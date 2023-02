2023 Clearwater Invitational: Schedule, how to watch

A field loaded with some of the top teams in college softball will compete Feb. 16-19 in the Clearwater Invitational from Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla.

The teams in the field are: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, UCF, UCLA, USF and Virginia Tech.

The Moore Complex has multiple fields and four will be used during the invitational. There are 40 games scheduled and all will be on the ESPN family of networks.

Here is the schedule for the event, which is in its fourth season (all times Eastern):

Thursday, Feb. 16

Friday, Feb. 17

Saturday, Feb. 18

Sunday, Feb. 19