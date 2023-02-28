Oklahoma reclaims top spot in latest college softball rankings

After a one-week stint at No. 2, Oklahoma has retaken the top spot in college softball. The flip-flop of Oklahoma and UCLA in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll comes after the Sooners run-ruled the Bruins on Sunday at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

OU bashed six home runs on 20 hits in a 14-0, five-inning win over then-No. 1 UCLA. Tiare Jennings finished 3-for-4 with four RBI and a homer and Kinzie Hansen had two homers for five RBI. On top of the crazy offensive show, Alex Storako completed a five-inning shutout with just three hits allowed and five strikeouts in the circle.

Following Oklahoma and UCLA, Oklahoma State, Clemson and Florida State round out the top five in the Feb. 28 rankings. Those three are all up one spot following the fall of Florida. The Gators dropped from No. 3 to No. 10 following a 1-3 weekend on the west coast at the Mary Nutter Classic.

Here is the full Week 3 ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll (based on games through Feb. 27):