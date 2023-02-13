HOOPS:

👀 Women's scoreboard

🏀 Men's scoreboard

🤯 Maryland stuns No. 3 Purdue men's team

🚨 Notre Dame women's sinks Louisville at the buzzer
softball-d1 flag

Michella Chester | NCAA.com | February 13, 2023

Maya Brady channels her famous uncle with 3 homers, including a walk off, on Super Bowl Sunday

8 preseason picks for the 2023 Women's College World Series

Maya Brady put on a show Sunday. The UCLA softball senior homered twice in UCLA's 14-0 five-inning opener vs. San Diego, then hit a walk-off three-run homer in game two for a 5-2 win.

Brady went 4-for-4 in game one with four RBIs and 3-for-4 in game two with three RBIs for a 3-home run, seven-RBI day. On top of that, if you take into account her six hits on Saturday, Brady recorded 10 hits in 10 consecutive at bats to tie a program record. She joins Stacey Nuveman (Feb. 1999) and Lisa Fernandez (March 1993), two UCLA greats. 

Brady's performance, and name, felt all-too familiar on Super Bowl Sunday. Her uncle is 7-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady after all. Maya is the daughter of Tom Brady’s sister, Maureen, who was an All-American pitcher at Fresno State. The apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree. Brady has been a star since her freshman season at UCLA, when she was named the 2020 Softball America Freshman of the Year.

Take a look at the walk-off homer to cap off her super Sunday ⬇️

Last season, Brady was named to the Women’s College World Series All-Tournament Team after leading the Bruins with a .438 batting average, seven RBI and two home runs in Oklahoma City. With that, she became the first Bruin since Rachel Garcia to hit two home runs in a WCWS game when she left the yard twice against No. 1 Oklahoma. 

Now, she is back for her senior season, and has already set the bar astronomically high. She has opened the 2023 season with an .813 average (13-for-16) and 1.563 slugging percentage with 13 RBI, four home runs and 13 runs scored. 

The top college softball non-conference tournaments and games to watch this season

Here are the top matchups and tournaments to watch in the non-conference portion of the NCAA softball season.
READ MORE

College softball rankings: Maryland cracks top 25 after two ranked wins in opening week

Here is the Week 1 ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll, released Feb. 14. One new team enters after the opening weekend.
READ MORE

The 6 college softball teams with the most national championships

Here are the schools with the most NCAA softball championships, led by the UCLA Bruins.
READ MORE

DI Softball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners