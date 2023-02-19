2023 Clearwater Invitational: Schedule, scores, how to watch

A field loaded with some of the top teams in college softball is competing Feb. 16-19 in the Clearwater Invitational from Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla.
The teams in the field are: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, UCF, UCLA, USF and Virginia Tech.
The Moore Complex has multiple fields and four will be used during the invitational. There are 40 games scheduled and all will be on the ESPN family of networks.
Here is the schedule for the event, which is in its fourth season (all times Eastern):
Thursday, Feb. 16
- No. 5 Oklahoma State 8, Texas A&M 0
- No. 12 Alabama 5, No. 19 Duke 4
- No. 22 Louisiana 4, Indiana 1
- No. 5 Oklahoma State 10, Nebraska 0
- No. 7 Florida State 6, No. 15 Arizona 4
- No. 2 UCLA 8, Nebraska 0
Friday, Feb. 17
- No. 5 Oklahoma State 10, No. 9 Virginia Tech 9
- Texas A&M 2, No. 15 Arizona 1
- Mississippi State 12, Indiana 2
- No. 19 Duke 5, USF 2
- No. 7 Florida State 9, No. 4 Arkansas 6
- Mississippi State 6, No. 15 Arizona 3
- No. 20 UCF 8, Michigan 2
- No. 2 UCLA 5, No. 12 Alabama 3
- No. 9 Virginia Tech 6, Nebraska 4
- Michigan 7, No. 22 Louisiana 6
- No. 19 Duke 6, No. 4 Arkansas 4
- Texas A&M 7, No. 20 UCF 0
Saturday, Feb. 18
- No. 2 UCLA 6, No. 7 Florida State 4
- No. 19 Duke 4, No. 20 UCF 3 (10)
- No. 5 Oklahoma State 12, No. 22 Louisiana 2
- Texas A&M 5, USF 1
- No. 4 Arkansas 7, Indiana 0
- No. 5 Oklahoma State 15, Michigan 6
- Nebraska 4, Texas A&M 3
- No. 12 Alabama 6, No. 20 UCF 5
- No. 2 UCLA 8, No. 9 Virginia Tech 4
- No. 4 Arkansas 7, No. 22 Louisiana 6
- Michigan 5, Mississippi State 4
- No. 12 Alabama 10, Indiana 0
- No. 15 Arizona 6, No. 9 Virginia Tech 2
Sunday, Feb. 19
- No. 19 Duke 6, Michigan 3
- No. 4 Arkansas 6, Nebraska 1
- No. 2 UCLA 4, No. 22 Louisiana 3
- No. 15 Arizona 10, Indiana 1
- No. 9 Virginia Tech 4, USF 1
- No. 7 Florida State 10, No. 22 Louisiana 2
- Mississippi State 8, USF 0
- No. 12 Alabama 2, No. 7 Florida State 1
- No. 20 UCF 6, Mississippi State 5
Top games to watch at the Clearwater Invitational
The following excerpt is taken from this NCAA.com article by Michella Chester on the top college softball non-conference tournaments and games to watch early this season.
Here are my top games to watch from the tournament.
- Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State — Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 am ET on ESPNU
- Emma Lemley vs. Kelly Maxwell? Say no more.
- Arkansas vs. Florida State — Friday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPNU
- I love this matchup, we see the top of the ACC and top of the SEC facing off.
- Alabama vs. UCLA — Friday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2
- Montana Fouts and Megan Faraimo are two names in the circle we all have been hearing and watching for years. Also, this is the first time Alabama and UCLA will face off since Fouts threw a perfect game against the Bruins in the WCWS.
- UCLA vs. Florida State — Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. ET on ESPNU
- Same thing here — UCLA and Florida State have two very experienced lineups, and in this case, we have a top-five battle. Even better.
- UCF vs. Alabama — Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- I am excited to watch Jada Cody and the Knights face off against some of the top-ranked teams in the NCAA.
- Virginia Tech vs. UCLA — Saturday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. at ESPNU
- The Hokies have yet another huge challenge with the preseason No. 2 ranked UCLA Bruins.
- Florida State vs. Alabama — Sunday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. at ESPN