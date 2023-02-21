UCLA bumps Oklahoma from the top spot in the college softball rankings

There's a new No. 1 team in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll released Feb. 21 following a big weekend of softball at the Clearwater Invitational.

The UCLA Bruins have taken over the No. 1 spot in the rankings following Oklahoma's first loss of the season to Baylor in Waco. The Sooners battled back from a 4-1 deficit to cut the lead to one in the sixth inning, but ultimately fell 4-3.

UCLA, on the other hand, moved to 12-0 after an undefeated weekend at the Clearwater Invitational. The Bruins pulled off a one-run win over both Alabama and Louisiana, as well as a four-run win over Virginia Tech and a run-rule win over Nebraska.

After UCLA and Oklahoma — Florida, Oklahoma State, and Clemson round out the top five. Baylor is the only new addition to the poll after taking down Oklahoma.



The full Week 2 ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll here (based on games through Feb. 20):