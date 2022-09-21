Wild Saturday

Brady Vernon | d1softball.com | September 21, 2022

The top 55 freshmen to know heading into the 2023 college softball season

Every WCWS Most Outstanding Player from 1996-2022

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on d1softball.com.

We saw players like Jordy Bahl, Cydney Sanders, Emma Lemley and plenty more make an impact in their freshman years last season. As we inch closer to fall ball we wanted to take a look at 50 names, who might have similar production as first-year players in 2023. 

ACC

  • Marena Knowles, INF, Clemson
  • Sophie Garner-MacKinnon, RHP, Duke
  • Aminah Vega, INF, Duke

“Aminah comes in as the highest-ranked recruit in program history,” Duke head coach Marissa Young said. “She is the #1 infielder in the 2022 class, known for her quickness, smooth hands, impressive softball IQ and leadership skills.  Her versatility on the defensive side of the ball will provide us depth at several positions. She is a coach among her peers, a student of the game, always looking to better herself and those around her. Aminah is one of the best leadoff hitters with her high on-base percentage and ability to hit for power to all fields.”

  • Madi Balk, RHP, Florida State
  • Amanda Hasler, C, North Carolina State
  • Eden Bingham, RHP, Virginia
  • Lyndsey Grein, RHP, Virginia Tech

Big Ten

  • Lillian Vallimont, C, Michigan
  • Bridget Donahey, INF, Northwestern

“Bridget has been playing the game at a high level for a long time,” Northwestern head coach Kate Drohan said. “As an infielder who can play any position, she is polished and has great versatility. Offensively, Bridget will provide great power from the right side along with a competitiveness that makes her a tough out.”

  • Hannah Church, C, Ohio State
  • Jordyn Ramos, UTL, Purdue
  • Ava Kuszak, INF, Wisconsin

Big 12

  • Rylee Crandall, RHP, Baylor
  • Kierston Deal, LHP, Oklahoma 
  • Jocelyn Erickson, C/1B, Oklahoma

“Jocelyn is very versatile. She’s a left-handed catcher with a great arm as well as a left-handed first baseman, so she can do special things for us defensively,” Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso said. “She can be a one-swing game-changer. Getting her on campus and working with (hitting coach) JT (Gasso), getting stronger and working with athletes at this level will be extremely beneficial for her. Her mindset will be able to elevate her game to a new level.”

  • Avery Hodge, INF, Oklahoma
  • Reese Atwood, C, Texas
  • Leighann Goode, INF, Texas
  • Viviana Martinez, INF, Texas
  • Gabrielle Rawls, OF, Texas Tech

Pac-12

  • Olivia DiNardo, C, Arizona
  • Dakota Kennedy, OF, Arizona
  • Sydney Somerdike, RHP, Arizona
  • Kylee Magee, RHP, Arizona State
  • Jenna Birch, INF, Oregon State
  • NiJaree Canady, RHP, Stanford
  • River Mahler, INF, Stanford
  • Megan Grant, INF, UCLA
  • Alexis Ramirez, C, UCLA
  • Taylor Tinsley, RHP/UTL, UCLA

“I believe Taylor is the top pitcher in the 2022 class…She has command of multiple pitches in all zones with a strong attention to detail to her spin and mechanics,” UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez said. “She is a true competitor that will continue our strong tradition of excellence in the circle for UCLA softball. We are pumped up to have her commit out of Georgia as she has goals of pursuing excellence on the field and in the classroom. She will make an instant impact when she steps on campus.”

  • Jordan Woolery, INF, UCLA
  • Ruby Meylan, RHP, Washington

SEC

  • Abby Duchscherer, INF, Alabama
  • Hannah Camenzind, LHP, Arkansas
  • Reagan Johnson, OF, Arkansas
  • Atalyia Rijo, INF, Arkansas

“Atalyia is a middle infielder with some of the best hands in the game. She is a lefty hitter that swings a big bat,” Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel said. “Atalyia has a game savviness and competitiveness that make her one of the best players in the 2022 class.”

  • Kaila Pollard, INF, Florida
  • Jaydyn Goodwin, INF, Georgia
  • Destin Howard, RHP, Georgia
  • Chelsea Mack, OF, Kentucky
  • Maci Bergeron, C, LSU
  • Sydney Berzon, RHP, LSU
  • Josephyne Marron, RHP, Mississippi State
  • Natalie Ray, OF, Ole Miss
  • Taylor Pannell, INF, Tennessee
  • Karlyn Pickens, HP, Tennessee
  • Aiyana Coleman, INF, Texas A&M
  • Amari Harper, UTL, Texas A&M
  • Keely Williams, OF, Texas A&M

Non Power-Five Players 

  • Kylah Berry, RHP, James Madison

“Kylah Berry is a righty spin pitcher who excels in mixing locations and speeds to keep hitters off balance,” James Madison head coach Loren LaPorte said. “She has competed at a very high level in travel ball and we are looking forward to seeing her develop and compete here at JMU.”

  • Mihyia Davis, OF, Louisiana
  • Kylei Griffin, INF, Louisiana
  • Aubrey Evans, INF, UCF

