Michella Chester | NCAA.com | February 28, 2023

Oklahoma reclaims top spot in latest college softball rankings

Recapping a wild first two weeks of college softball w/ D1Softball's Tara Henry

After a one-week stint at No. 2, Oklahoma has retaken the top spot in college softball. The flip-flop of Oklahoma and UCLA in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll comes after the Sooners run-ruled the Bruins on Sunday at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. 

OU bashed six home runs on 20 hits in a 14-0, five-inning win over then-No. 1 UCLA. Tiare Jennings finished 3-for-4 with four RBI and a homer and Kinzie Hansen had two homers for five RBI. On top of the crazy offensive show, Alex Storako completed a five-inning shutout with just three hits allowed and five strikeouts in the circle. 

Following Oklahoma and UCLA, Oklahoma State, Clemson and Florida State round out the top five in the Feb. 28 rankings. Those three are all up one spot following the fall of Florida. The Gators dropped from No. 3 to No. 10 following a 1-3 weekend on the west coast at the Mary Nutter Classic. 

Here is the full Week 3 ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll (based on games through Feb. 27): 

RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Oklahoma (25) 13-1 625 2
2 UCLA 17-1 599 1
3 Oklahoma State 13-1 568 4
4 Clemson 15-1 532 5
5 Florida State 15-3 513 6
6 Tennessee 11-1 512 9
7 Arkansas 13-3 456 8
8 Stanford 14-2 424 11
9 Alabama 11-3 364 7
10 Florida 11-3 362 3
11 Texas 11-2-1 344 13
12 Washington 13-3 334 10
13 Virginia Tech 11-4 332 12
14 Duke 13-3 328 15
15 LSU 15-1 294 14
T-16 Georgia 12-4 235 16
T-16 Kentucky 10-3-1 235 18
18 Arizona 10-5 180 19
19 Baylor 13-1 178 22
20 Oregon 12-3 169 24
21 Auburn 15-1 151 20
22 Northwestern 6-6 139 17
23 Missouri 12-4 73 21
24 Louisiana 9-6 64 NR
25 Texas A&M 11-4 41 NR

Division I
Softball Championship
June 1-9, 2023
USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium | Oklahoma City, OK

DI Softball News

