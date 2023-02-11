No. 23 Missouri softball topples No. 8 Northwestern in late rally comeback

No. 23 Missouri drubbed No. 8 Northwestern 6-1, with five of its six scores coming in the final three innings.

Behind junior Jenna Laird’s two runs and three hits, Missouri posted a well-rounded effort. Laird was joined in scoring by juniors Alex Honnold and Payton Jackson, plus sophomore Julia Crenshaw to name a few.

Missouri’s wave of offense started midway through the matchup. Junior Chantice Phillips tied it up with a single to right field to answer back from an 0-1 deficit. Honnold then blasted a homer in the fifth inning and the Tigers rolled to victory with three more runs at the top of the sixth.

Alex Honnold ! 👏



The junior launches her first home run on the year for @MizzouSoftball -- the third of her career 🐯 !



#MIZ 🐯🥎 pic.twitter.com/HKkQwg1loy — GameChanger (@GCsports) February 11, 2023

This marks Missouri’s second victory in its opening weekend at the NFCA Division 1 Leadoff Classic. As a D1Softball Preseason D100 selection, Laird continues to steer Missouri’s ship forward as the team’s lead scorer.

Next week it’ll take on a docket of opponents, including Butler and Pittsburgh, at the Panther Invitational. Meanwhile, the Wildcats look to redeem themselves after a loss that follows their stunning 10-9 victory against No. 6 Texas on Feb. 10th.