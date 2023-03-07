TRENDING:

🤯 The madness in men's hoops is already here

🏊‍♀️ DII swim & dive, Day 2

⛹️‍♂️ Tracking all men's auto bids

🏀 Tracking all women's auto bids

SELECTION SUNDAY

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

GET READY
WATCH THE MEN’S SELECTIONS
softball-d1 flag

Michella Chester | NCAA.com | March 7, 2023

Oklahoma, UCLA, Oklahoma State and Clemson lead the latest college softball rankings

Recapping a wild first two weeks of college softball w/ D1Softball's Tara Henry

The top four remains the same after the fourth week of college softball with Oklahoma, UCLA, Oklahoma State and Clemson on top. Tennessee and Florida State flip-flopped this week following an undefeated weekend for Tennessee and a 1-0 win over Clemson the previous week.

No. 6 Florida State will take on No. 3 Oklahoma State in a three-game series next week for a top-10 battle. 

Arizona State is the only new-entrant to the poll this week. 

Here is the full Week 3 ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll (based on games through March 6): 

RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Oklahoma (25) 17-1 625 1
2 UCLA 22-1 599 2
3 Oklahoma State 18-1 567 3
4 Clemson 20-1 545 4
5 Tennessee 16-1 510 6
6 Florida State 20-3 504 5
7 Arkansas 19-3 472 7
8 Stanford 19-2 449 8
9 Alabama 17-3 419 9
10 Texas 17-2-1 379 11
11 Washington 18-3 348 12
12 Florida 14-3 337 10
13 Virginia Tech 14-4 321 13
14 LSU 20-1 316 15
15 Duke 17-4 297 14
T-16 Kentucky 12-5-1 216 T-16
T-16 Baylor 17-2 216 19
18 Georgia 17-5 209 T-16
19 Oregon 16-4 162 20
20 Arizona 15-6 160 18
21 Auburn 20-2 143 21
22 Northwestern 9-7 64 22
23 Missouri 15-6 49 23
T-24 Louisiana 13-8 42 24
T-24 Arizona State 15-3 42 NR

Oklahoma reclaims top spot in latest college softball rankings

Oklahoma is back at No. 1 in ESPN.com/USA Softball poll after taking down then-top-ranked UCLA at the Mary Nutter Classic. Here are the full top 25 rankings.
READ MORE

2023 Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic: Schedule, times, how to watch the college softball tournament

Here is the schedule, scores and game times for the 2023 Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, running Feb. 23-26.
READ MORE

Monica Abbott's college stats, career records, quotes, best moments

Monica Abbott is one of the most decorated softball players in NCAA history. Here is everything there is to know about her storied career at Tennessee.
READ MORE
Division I
Softball Championship
June 1-9, 2023
USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium | Oklahoma City, OK

DI Softball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners