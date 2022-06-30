Oklahoma has won back-to-back Women's College World Series titles. The Sooners have won five since 2013 — the most by any team (or state) in that time. But it hasn't always been that way.

The state of Oklahoma's monopoly on Women's College World Series championships is relatively new. Let's take a look at the states with the most Women's College World Series titles since the tournament began in 1982.

16 — California

When it comes to DI softball titles, the state of California reigns supreme. California's total was helped a lot by UCLA, as 13 of those 16 come by way of the Bruins. UCLA won championships in 1982, 1984, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2010, 2019. Accounting for the three other titles is Cal State Fullerton (1986), Fresno State (1998) and California (2002).

10 — Arizona

Keeping it out west, the state of Arizona trails California by six championships, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been tons of success. Lots of that success comes from the Arizona Wildcats, as they've won eight championships in total: 1991, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2006 and 2007. Arizona State picked up the torch for a brief time in the late 2000s and early 2010s, winning titles in 2008 and 2011. An Arizona-based college hasn't been in the finals since 2011.

6 — Oklahoma

Five of the state's six titles come from the Oklahoma Sooners in the last 10 years: 2013, 2016, 2017, 2021, 2022. The other came in 2000. Patty Gasso has been at the helm for all of them. Given the plethora of talent filtering into the state's flagship, that title total looks to keep increasing.

2 — Texas

Texas A&M's strong stretch of play in the 1980s nets the state its only two titles: 1983 and 1987. The Aggies were runner-ups in both the 1984 and 1986 championships as well. While the Texas Longhorns don't have any championships, they were the runner-up in the 2022 championship.

1 — Michigan, Washington, Alabama

These three states all have three titles. The Michigan Wolverines denied UCLA a three-peat in 2005. In 2009, the Washington Huskies got their state its first title, taking down the Florida Gators. And then finally in 2012, the Alabama Crimson Tide beat Oklahoma for their first championship.

Here's a complete list of the Women's College World Series title wins by state: