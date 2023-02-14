College softball rankings: Maryland cracks top 25 after two ranked wins in opening week

The updated ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll was released Feb. 14, following the new season's opening weekend games.
Two-time defending champion Oklahoma remains the unanimous No. 1 team, followed by UCLA, Florida, Arkansas and Oklahoma State. Maryland is the only new entrant from the preseason rankings, slotting in at No. 25 after a 4-1 start at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. The Terps beat then-No. 22 Oregon and No. 3 Oklahoma State as part of the tournament.
See the full Week 1 ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll here, released Feb. 14:
|Rank
|School
|Points
|Record
|Preseason
|1
|Oklahoma (25)
|625
|5-0
|1
|2
|UCLA
|599
|6-0
|2
|3
|Florida
|561
|3-0
|5
|4
|Arkansas
|539
|5-0
|6
|5
|Oklahoma State
|491
|3-1
|3
|6
|Clemson
|459
|5-0
|10
|7
|Florida State
|437
|4-1
|4
|8
|Tennessee
|436
|3-0
|12
|9
|Virginia Tech
|421
|5-0
|11
|10
|Georgia
|383
|5-0
|13
|11
|Northwestern
|346
|2-2
|8
|12
|Alabama
|342
|2-1
|7
|13
|Texas
|335
|2-1-1
|9
|14
|Washington
|332
|4-1
|16
|15
|Arizona
|308
|5-0
|15
|16
|Kentucky
|252
|2-0-1
|17
|17
|Stanford
|216
|3-2
|14
|18
|LSU
|213
|5-0
|20
|19
|Duke
|201
|3-2
|19
|20
|UCF
|195
|3-1
|18
|21
|Auburn
|98
|4-1
|21
|22
|Louisiana
|79
|4-0
|24
|23
|Missouri
|52
|3-2
|23
|24
|Oregon
|48
|3-2
|22
|25
|Maryland
|33
|4-1
|NR
Dropped out: Oregon State
Others receiving votes: North Texas (27), Arizona State (26), Baylor (11), Ole Miss (11), Notre Dame (10), Louisville (9), Michigan (9), Texas A&M (9), San Diego State (8), Oregon State (6), Nebraska (3), Cal State Fullerton (2), Utah (1).