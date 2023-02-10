HOOPS:

👀 Women's scoreboard

🏀 Men's scoreboard

🤯 Maryland stuns No. 3 Purdue men's team

🚨 Notre Dame women's sinks Louisville at the buzzer
softball-d1 flag

Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | February 10, 2023

Lehigh softball upsets No. 7 Alabama 7-4 to kickoff opening week

2023 college softball season preview with D1Softball's Tara Henry

The DI softball opening week is in full swing, upsets and all. Lehigh took down No. 7 Alabama on the road, 7-4, for its first-ever win over a top-10 program. 

Alabama started off hot scoring two runs in the first inning, but the Mountain Hawks’ bats caught fire in the last inning scoring 3 of their 7 runs in the seventh. 

Infielder Carley Barjaktarovich led the way with two runs on 2-for-4 hitting. Senior Emily Cimino was ultra-productive with five RBIs and a home run while hitting 3-for-4. Cimino was the catalyst in that seventh inning doing all her work in the final stretch. 

Last season the Crimson Tide started 20-0 not tasting defeat until March 12. The loss marked the first time Alabama dropped its first game since 2016. 

MORE: The top college softball games for opening weekend and beyond

Lehigh (2-0) beat Georgia Southern earlier Friday 4-2. Alabama gets another crack at getting a season-opening win over the Eagles. 

The Mountain Hawks and Crimson Tide meet one final time Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. ET to finish off the Leadoff Classic. 

3 can't-miss wrestling duals to watch this weekend

Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Lehigh, Oklahoma State, Nebraska and N.C. State headline a weekend of great upcoming wrestling matches
READ MORE

College wrestling rankings: Iowa State jumps into the top 10 after a wild opening weekend

Here are three key takeaways from the latest Top 25 as these elite programs prep for another weekend of high-level competition.
READ MORE

Jesse Mendez leads a freshmen wave in wrestling's opening weekend

Ohio State's Jesse Mendez made his college debut and took out two-time All-American Lucas Byrd of Illinois in the finals of the Michigan State Open.
READ MORE

DI Softball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners