Ryan Chien | February 11, 2023

No. 23 Missouri softball topples No. 8 Northwestern in late rally comeback

2023 college softball season preview with D1Softball's Tara Henry

No. 23 Missouri drubbed No. 8 Northwestern 6-1, with five of its six scores coming in the final three innings.

Behind junior Jenna Laird’s two runs and three hits, Missouri posted a well-rounded effort. Laird was joined in scoring by juniors Alex Honnold and Payton Jackson, plus sophomore Julia Crenshaw to name a few. 

Missouri’s wave of offense started midway through the matchup. Junior Chantice Phillips tied it up with a single to right field to answer back from an 0-1 deficit. Honnold then blasted a homer in the fifth inning and the Tigers rolled to victory with three more runs at the top of the sixth. 

This marks Missouri’s second victory in its opening weekend at the NFCA Division 1 Leadoff Classic. As a D1Softball Preseason D100 selection, Laird continues to steer Missouri’s ship forward as the team’s lead scorer. 

Next week it’ll take on a docket of opponents, including Butler and Pittsburgh, at the Panther Invitational. Meanwhile, the Wildcats look to redeem themselves after a loss that follows their stunning 10-9 victory against No. 6 Texas on Feb. 10th.

