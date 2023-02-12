Lech's grand slam keys Maryland softball's upset win over No. 3 Oklahoma State 11-6

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO — Amelia Lech blasted a grand slam in the second inning to key Maryland in a massive upset of No. 3 Oklahoma State, 11-6, on Sunday at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. Maryland beat a Top-3 ranked opponent for the first time since the Terps beat No. 1 Florida, 4-2, on Feb. 18, 2017 in Gainesville. Oklahoma State (2-1) has been to each of the last three Women's College World Series and went 48-14 last season winning the 2022 Big 12 Championship.

The Terps opened the season with a 7-3 win over No. 22 Oregon on Friday, giving the Terps two wins over ranked teams in the first four games of the season. At 3-1, the Terps are off to their best start since 2013, when they were 3-1 as well.

The last time Maryland won two games against ranked teams in a tournament was in the 2012 opening event, the FAU Kick-Off as the Terps beat No. 11 Michigan (7-3) and No. 22 Kentucky (2-1).

Lech went 2-for-4 with those four RBIs on the first home run of her career. Jaeda McFarland went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Mackense Greico went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

TOP 3 | SEE YA!



On the 10th pitch of the at bat Lech clears the bases with a grand slam 🔥



Terps lead 6-2 pic.twitter.com/EZ6kqw2C2x — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) February 12, 2023

The Terps' other hits came from Kiley Goff, and Michaela Jones. Goff scored a career-high three runs in the game and Jones had the Terps' other RBI.

In the circle, Courtney Wyche started and threw 4.2 innings, earning the victory with five strikeouts. Freshman Keira Bucher came on in the fifth and finished the game, retiring the last seven Cowgirls to earning her second save, as also had one against Oregon.