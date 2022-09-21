Brady Vernon | d1softball.com | September 21, 2022 The top 55 freshmen to know heading into the 2023 college softball season Every WCWS Most Outstanding Player from 1996-2022 Share Editor's note: This article originally appeared on d1softball.com. We saw players like Jordy Bahl, Cydney Sanders, Emma Lemley and plenty more make an impact in their freshman years last season. As we inch closer to fall ball we wanted to take a look at 50 names, who might have similar production as first-year players in 2023. RELATED: The top 150 college softball players in 2022 ACC Marena Knowles, INF, Clemson Sophie Garner-MacKinnon, RHP, Duke Aminah Vega, INF, Duke “Aminah comes in as the highest-ranked recruit in program history,” Duke head coach Marissa Young said. “She is the #1 infielder in the 2022 class, known for her quickness, smooth hands, impressive softball IQ and leadership skills. Her versatility on the defensive side of the ball will provide us depth at several positions. She is a coach among her peers, a student of the game, always looking to better herself and those around her. Aminah is one of the best leadoff hitters with her high on-base percentage and ability to hit for power to all fields.” Madi Balk, RHP, Florida State Amanda Hasler, C, North Carolina State Eden Bingham, RHP, Virginia Lyndsey Grein, RHP, Virginia Tech Big Ten Lillian Vallimont, C, Michigan Bridget Donahey, INF, Northwestern “Bridget has been playing the game at a high level for a long time,” Northwestern head coach Kate Drohan said. “As an infielder who can play any position, she is polished and has great versatility. Offensively, Bridget will provide great power from the right side along with a competitiveness that makes her a tough out.” Hannah Church, C, Ohio State Jordyn Ramos, UTL, Purdue Ava Kuszak, INF, Wisconsin Big 12 Rylee Crandall, RHP, Baylor Kierston Deal, LHP, Oklahoma Jocelyn Erickson, C/1B, Oklahoma “Jocelyn is very versatile. She’s a left-handed catcher with a great arm as well as a left-handed first baseman, so she can do special things for us defensively,” Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso said. “She can be a one-swing game-changer. Getting her on campus and working with (hitting coach) JT (Gasso), getting stronger and working with athletes at this level will be extremely beneficial for her. Her mindset will be able to elevate her game to a new level.” 2022 WCWS: Oklahoma sweeps Texas to win back-to-back national titles Avery Hodge, INF, Oklahoma Reese Atwood, C, Texas Leighann Goode, INF, Texas Viviana Martinez, INF, Texas Gabrielle Rawls, OF, Texas Tech Pac-12 Olivia DiNardo, C, Arizona Dakota Kennedy, OF, Arizona Sydney Somerdike, RHP, Arizona Kylee Magee, RHP, Arizona State Jenna Birch, INF, Oregon State NiJaree Canady, RHP, Stanford River Mahler, INF, Stanford Megan Grant, INF, UCLA Alexis Ramirez, C, UCLA Taylor Tinsley, RHP/UTL, UCLA “I believe Taylor is the top pitcher in the 2022 class…She has command of multiple pitches in all zones with a strong attention to detail to her spin and mechanics,” UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez said. “She is a true competitor that will continue our strong tradition of excellence in the circle for UCLA softball. We are pumped up to have her commit out of Georgia as she has goals of pursuing excellence on the field and in the classroom. She will make an instant impact when she steps on campus.” Jordan Woolery, INF, UCLA Ruby Meylan, RHP, Washington SEC Abby Duchscherer, INF, Alabama Hannah Camenzind, LHP, Arkansas Reagan Johnson, OF, Arkansas Atalyia Rijo, INF, Arkansas “Atalyia is a middle infielder with some of the best hands in the game. She is a lefty hitter that swings a big bat," Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel said. "Atalyia has a game savviness and competitiveness that make her one of the best players in the 2022 class."

Jaydyn Goodwin, INF, Georgia

Destin Howard, RHP, Georgia

Chelsea Mack, OF, Kentucky

Maci Bergeron, C, LSU

Sydney Berzon, RHP, LSU

Josephyne Marron, RHP, Mississippi State

Natalie Ray, OF, Ole Miss

Taylor Pannell, INF, Tennessee

Karlyn Pickens, HP, Tennessee

Aiyana Coleman, INF, Texas A&M

Amari Harper, UTL, Texas A&M

Keely Williams, OF, Texas A&M

Non Power-Five Players

Kylah Berry, RHP, James Madison

"Kylah Berry is a righty spin pitcher who excels in mixing locations and speeds to keep hitters off balance," James Madison head coach Loren LaPorte said. "She has competed at a very high level in travel ball and we are looking forward to seeing her develop and compete here at JMU."

Mihyia Davis, OF, Louisiana

Kylei Griffin, INF, Louisiana

Aubrey Evans, INF, UCF 