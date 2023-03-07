Oklahoma, UCLA, Oklahoma State and Clemson lead the latest college softball rankings

The top four remains the same after the fourth week of college softball with Oklahoma, UCLA, Oklahoma State and Clemson on top. Tennessee and Florida State flip-flopped this week following an undefeated weekend for Tennessee and a 1-0 win over Clemson the previous week.

No. 6 Florida State will take on No. 3 Oklahoma State in a three-game series next week for a top-10 battle.

Arizona State is the only new-entrant to the poll this week.

Here is the full Week 3 ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll (based on games through March 6):