2023 Women’s College World Series: Dates, schedule for the NCAA softball championship

The 2023 Women's College World Series starts Thursday, June 1 and runs through Friday, June 9, if necessary. NCAA regional and super regional tournaments take place in May.

Locations for regional and super regional games depend on regular season results, but the Women's College World Series is played at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The complete NCAA regional, super regional, and 2023 Women's College World Series schedules are below.

Sunday, May 14: Selection show aired on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET

Selection show aired on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET Friday-Sunday, May 19-21: Regionals (Thursday-Saturday format will be used for teams with no-Sunday-competiton policy)

Regionals (Thursday-Saturday format will be used for teams with no-Sunday-competiton policy) Thursday-Saturday, May 25-27 or Friday-Sunday, May 26-28: Super regionals

Super regionals Thursday June 1-Friday, June 9: 2023 Women's College World Series

The road to the national championship starts with a 64-team bracket spread among 16 regional locations, announced May 14. Each regional tournament will be double-elimination, from May 19-21.

Sixteen regional winners then advance to the super regional, a two-team, best-of-three style format held either May 25-27, or May 26-28.

The eight super regional winners earn spots in the 2023 Women's College World Series that begins on Thursday, June 1. The WCWS begins in double-elimination format, before the final two teams play a best-of-three series for the national championship.

Game times will be recommended by host institutions during the bid process.

Game-time policies:

Thursday or Friday games must be scheduled between noon and 8: 30 p.m.

Saturday games must be scheduled between 10 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Sunday games shall be scheduled between noon and 8:30 p.m.

How to get tickets for the Women's College World Series

You can purchase tickets for the WCWS here.

