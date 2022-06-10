Oklahoma sweeps Texas to win the 2022 Women's College World Series

Oklahoma took down Texas in commanding fashion in the 2022 WCWS finals, winning Game 1 16-1 and Game 2 10-5. This is the Sooners' second consecutive national title, and sixth all time.

Below you can find recaps and highlights of every game in the 2022 WCWS:

WCWS finals

Game 2: Oklahoma 10, Texas 5

It was a defensive battle between Oklahoma and Texas in Game 2 as both teams found themselves getting out of jams throughout the night — until a game-opening top of the fifth inning. Oklahoma would break the 2-2 tie via a two-out rally which included an RBI double from Alyssa Brito and a three-run home run from Kinzie Hansen. From there, the Sooners really stepped on the gas with a four run sixth inning that included a sacrifice fly that scored Tiare Jennings and a three-run homer from Grace Lyons. With the rally, the Sooners set a new WCWS tournament record for runs scored with 64. Texas would go on to tack on three more runs in the bottom of the seventh with a three-run home run from Mia Scott, but it wasn't enough as Oklahoma is your 2022 Women's College World Series national champion.

Game 1: Oklahoma 16, Texas 1

The Sooners set a WCWS record with six home runs to take down Texas 16-1 and move one win away from their second consecutive title and sixth overall. The Longhorns, the first unseeded team to make the finals, now have to beat OU twice in a row to win the championship. The NCAA DI softball home run record holder and two-time USA Softball Player of the Year, Jocelyn Alo, hit two more home runs in the win. She is 11 for 15 (.733) with 13 RBI in her last WCWS. She was backed up by Tiare Jennings, who hit two bombs of her own including a back-to-back bomb after Alo. Jana Johns and Taylon Snow also hit a home run in the win. Texas struggled defensively with four errors in the loss, and had to go through three pitchers in the first inning after OU scored five quick runs.

The 2022 Women's College World Series Bracket

(Click or tap here to see a .PDF of the bracket | Click or tap here see the bracket as a .JPG)

Women's College World Series highlights and scores

The eight teams that participated in the WCWS in 2022 are Arizona, Florida, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Texas and UCLA.

Here are the day-by-day scores, recaps and highlights.

Monday, June 6

Game 14: Texas 6, Oklahoma State 5

Texas punched its ticket to the WCWS finals with a 6-5 win over Oklahoma State. After the Cowgirls scored five runs in the first three innings, the Longhorns began their comeback in the fourth inning. For the second game in a row, Courtney Day hit a three-run home run, bringing the Longhorns within three. An error by the Cowgirls in the fifth inning scored three Texas runners, giving the Longhorns the 6-5 lead.

Game 13: Texas 5, Oklahoma State 0

Texas forced another game with a 5-0 win over Oklahoma State on Monday evening. A three-run home run by Courtney Day gave the Longhorns an early lead in the second inning. Texas then scored two insurance runs in the sixth inning to make it 5-0. Oklahoma State and Texas will now face off in a winner-take-all match to decide who will compete against Oklahoma in the championship series.

Game 12: Oklahoma 15, UCLA 0

Oklahoma advanced to the championship series with a 15-0 win in five innings over UCLA Monday afternoon. Hope Trautwein pitched all five innings for the Sooners, striking out six batters. Trautwein improves to 21-1 on the season with a 0.49 ERA. Oklahoma started scoring early in the game, with three runs in each the first and second innings. It was the fifth inning that sealed the deal for the Sooners, with eight runs scored. Jocelyn Alo recorded four hits in her four at bats, with three runs and seven RBI.

Game 11: UCLA 7, Oklahoma 3

UCLA forced the “If necessary” game with its 7-3 win over Oklahoma early Monday afternoon. The Bruins set the tone in the top of the first when Delanie Wisz hit a two-run home run to left field to make it 2-0. While Oklahoma responded with a solo shot from Jayda Coleman to cut the lead to 2-1, UCLA’s Maya Brady crushed a three-run homer to centerfield to make it 5-1 Bruins in the third. In the fourth, Oklahoma’s Grace Lyons brought the Sooners to within two runs after blasting a two-run shot. But then Brady came up clutch again, hitting a two-run home run into the left field seats to make it 7-3 UCLA.

Sunday, June 5

Game 10: Texas 5, Arizona 2

The Texas Longhorns have advanced to the semifinals after topping Arizona 5-2 on Sunday. Texas surrendered its 1-run lead in the top of the fourth on a base hit by Arizona's Carlie Scupin. But the Longhorns answered in the bottom of the inning with a three-run homer by JJ Smith. Texas added another in the fifth inning on Bella Dayton's sac-fly. Estelle Czech got the win in the pitcher's circle, striking out four Wildcats and only allowing a single hit in 3.2 innings of work. Texas returns to action Monday, June 6, when it takes on Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Game 9: UCLA 8, Florida 0

UCLA is on to the semifinals after shutting out Florida 8-0. Holly Azevedo pitched six innings for the Bruins, giving up only two hits. Azevedo is now 21-2 this season with a 1.22 ERA. After scoring one run in the second inning, the scoring picked up for UCLA when they scored three runs in the fourth and four runs in the sixth. Savannah Pola walked it off for the Bruins with a bases-clearing, mercy-rule double. Next for the UCLA Bruins are the No.1-ranked Oklahoma Sooners, as they face off at 12 p.m. ET. on Monday, June 6.

Saturday, June 4

Game 7: Oklahoma 7, Texas 2

Oklahoma is on to the semifinals after a 7-2 win over Texas. The scoring started early with a two-run home run from Jocelyn Alo. Texas responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the first to make it a one-run game. But the Sooners broke it wide open in fifth with four runs on five hits. Pitcher Hope Trautwein was great in the circle for Oklahoma. She threw a complete game, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks. Trautwein is now 20-1 this season with a 0.68 ERA. The Sooners will wait till Monday to take on the winner of the matchup between UCLA and Florida or Oklahoma State. The Longhorns move down to the elimination bracket where they'll face Arizona on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

Game 8: Oklahoma State 2, Florida 0

Oklahoma State is one win away from the championship series in the 2022 WCWS. The Cowgirls took down Florida 2-0 on Saturday night. OSU pitcher Kelly Maxwell was the player of the game. Maxwell threw a complete game, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out nine batters. Oklahoma State manufactured runs thanks to a small-ball approach. Between the fourth and fifth innings, the Cowgirls bunted three times and scored twice as the ball never left the infield. Oklahoma State will face the winner of the Texas vs. Arizona elimination game in the semifinals. Florida will meet UCLA on Sunday for a chance to play in the semifinals against Oklahoma.

Friday, June 3

Game 5: UCLA 6, Northwestern 1

UCLA survived elimination with a big 6-1 win over Northwestern on Friday. Megan Faraimo came out on a different level in this game after a slow start in the Game 1 loss for UCLA. She pitched the full seven innings with only five hits allowed and 10 strikeouts. The biggest strikeout of all, though, came in the bottom of the fifth with the bases loaded and Northwestern star hitter Rachel Lewis at the plate. The Bruins were up by just one run and Faraimo fell behind 3-0 in the count before throwing three strikes to blank Lewis and avoid serious damage. She followed that up in the top of the sixth with a solo bomb to help herself out and get the offense rolling. The Bruins ended up tacking on three more runs in the seventh and Faraimo closed them out to seal the victory. Northwestern was eliminated from the WCWS with the loss, marking the end of a spectacular career for Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, Danielle Williams, and Big Ten Player of the Year, Lewis.

Game 6: Arizona 3, Oregon State 1

Arizona advanced to Sunday with a 3-1 win over Oregon State. The Wildcats dazzled defensively and got just enough done at the plate to walk away with the win and keep their run alive at the WCWS. Carlie Scupin went 3 for 3 at the plate for the Cats, including the go-ahead double in the sixth to give Arizona the lead. The game was tied at one run until Scupin broke through and Blaise Biringer hit an RBI single to make it 3-1. Devyn Netz started in the circle for Arizona, lasting five innings with just one run allowed before they turned the ball over to their leader, Hannah Bowen. Bowen did not allow a single hit in the last two innings and secured the victory. Oregon State was eliminated from the tournament with the loss, ending the career of the Beavers' only senior, Mariah Mazon.

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: Texas 7, No. 5 UCLA 2

Texas pulled off the first upset of the WCWS with this 7-2 win over No. 5 UCLA. They scored the most World Series runs in program history. Mia Scott went 4-for-4 on four pitches with two RBI in the win. The Longhorns bats got hot in the third inning as they plated four runs. Scott got things started for the Longhorns with an RBI triple before Alyssa Washington sent her home with an RBI single. Then Mary Iakopo smashed her 50th career home run to put two more runs on the board. The Longhorns chased both Megan Faraimo and Holly Azevedo, and the Bruins offense, aside from a Delani Wisz homer, was quiet. The Longhorn defense was airtight and Hailey Dolcini pitched a full seven innings with six hits allowed. Texas advances to the winners bracket and have a day off before the next game.

Game 2: No. 1 Oklahoma 13, No. 9 Northwestern 2 (5 inn.)

Two big storylines of this game ... For one, Oklahoma hit not one, but two grand slams. And secondly, Jordy Bahl is back. The Sooners picked up their 39th run-rule win of the season in typical OU fashion. Northwestern went up one zip off of a Rachel Lewis home run to put the Sooners behind for the first time this postseason. No problem for the Sooners, though. Riley Boone completely turned the momentum around with a big double to open the inning in the bottom of the third. She scored off of a Jana Johns RBI single. Soon after, Danielle Williams walked Jocelyn Alo in the bottom of the third to load the bases when Tiare Jennings stepped up to the plate and made her pay. Jennings launched a grand slam just over the fence and just like that, OU was in the drivers seat again. Johns did the very same thing again in the fourth, hitting another grand slam to put the Sooners up 13-1. Bahl came in to close it out in the bottom of the fifth for OU. The NFCA National Freshman of the Year was hopeful to return from injury in OKC. She allowed one run, but then retired the side and secured the win. We will now see Texas vs. Oklahoma in the winners bracket. The Longhorns were one of just two teams to beat OU this season.

Game 3: No. 14 Florida 7, Oregon State 1

Florida took down Oregon State 7-1 by scoring the last seven runs of the game. The Beavers got on the board first on a Frankie Hammoude RBI single in the top of the first. Natalie Lugo came in the game in relief for Florida after the Gators gave up four hits and a run in the first, getting them out of a bases-loaded jam before going on to pitch six innings with just one hit allowed and six strikeouts. The Gator offense backed her up. Avery Goelz went 2 for 3 with three RBI and Cheyenne Lindsey went 3 for 3 with three runs scored. Charla Echols launched a solo home run over the fence in the bottom of the fifth, and two more runs scored after that in the same inning. The Beavers were missing Mariah Mazon, both in both the circle and at the plate.

Game 4: No. 7 Oklahoma State 4, Arizona 2

The nightcap of the first day of games at the Women's College World Series was a nail-biter. No. 7 Oklahoma State squeaked past Arizona for a 4-2 win. Kelly Maxwell dominated in the circle for Oklahoma State, going a full seven innings with 14 strikeouts. The beginning of the game had all the makings of a pitchers' duel between Maxwell and Arizona's Hannah Bowen. It wasn't until the bottom of the fourth inning that Sydney Pennington knocked in a run for the Cowgirls. Arizona's Sharlize Palacios answered in the next inning with a two-run homer to give the Wildcats the lead. Not for long, though. Miranda Elish walked in the sixth and Pennington singled then advanced to second on an error. Just like that there were runners on second and third when Karli Petty sent one over the fence for a three-run homer. Maxwell finished the job from there and Oklahoma State advanced to the winners bracket.

2022 college softball championship Super Regional results, scores

Oklahoma Super Regional — May 27-29 at Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma advances to the Women's College Series

Arizona State Super Regional — May 27-29 in Tempe, Ariz.

Northwestern advances to the Women's College World Series

UCLA Super Regional — May 27-29, in Los Angeles, Calif.

UCLA advances to the Women's College World Series

Arkansas Super Regional — May 26-28 in Fayetteville, Ark.

Texas advances to the Women's College World Series

Virginia Tech Super Regional — May 27-29 in Blacksburg, Va.

Florida advances to the Women's College World Series

Stanford Super Regional — May 27-29 in Stanford, Calif.

Oregon State advances to the Women's College World Series

Oklahoma State Super Regional— May 26-28 in Stillwater, Okla.

Oklahoma State advances to the Women's College World Series

Mississippi State Super Regional — May 27-29 in Starkville, Miss.

Arizona advances to Women's College World Series

2022 college softball championship regional results, scores

These are the results from regionals:

Norman Regional — May 20-22 at Norman, Oklahoma (No. 1 Oklahoma advances)

Orlando Regional — May 20-22 at Orlando, Florida (No. 16 UCF advances)

Evanston Regional — May 20-22 at Evanston, Illinois (No. 9 Northwestern advances)

Tempe Regional — May 20-22 at Tempe, Arizona (No. 8 Arizona State advances)

Los Angeles Regional — May 20-22 at Los Angeles, California (No. 5 UCLA advances)

Durham Regional — May 20-22 at Durham, North Carolina (No. 12 Duke advances)

Seattle Regional — May 20-22 at Seattle, Washington (Texas advances)

Fayetteville Regional — May 20-22 at Fayetteville, Arkansas (No. 4 Arkansas advances)

Blacksburg Regional — May 20-22 at Blacksburg, Virginia (No. 3 Virginia Tech advances)

Gainesville Regional — May 20-22 at Gainesville, Florida (No. 14 Florida advances)

Knoxville Regional — May 20-22 at Knoxville, Tennessee (Oregon State advances)

Tuscaloosa Regional — May 20-22 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Stanford advances)

Stillwater Regional — May 20-22 at Stillwater, Oklahoma (No. 7 Oklahoma State advances)

Clemson Regional — May 20-22 at Clemson, South Carolina (No. 10 Clemson advances)

Columbia Regional — May 20-22 at Columbia, Missouri (Arizona advances)

Tallahassee Regional — May 20-22 at Tallahassee, Florida (Mississippi State advances)

Here's the overall schedule:

Round Dates Selection Show May 15 Regionals May 20-22 Super Regionals May 26-29 Women's College World Series June 2-9/10

Next, here's the 2022 WCWS bracket.

Women's College World Series champions