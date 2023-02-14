College softball rankings: Maryland cracks top 25 after two ranked wins in opening week

The updated ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll was released Feb. 14, following the new season's opening weekend games.

Two-time defending champion Oklahoma remains the unanimous No. 1 team, followed by UCLA, Florida, Arkansas and Oklahoma State. Maryland is the only new entrant from the preseason rankings, slotting in at No. 25 after a 4-1 start at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. The Terps beat then-No. 22 Oregon and No. 3 Oklahoma State as part of the tournament.

See the full Week 1 ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll here, released Feb. 14:

Rank School Points Record Preseason 1 Oklahoma (25) 625 5-0 1 2 UCLA 599 6-0 2 3 Florida 561 3-0 5 4 Arkansas 539 5-0 6 5 Oklahoma State 491 3-1 3 6 Clemson 459 5-0 10 7 Florida State 437 4-1 4 8 Tennessee 436 3-0 12 9 Virginia Tech 421 5-0 11 10 Georgia 383 5-0 13 11 Northwestern 346 2-2 8 12 Alabama 342 2-1 7 13 Texas 335 2-1-1 9 14 Washington 332 4-1 16 15 Arizona 308 5-0 15 16 Kentucky 252 2-0-1 17 17 Stanford 216 3-2 14 18 LSU 213 5-0 20 19 Duke 201 3-2 19 20 UCF 195 3-1 18 21 Auburn 98 4-1 21 22 Louisiana 79 4-0 24 23 Missouri 52 3-2 23 24 Oregon 48 3-2 22 25 Maryland 33 4-1 NR

Dropped out: Oregon State

Others receiving votes: North Texas (27), Arizona State (26), Baylor (11), Ole Miss (11), Notre Dame (10), Louisville (9), Michigan (9), Texas A&M (9), San Diego State (8), Oregon State (6), Nebraska (3), Cal State Fullerton (2), Utah (1).