The top 150 college softball players in 2022

Who were the best players of the 2022 college softball season? Based upon offensive stats, defensive impact, how valuable they were to their team and a splash of postseason success, D1Softball compiled the best 150 players of this past season.

Power Five schools make up 72 percent of the list, which flows with the postseason where every at-large but two came from those five conferences. The SEC led with 32, followed by the Pac-12 (24), ACC (21), Big 12 (17) and Big Ten (14). The American Athletic Conference and Conference USA each had six players. The list featured players in 17 other conferences.

Here is the complete list: