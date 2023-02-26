2023 Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic: Schedule, times, how to watch the college softball tournament

Thirty teams, including the two-time defending national champion and two other 2022 WCWS qualifiers, will play in the 2023 Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic from Feb. 23-26 in Cathedral City, California.
This will be the 19th year of the event. This year's participating teams are, in alphabetical order: Arizona State, Bethune–Cookman, BYU, Cal Poly, Cal State Fullerton, California, CSUN, Florida, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Long Beach State, Loyola Marymount, Missouri, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Portland State, San Diego, San Diego State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCLA, UC Riverside, UC San Diego, Utah, Utah Valley and Washington.
Below is the daily schedule for the event (all times Eastern). Every game will be available to livestream here on FloSoftball. Tournament tickets can be purchased here.
Sunday, Feb. 26
- No. 17 Northwestern 2, San Diego 1
- Oregon State 2, Iowa 1
- Utah 9, Ohio State 1
- Oregon 2, UC San Diego 1
- No. 2 Oklahoma 14, No. 1 UCLA 0
- Cal vs. Texas Tech | 2:30 p.m.
- Portland State vs. Loyola Marymount | 2:30 p.m.
- Utah vs. Long Beach State | 2:30 p.m.
- San Diego vs. Utah Valley | 3 p.m.
- UC San Diego vs. Loyola Marymount | 5 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23
- No. 10 Washington 16, Bethune–Cookman 0
- Texas Tech 3, Cal Poly 2
- No. 18 Kentucky 11, No. 10 Washington 3
- No. 21 Missouri 9, Cal Poly 1
- UC Riverside 7, Bethune-Cookman 6
- San Diego State 6, Cal State Fullerton 5
- No. 21 Missouri 11, BYU 3
- UC Riverside 6, Texas Tech 4
- Texas A&M 8, BYU 6
- No. 18 Kentucky 2, San Diego State 0
- No. 1 UCLA 10, No. 3 Florida 0
- Texas A&M 3, CSUN 1
Friday, Feb. 24
- Cal State Fullerton 5, No. 24 Oregon 0
- No. 17 Northwestern vs. Portland State — CANCELED
- Utah 6, Texas Tech 2
- Cal 10, San Diego 1
- No. 2 Oklahoma 8, Cal State Fullerton 0
- No. 24 Oregon 2, No. 17 Northwestern 1
- No. 3 Florida 7, UC Riverside 0
- UC San Diego 6, Portland State 5 (8)
- No. 2 Oklahoma 8, Texas A&M 0
- No. 10 Washington 11, Long Beach State 0
- Cal Poly 6, San Diego 5
- Oregon State 3, No. 21 Missouri 2
- Iowa 5, Bethune-Cookman 3
- No. 1 UCLA 6, No. 18 Kentucky 3
- No. 10 Washington 7, UC San Diego 0
- Utah 6, Loyola Marymount 3
- CSUN 5, Oregon State 1
- Cal 6, Utah Valley 5
- No. 1 UCLA 2, Iowa 1
- San Diego State 4, BYU 1
- Loyola Marymount 5, Bethune-Cookman 3
- Ohio State 12, CSUN 0
- Long Beach State 3, Utah Valley 1
Saturday, Feb. 25
- No. 2 Oklahoma 10, Utah 3
- No. 24 Oregon 8, No. 3 Florida 0
- Cal State Fullerton 4, Oregon State 0
- Cal 8, Cal Poly 3
- No. 2 Oklahoma 10, Loyola Marymount 1
- BYU 6, Long Beach State 5
- Cal State Fullerton 5, No. 3 Florida 4
- Ohio State 6, Oregon State 0
- Cal 6, Iowa 4
- No. 1 UCLA 2, No. 17 Northwestern 1
- No. 21 Missouri 1, No. 24 Oregon 0
- San Diego State 4, Ohio State 0
- Iowa 4, CSUN 3
- No. 1 UCLA 3, Texas A&M 0
- No. 21 Missouri 9, Long Beach State 0
- No. 17 Northwestern 9, No. 18 Kentucky 3
- Texas Tech 9, Bethune-Cookman 0
- Utah Valley 12, Portland State 2
- No. 10 Washington 5, San Diego State 0
- No. 18 Kentucky 3, UC Riverside 0
- Texas Tech 11, UC San Diego 5
- Utah Valley vs. Texas A&M | NO CONTEST
Top games to watch at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic
The following excerpt is taken from this NCAA.com article by Michella Chester on the top college softball non-conference tournaments and games to watch early this season.
Mark your calendars for this one. Guess who will be at the Mary Nutter Classic? None other than the top two teams in the nation heading into this 2023 season — Oklahoma and UCLA. So perhaps the biggest matchup of the non-conference schedule, if not the regular season, will take place between the Sooners and Bruins. Here are the rest of the matchups to watch at this tournament:
- No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 3 Florida — Thursday, Feb. 23
- No. 10 Washington vs. No. 18 Kentucky — Thursday, Feb. 23
- No. 17 Northwestern vs. No. 24 Oregon — Friday, Feb. 23
- No. 3 Florida vs. No. 24 Oregon — Saturday, Feb. 25
- No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 17 Northwestern — Saturday, Feb. 25
- No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 2 Oklahoma — Sunday, Feb. 26