Lehigh softball upsets No. 7 Alabama 7-4 to kickoff opening week

The DI softball opening week is in full swing, upsets and all. Lehigh took down No. 7 Alabama on the road, 7-4, for its first-ever win over a top-10 program.

Alabama started off hot scoring two runs in the first inning, but the Mountain Hawks’ bats caught fire in the last inning scoring 3 of their 7 runs in the seventh.

Lehigh defeats No. 7 Alabama, 7-4, to earn its first top-10 win in program history! #NCAASoftball x 📸 @Lehighsoftball pic.twitter.com/Mw9n1SGUYQ — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) February 11, 2023

Infielder Carley Barjaktarovich led the way with two runs on 2-for-4 hitting. Senior Emily Cimino was ultra-productive with five RBIs and a home run while hitting 3-for-4. Cimino was the catalyst in that seventh inning doing all her work in the final stretch.

Last season the Crimson Tide started 20-0 not tasting defeat until March 12. The loss marked the first time Alabama dropped its first game since 2016.

Lehigh (2-0) beat Georgia Southern earlier Friday 4-2. Alabama gets another crack at getting a season-opening win over the Eagles.

The Mountain Hawks and Crimson Tide meet one final time Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. ET to finish off the Leadoff Classic.