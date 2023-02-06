The 6 college softball teams with the most national championships

The 2022 college softball season ended with another dominant performance with Oklahoma winning the 40th DI softball national championship in two games against Texas. It gave the Sooners their sixth title in program history, third-most of any program since the first championship game in 1982.
Let’s take a look at the schools with the most college softball championships.
12 — UCLA (2019, 2010, 2004, 2003, 1999, 1992, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1985, 1984, 1982)
The Bruins won their first title in 1982, defeating Fresno State in the inaugural DI softball championship. They have won consecutive titles on three different occasions, including a three-peat from 1988 to 1990. Three different head coaches — Sharron Backus, Sue Enquist, and Kelly Inouye-Perez — have all contributed at least two titles to the program that also has seven national runners-up to its name.
8 — Arizona (2007, 2006, 2001, 1997, 1996, 1994, 1993, 1991)
The closest competition to UCLA is the Wildcats. Mike Candrea transformed Arizona into the unquestioned team of the ‘90s, winning five titles and finishing as national runner-up another three times in the decade. The Wildcats last appeared in a championship series in 2010, so it’s starting to feel like this DI softball powerhouse is due.
6 — Oklahoma (2022, 2021, 2017, 2016, 2013, 2000)
The Sooners got on the board in 2000, but it’s been the last eight seasons that has redefined the program into a national power. Oklahoma lost 5-4 to Alabama in the 2012 national championship game and then proceeded to win four of the next seven titles, adding back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022 to the recent resume.
2 (tied) — Florida (2015, 2014); Arizona State (2011, 2008); Texas A&M (1983, 1987)
The Gators have appeared in five title games since 2009, winning their only two titles in back-to-back fashion, one of just four programs — UCLA, Arizona, and Oklahoma the other three — to do so. Clint Myers led the Sun Devils to the school's only two appearances for the national championship and did he ever make them count. Arizona State won both times, combining for 126 wins in those two championship seasons. Texas A&M was a power in the early history of DI softball. The Aggies appeared in four of the first six national championships, winning two, but has only appeared in one since back in 2008.
Here is a complete list of the championship final history.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|*Oklahoma (59-3)
|Patty Gasso
|10-5
|Texas
|Oklahoma City
|2021
|Oklahoma (56-4)
|Patty Gasso
|5-1
|Florida State
|Oklahoma City
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|*UCLA (56-6)
|Kelly Inouye-Perez
|5-4
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|2018
|*Florida State (58-12)
|Lonni Alameda
|8-3
|Washington
|Oklahoma City
|2017
|*Oklahoma (61-9)
|Patty Gasso
|5-4
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2016
|Oklahoma (57-8)
|Patty Gasso
|2-1
|Auburn
|Oklahoma City
|2015
|Florida (60-7)
|Tim Walton
|4-1
|Michigan
|Oklahoma City
|2014
|*Florida (55-12)
|Tim Walton
|6-3
|Alabama
|Oklahoma City
|2013
|*Oklahoma (57-4)
|Patty Gasso
|4-0
|Tennessee
|Oklahoma City
|2012
|Alabama (60-8)
|Patrick Murphy
|5-4
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|2011
|*Arizona State (60-6)
|Clint Myers
|7-2
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2010
|*UCLA (50-11)
|Kelly Inouye-Perez
|15-9
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|2009
|Washington (51-12)
|Heather Tarr
|3-2
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2008
|*Arizona State (66-5)
|Clint Myers
|11-0
|Texas A&M
|Oklahoma City
|2007
|Arizona (50-14-1)
|Mike Candrea
|5-0
|Tennessee
|Oklahoma City
|2006
|Arizona (54-11)
|Mike Candrea
|5-0
|Northwestern
|Oklahoma City
|2005
|Michigan (65-7)
|Carol Hutchins
|4-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|2004
|UCLA (47-9)
|Sue Enquist
|3-1
|California
|Oklahoma City
|2003
|UCLA (54-7)
|Sue Enquist
|1-0
|California
|Oklahoma City
|2002
|California (56-19)
|Diane Ninemire
|6-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|2001
|*Arizona (65-4)
|Mike Candrea
|1-0
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|2000
|*Oklahoma (66-8)
|Patty Gasso
|3-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1999
|*UCLA (63-6)
|Sue Enquist
|3-2
|Washington
|Oklahoma City
|1998
|Fresno State (52-11)
|Margie Wright
|1-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1997
|Arizona (61-5)
|Mike Candrea
|10-2
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1996
|*Arizona (58-9)
|Mike Candrea
|6-4
|Washington
|Columbus, Ga.
|1995
|*#UCLA (50-6)
|Sharron Backus
|4-2
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1994
|*Arizona (64-3)
|Mike Candrea
|2-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Oklahoma City
|1993
|Arizona (44-8)
|Mike Candrea
|1-0
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1992
|*UCLA (54-2)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1991
|Arizona (56-16)
|Mike Candrea
|5-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1990
|UCLA (62-7)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Fresno State
|Oklahoma City
|1989
|*UCLA (48-4)
|Sharron Backus
|1-0
|Fresno State
|Sunnyvale, Calif.
|1988
|UCLA (53-8)
|Sharron Backus
|3-0
|Fresno State
|Sunnyvale, Calif.
|1987
|Texas A&M (56-8)
|Bob Brock
|4-1
|UCLA
|Omaha, Neb.
|1986
|*Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1)
|Judi Garman
|3-0
|Texas A&M
|Omaha, Neb.
|1985
|UCLA (41-9)
|Sharron Backus
|2-1
|Nebraska
|Omaha, Neb.
|1984
|UCLA (45-6-1)
|Sharron Backus
|1-0
|Texas A&M
|Omaha, Neb.
|1983
|Texas A&M (41-11)
|Bob Brock
|2-0
|Cal State Fullerton
|Omaha, Neb.
|1982
|*UCLA (33-7-2)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Fresno State
|Omaha, Neb.
*Indicates undefeated teams in final series.
#-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions