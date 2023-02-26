Trending 📈

NCAA.com | February 26, 2023

2023 Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic: Schedule, times, how to watch the college softball tournament

Top college softball pitchers entering 2023

Thirty teams, including the two-time defending national champion and two other 2022 WCWS qualifiers, will play in the 2023 Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic from Feb. 23-26 in Cathedral City, California. 

This will be the 19th year of the event. This year's participating teams are, in alphabetical order: Arizona State, Bethune–Cookman, BYU, Cal Poly, Cal State Fullerton, California, CSUN, Florida, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Long Beach State, Loyola Marymount, Missouri, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Portland State, San Diego, San Diego State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCLA, UC Riverside, UC San Diego, Utah, Utah Valley and Washington.

Below is the daily schedule for the event (all times Eastern). Every game will be available to livestream here on FloSoftball. Tournament tickets can be purchased here.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Thursday, Feb. 23

Friday, Feb. 24

Saturday, Feb. 25

Top games to watch at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

ucla softball

The following excerpt is taken from this NCAA.com article by Michella Chester on the top college softball non-conference tournaments and games to watch early this season.

Mark your calendars for this one. Guess who will be at the Mary Nutter Classic? None other than the top two teams in the nation heading into this 2023 season — Oklahoma and UCLA. So perhaps the biggest matchup of the non-conference schedule, if not the regular season, will take place between the Sooners and Bruins. Here are the rest of the matchups to watch at this tournament:

  • No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 3 Florida — Thursday, Feb. 23
  • No. 10 Washington vs. No. 18 Kentucky — Thursday, Feb. 23
  • No. 17 Northwestern vs. No. 24 Oregon — Friday, Feb. 23 
  • No. 3 Florida vs. No. 24 Oregon — Saturday, Feb. 25 
  • No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 17 Northwestern — Saturday, Feb. 25 
  • No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 2 Oklahoma — Sunday, Feb. 26

