The top 55 freshmen to know heading into the 2023 college softball season

We saw players like Jordy Bahl, Cydney Sanders, Emma Lemley and plenty more make an impact in their freshman years last season. As we inch closer to fall ball we wanted to take a look at 50 names, who might have similar production as first-year players in 2023.



ACC

Marena Knowles, INF, Clemson

Sophie Garner-MacKinnon, RHP, Duke

Aminah Vega, INF, Duke

“Aminah comes in as the highest-ranked recruit in program history,” Duke head coach Marissa Young said. “She is the #1 infielder in the 2022 class, known for her quickness, smooth hands, impressive softball IQ and leadership skills. Her versatility on the defensive side of the ball will provide us depth at several positions. She is a coach among her peers, a student of the game, always looking to better herself and those around her. Aminah is one of the best leadoff hitters with her high on-base percentage and ability to hit for power to all fields.”

Madi Balk, RHP, Florida State

Amanda Hasler, C, North Carolina State

Eden Bingham, RHP, Virginia

Lyndsey Grein, RHP, Virginia Tech

Big Ten

Lillian Vallimont, C, Michigan

Bridget Donahey, INF, Northwestern

“Bridget has been playing the game at a high level for a long time,” Northwestern head coach Kate Drohan said. “As an infielder who can play any position, she is polished and has great versatility. Offensively, Bridget will provide great power from the right side along with a competitiveness that makes her a tough out.”

Hannah Church, C, Ohio State

Jordyn Ramos, UTL, Purdue

Ava Kuszak, INF, Wisconsin

Big 12

Rylee Crandall, RHP, Baylor

Kierston Deal, LHP, Oklahoma

Jocelyn Erickson, C/1B, Oklahoma

“Jocelyn is very versatile. She’s a left-handed catcher with a great arm as well as a left-handed first baseman, so she can do special things for us defensively,” Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso said. “She can be a one-swing game-changer. Getting her on campus and working with (hitting coach) JT (Gasso), getting stronger and working with athletes at this level will be extremely beneficial for her. Her mindset will be able to elevate her game to a new level.”



Avery Hodge, INF, Oklahoma

Reese Atwood, C, Texas

Leighann Goode, INF, Texas

Viviana Martinez, INF, Texas

Gabrielle Rawls, OF, Texas Tech

Pac-12

Olivia DiNardo, C, Arizona

Dakota Kennedy, OF, Arizona

Sydney Somerdike, RHP, Arizona

Kylee Magee, RHP, Arizona State

Jenna Birch, INF, Oregon State

NiJaree Canady, RHP, Stanford

River Mahler, INF, Stanford

Megan Grant, INF, UCLA

Alexis Ramirez, C, UCLA

Taylor Tinsley, RHP/UTL, UCLA

“I believe Taylor is the top pitcher in the 2022 class…She has command of multiple pitches in all zones with a strong attention to detail to her spin and mechanics,” UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez said. “She is a true competitor that will continue our strong tradition of excellence in the circle for UCLA softball. We are pumped up to have her commit out of Georgia as she has goals of pursuing excellence on the field and in the classroom. She will make an instant impact when she steps on campus.”

Jordan Woolery, INF, UCLA

Ruby Meylan, RHP, Washington

SEC

Abby Duchscherer, INF, Alabama

Hannah Camenzind, LHP, Arkansas

Reagan Johnson, OF, Arkansas

Atalyia Rijo, INF, Arkansas

“Atalyia is a middle infielder with some of the best hands in the game. She is a lefty hitter that swings a big bat,” Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel said. “Atalyia has a game savviness and competitiveness that make her one of the best players in the 2022 class.”

Kaila Pollard, INF, Florida

Jaydyn Goodwin, INF, Georgia

Destin Howard, RHP, Georgia

Chelsea Mack, OF, Kentucky

Maci Bergeron, C, LSU

Sydney Berzon, RHP, LSU

Josephyne Marron, RHP, Mississippi State

Natalie Ray, OF, Ole Miss

Taylor Pannell, INF, Tennessee

Karlyn Pickens, HP, Tennessee

Aiyana Coleman, INF, Texas A&M

Amari Harper, UTL, Texas A&M

Keely Williams, OF, Texas A&M

Non Power-Five Players

Kylah Berry, RHP, James Madison

“Kylah Berry is a righty spin pitcher who excels in mixing locations and speeds to keep hitters off balance,” James Madison head coach Loren LaPorte said. “She has competed at a very high level in travel ball and we are looking forward to seeing her develop and compete here at JMU.”