed up with another dominant victory. The Sooners used a huge fifth inning to propel past Texas and secure back-to-back WCWS national titles after winning Game 2, 10-5.

It was a defensive battle early on as both teams got themselves out of jams throughout the night — until a game-opening top of the fifth inning. Oklahoma would break the 2-2 tie via a two-out rally which included an RBI double from Alyssa Brito and a three-run home run from Kinzie Hansen. From there, the Sooners really stepped on the gas with a four-run sixth inning that included a sacrifice fly that scored Tiare Jennings and a three-run homer from Grace Lyons.

Texas closed the gap slightly in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Mia Scott hit a three-run homer to shorten OU's lead to five runs, but it wasn't enough for the Longhorns.

Despite Oklahoma's late-game dominance, it was Texas that got out to a quick lead in the first inning, with two runners scoring off of two sacrifice flies — Janae Jefferson and Mia Scott. Oklahoma's offense responded in the third inning when Alyssa Brito scored from second base on a throwing error from Texas' Mia Scott. Kinzie Hanson would then be batted in by Taylon Snow the next play.

In Game 1, the Sooners set a WCWS record with six home runs, including two from the career home run record holder Jocelyn Alo. Entering Game 2, Alo had more home runs (five) than outs (four) in the WCWS. Although Alo has been smashing the competition throughout the WCWS tournament, she was kept relatively quiet in Game 2 — going 1 for 3 with one walk and one single.

Alo's struggles at the plate did not slow down the Sooners, though, as they extended their lead over opponents to 64-19 during the 2022 WCWS tournament. Those 64 runs set a new all-time record in WCWS history. This is Oklahoma's second consecutive national title and sixth all-time.