NCAA.com | February 14, 2023

College softball rankings: Maryland cracks top 25 after two ranked wins in opening week

Top college softball pitchers entering 2023

The updated ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll was released Feb. 14, following the new season's opening weekend games.

Two-time defending champion Oklahoma remains the unanimous No. 1 team, followed by UCLA, Florida, Arkansas and Oklahoma State. Maryland is the only new entrant from the preseason rankings, slotting in at No. 25 after a 4-1 start at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. The Terps beat then-No. 22 Oregon and No. 3 Oklahoma State as part of the tournament. 

See the full Week 1 ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll here, released Feb. 14:

Rank School Points Record Preseason
1 Oklahoma (25) 625 5-0 1
2 UCLA 599 6-0 2
3 Florida 561 3-0 5
4 Arkansas 539 5-0 6
5 Oklahoma State 491 3-1 3
6 Clemson 459 5-0 10
7 Florida State 437 4-1 4
8 Tennessee 436 3-0 12
9 Virginia Tech 421 5-0 11
10 Georgia 383 5-0 13
11 Northwestern 346 2-2 8
12 Alabama 342 2-1 7
13 Texas 335 2-1-1 9
14 Washington 332 4-1 16
15 Arizona 308 5-0 15
16 Kentucky 252 2-0-1 17
17 Stanford 216 3-2 14
18 LSU 213 5-0 20
19 Duke 201 3-2 19
20 UCF 195 3-1 18
21 Auburn 98 4-1 21
22 Louisiana 79 4-0 24
23 Missouri 52 3-2 23
24 Oregon 48 3-2 22
25 Maryland 33 4-1 NR

Dropped out: Oregon State

Others receiving votes: North Texas (27), Arizona State (26), Baylor (11), Ole Miss (11), Notre Dame (10), Louisville (9), Michigan (9), Texas A&M (9), San Diego State (8), Oregon State (6), Nebraska (3), Cal State Fullerton (2), Utah (1).

