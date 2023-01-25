TRENDING:

🏀 9 hoops surprises

📈 Men's Power 36 rankings

👀 Women's Power 10 rankings

🤸‍♀️ An inside look at Fisk women's gym

📊 Wrestling power rankings
softball-d1 flag

NCAA.com | January 25, 2023

USA Softball's top 50 watch list for 2023 collegiate player of the year

2023 college softball season preview with D1Softball's Tara Henry

Ahead of the start of the 2023 DI softball season next month, USA Softball unveiled the 50 players on its watch list for player of the year honors. 

The list features eight players from 2022 champion Oklahoma, five of which were all-Americans last season: Jordy Bahl, Jayda Coleman, Kinzie Hansen, Tiare Jennings and Grace Lyons.

USA Softball's 2023 collegiate player of the year watch list

NAME COLLEGE POSITION YEAR
Jordy Bahl Oklahoma P Sophomore
Mac Barbara San Diego State INF/C/DP Redshirt Sophomore
Addison Barnard Wichita State OF Junior
Rachel Becker Oklahoma State INF Graduate Student
Maya Brady UCLA UTL Redshirt Junior
Ciara Briggs LSU OF Junior
Valerie Cagle Clemson P/UTL Junior
Jada Cody UCF UTL Junior
Erin Coffel Kentucky INF Junior
Jayda Coleman Oklahoma OF Junior
Chenise Delce Arkansas P Redshirt Senior
Charla Echols Florida INF Graduate Student
Kendra Falby Florida OF Sophomore
Megan Faraimo UCLA P Redshirt Senior
Kristina Foreman Arkansas INF Graduate Student
Montana Fouts Alabama P Graduate Student
Hannah Gammill Arkansas UTL Junior
Karina Gaskins Notre Dame INF Junior
Frankie Hammoude Oregon State INF Senior
Kinzie Hansen Oklahoma C Senior
Faith Hensley Alabama OF Graduate Student
Tiare Jennings Oklahoma INF Junior
Jayda Kearney Georgia OF Junior
Baylee Klingler Washington INF Fifth Year
Kayla Kowalik Kentucky C Redshirt Senior
Jenna Laird Missouri INF Junior
Haley Lee Oklahoma C/UTL Redshirt Senior
Emma Lemley Virginia Tech P Sophomore
Mack Leonard Florida State P/INF Graduate Student
Grace Lyons Oklahoma INF Redshirt Senior
Kelly Maxwell Oklahoma State P Redshirt Senior
Sydney McKinney Wichita State INF Senior
Kiki Milloy Tennessee OF Senior
Sara Mosley Georgia INF Senior
Jessica Mullins Texas State P Junior
Sharlize Palacios UCLA C Redshirt Junior
Maddie Penta Auburn P Junior
Taylor Pleasants LSU INF Graduate Student
Emma Ritter Virginia Tech OF Junior
Ashley Rogers Tennessee P Graduate Student
Jordyn Rudd Northwestern C Graduate Student
Kathryn Sandercock Florida State P Redshirt Senior
Cydney Sanders Oklahoma INF Sophomore
Mia Scott Texas INF Sophomore
Carlie Scupin Arizona INF Junior
Karli Spaid Miami (OH) INF Junior
Alex Storako Oklahoma P Redshirt Senior
Alana Vawter Stanford P Senior
Skylar Wallace Florida INF Redshirt Junior
Danielle Williams Northwestern P Graduate Student
🥎 MORE SOFTBALL 🥎

The Sooners lead the way with the most players featured in the breakdown, followed by Maryland with the second-most and Arkansas, Florida and UCLA tied for third-most.

Here's a breakdown of the schools with two or more players listed:

TEAM NUMBER OF PLAYERS CONFERENCE
Oklahoma 8 SEC
Maryland 7 Big Ten
Arkansas 3 SEC
Florida 3 SEC
UCLA 3 Pac-12
Alabama 2 SEC
Florida State 2 ACC
Georgia 2 SEC
Kentucky 2 SEC
LSU 2 SEC
Northwestern 2 Big Ten
Oklahoma State 2 Big 12
Tennessee 2 SEC
Virginia Tech 2 ACC
Wichita State 2 AAC


The Southeastern Conference (SEC) leads the athletic conferences with 18 athletes included followed by the Big 12 Conference with 11, Pac-12 Conference with seven and Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) with six. Also represented is the American Athletic Conference (AAC) with three athletes and the Big Ten Conference with two while the Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference and Sun Belt Conference each showcase one athlete apiece.

12 top college softball pitchers back for the 2023 season

Take a look at some of the top arms returning for the 2023 college softball season including Oklahoma's Jordy Bahl and UCLA's Megan Faraimo.
READ MORE

Reigning champs Rogers State leads the DII softball preseason Power 10 rankings

The Hillcats are rightfully the preseason No. 1 after powering their way to the 2022 DII softball title. Here's a look at what the rest Wayne Cavadi's preseason top 10 looks like.
READ MORE

2023 college softball preview and predictions with D1Softball's Tara Henry

D1Softball's Tara Henry previews the 2023 softball season with a look at their top 25 preseason rankings, top players and pitchers returning this season, under the radar teams, and more.
READ MORE

DI Softball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners