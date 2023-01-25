USA Softball's top 50 watch list for 2023 collegiate player of the year

Ahead of the start of the 2023 DI softball season next month, USA Softball unveiled the 50 players on its watch list for player of the year honors.



The list features eight players from 2022 champion Oklahoma, five of which were all-Americans last season: Jordy Bahl, Jayda Coleman, Kinzie Hansen, Tiare Jennings and Grace Lyons.

USA Softball's 2023 collegiate player of the year watch list

NAME COLLEGE POSITION YEAR Jordy Bahl Oklahoma P Sophomore Mac Barbara San Diego State INF/C/DP Redshirt Sophomore Addison Barnard Wichita State OF Junior Rachel Becker Oklahoma State INF Graduate Student Maya Brady UCLA UTL Redshirt Junior Ciara Briggs LSU OF Junior Valerie Cagle Clemson P/UTL Junior Jada Cody UCF UTL Junior Erin Coffel Kentucky INF Junior Jayda Coleman Oklahoma OF Junior Chenise Delce Arkansas P Redshirt Senior Charla Echols Florida INF Graduate Student Kendra Falby Florida OF Sophomore Megan Faraimo UCLA P Redshirt Senior Kristina Foreman Arkansas INF Graduate Student Montana Fouts Alabama P Graduate Student Hannah Gammill Arkansas UTL Junior Karina Gaskins Notre Dame INF Junior Frankie Hammoude Oregon State INF Senior Kinzie Hansen Oklahoma C Senior Faith Hensley Alabama OF Graduate Student Tiare Jennings Oklahoma INF Junior Jayda Kearney Georgia OF Junior Baylee Klingler Washington INF Fifth Year Kayla Kowalik Kentucky C Redshirt Senior Jenna Laird Missouri INF Junior Haley Lee Oklahoma C/UTL Redshirt Senior Emma Lemley Virginia Tech P Sophomore Mack Leonard Florida State P/INF Graduate Student Grace Lyons Oklahoma INF Redshirt Senior Kelly Maxwell Oklahoma State P Redshirt Senior Sydney McKinney Wichita State INF Senior Kiki Milloy Tennessee OF Senior Sara Mosley Georgia INF Senior Jessica Mullins Texas State P Junior Sharlize Palacios UCLA C Redshirt Junior Maddie Penta Auburn P Junior Taylor Pleasants LSU INF Graduate Student Emma Ritter Virginia Tech OF Junior Ashley Rogers Tennessee P Graduate Student Jordyn Rudd Northwestern C Graduate Student Kathryn Sandercock Florida State P Redshirt Senior Cydney Sanders Oklahoma INF Sophomore Mia Scott Texas INF Sophomore Carlie Scupin Arizona INF Junior Karli Spaid Miami (OH) INF Junior Alex Storako Oklahoma P Redshirt Senior Alana Vawter Stanford P Senior Skylar Wallace Florida INF Redshirt Junior Danielle Williams Northwestern P Graduate Student

The Sooners lead the way with the most players featured in the breakdown, followed by Maryland with the second-most and Arkansas, Florida and UCLA tied for third-most.



Here's a breakdown of the schools with two or more players listed:

TEAM NUMBER OF PLAYERS CONFERENCE Oklahoma 8 SEC Maryland 7 Big Ten Arkansas 3 SEC Florida 3 SEC UCLA 3 Pac-12 Alabama 2 SEC Florida State 2 ACC Georgia 2 SEC Kentucky 2 SEC LSU 2 SEC Northwestern 2 Big Ten Oklahoma State 2 Big 12 Tennessee 2 SEC Virginia Tech 2 ACC Wichita State 2 AAC



The Southeastern Conference (SEC) leads the athletic conferences with 18 athletes included followed by the Big 12 Conference with 11, Pac-12 Conference with seven and Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) with six. Also represented is the American Athletic Conference (AAC) with three athletes and the Big Ten Conference with two while the Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference and Sun Belt Conference each showcase one athlete apiece.