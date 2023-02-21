Trending 📈

Michella Chester | NCAA.com | February 21, 2023

UCLA bumps Oklahoma from the top spot in the college softball rankings

There's a new No. 1 team in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll released Feb. 21 following a big weekend of softball at the Clearwater Invitational. 

The UCLA Bruins have taken over the No. 1 spot in the rankings following Oklahoma's first loss of the season to Baylor in Waco. The Sooners battled back from a 4-1 deficit to cut the lead to one in the sixth inning, but ultimately fell 4-3.

UCLA, on the other hand, moved to 12-0 after an undefeated weekend at the Clearwater Invitational. The Bruins pulled off a one-run win over both Alabama and Louisiana, as well as a four-run win over Virginia Tech and a run-rule win over Nebraska. 

After UCLA and Oklahoma — Florida, Oklahoma State, and Clemson round out the top five. Baylor is the only new addition to the poll after taking down Oklahoma. 


The full Week 2 ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll here (based on games through Feb. 20):

RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 UCLA (25) 12-0 625 2
2 Oklahoma 8-1 594 1
3 Florida 10-0 557 3
4 Oklahoma State 8-1 546 5
5 Clemson 10-0 527 6
6 Florida State 9-3 474 7
7 Alabama 6-2 451 12
8 Arkansas 8-2 427 4
9 Tennessee 6-1 387 8
10 Washington 9-1 385 14
11 Stanford 8-2 344 17
12 Virginia Tech 7-3 333 9
13 Texas 8-1-1 322 13
14 LSU 10-0 294 18
15 Duke 7-3 288 19
16 Georgia 7-3 259 10
17 Northwestern 4-4 218 11
18 Kentucky 6-1-1 214 16
19 Arizona 7-3 204 15
20 Auburn 9-1 145 21
21 Missouri 9-2 105 23
22 Baylor 8-1 80 NR
23 Maryland 8-1 73 25
24 Oregon 8-2 64 24
25 UCF 5-5 63 20

2023 Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic: Schedule, times, how to watch the college softball tournament

Here is the schedule, scores and game times for the 2023 Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, running Feb. 23-26.
READ MORE

Baylor shocks No. 1 Oklahoma softball behind 4-run inning

The Bears took down the two-time defending champs — and the unanimous No. 1 team — in an early-season clash between the Big 12 foes.
READ MORE

2023 Clearwater Invitational: Schedule, how to watch

The schedule, scores and game times for the season-opening college softball tournament, which includes 12 teams in the preseason top 25.
READ MORE
Division I
Softball Championship
June 1-9, 2023
USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium | Oklahoma City, OK

