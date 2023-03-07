|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Oklahoma (25)
|17-1
|625
|1
|2
|UCLA
|22-1
|599
|2
|3
|Oklahoma State
|18-1
|567
|3
|4
|Clemson
|20-1
|545
|4
|5
|Tennessee
|16-1
|510
|6
|6
|Florida State
|20-3
|504
|5
|7
|Arkansas
|19-3
|472
|7
|8
|Stanford
|19-2
|449
|8
|9
|Alabama
|17-3
|419
|9
|10
|Texas
|17-2-1
|379
|11
|11
|Washington
|18-3
|348
|12
|12
|Florida
|14-3
|337
|10
|13
|Virginia Tech
|14-4
|321
|13
|14
|LSU
|20-1
|316
|15
|15
|Duke
|17-4
|297
|14
|T-16
|Kentucky
|12-5-1
|216
|T-16
|T-16
|Baylor
|17-2
|216
|19
|18
|Georgia
|17-5
|209
|T-16
|19
|Oregon
|16-4
|162
|20
|20
|Arizona
|15-6
|160
|18
|21
|Auburn
|20-2
|143
|21
|22
|Northwestern
|9-7
|64
|22
|23
|Missouri
|15-6
|49
|23
|T-24
|Louisiana
|13-8
|42
|24
|T-24
|Arizona State
|15-3
|42
|NR
Division I
Softball Championship
June 1-9, 2023
USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium | Oklahoma City, OK
DI Softball News
- Oklahoma, UCLA, Oklahoma State and Clemson lead the latest college softball rankings
- Oklahoma reclaims top spot in latest college softball rankings
- Recapping a wild first two weeks of college softball w/ D1Softball's Tara Henry
- 2023 Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic: Schedule, times, how to watch the college softball tournament
- Monica Abbott's college stats, career records, quotes, best moments
- UCLA bumps Oklahoma from the top spot in the college softball rankings
- Baylor shocks No. 1 Oklahoma softball behind 4-run inning
- 2023 Clearwater Invitational: Schedule, scores, how to watch
- The college softball mercy rule, explained
- Oklahoma softball: The all-time starting lineup
Subscribe To Email Updates
Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners