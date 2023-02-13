Maya Brady channels her famous uncle with 3 homers, including a walk off, on Super Bowl Sunday

Maya Brady put on a show Sunday. The UCLA softball senior homered twice in UCLA's 14-0 five-inning opener vs. San Diego, then hit a walk-off three-run homer in game two for a 5-2 win.

Brady went 4-for-4 in game one with four RBIs and 3-for-4 in game two with three RBIs for a 3-home run, seven-RBI day. On top of that, if you take into account her six hits on Saturday, Brady recorded 10 hits in 10 consecutive at bats to tie a program record. She joins Stacey Nuveman (Feb. 1999) and Lisa Fernandez (March 1993), two UCLA greats.

Brady's performance, and name, felt all-too familiar on Super Bowl Sunday. Her uncle is 7-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady after all. Maya is the daughter of Tom Brady’s sister, Maureen, who was an All-American pitcher at Fresno State. The apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree. Brady has been a star since her freshman season at UCLA, when she was named the 2020 Softball America Freshman of the Year.

Take a look at the walk-off homer to cap off her super Sunday ⬇️

Something about Maya Brady on Super 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐧 Sunday. pic.twitter.com/TU3iSIkhns — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) February 12, 2023

Last season, Brady was named to the Women’s College World Series All-Tournament Team after leading the Bruins with a .438 batting average, seven RBI and two home runs in Oklahoma City. With that, she became the first Bruin since Rachel Garcia to hit two home runs in a WCWS game when she left the yard twice against No. 1 Oklahoma.

Now, she is back for her senior season, and has already set the bar astronomically high. She has opened the 2023 season with an .813 average (13-for-16) and 1.563 slugging percentage with 13 RBI, four home runs and 13 runs scored.