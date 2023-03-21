🏀 Women's Tournament:

Michella Chester | NCAA.com | March 21, 2023

Tennessee takes No. 3 spot from UCLA in latest college softball rankings

Top freshmen in DI softball so far in 2023

Tennessee takes the No. 3 spot behind Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in the latest USA Softball/ESPN top 25. The Volunteers move up a spot after sweeping LSU in a weekend series to open up conference play. The first two wins were shutouts, as Ashley Rogers and true freshman Karlyn Pickens dominated in the circle. 

Outside of the top 10, Utah made a big jump from No. 25 to No. 19 after winning two out of three over Arizona last weekend. No new teams entered or dropped out of the poll. 

Here is the full USA Softball/ESPN top 25, through results on March 20:

RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS RANKING
1 Oklahoma (25) 27-1 625 1
2 Oklahoma State 25-2 588 2
3 Tennessee 24-1 564 T4
4 UCLA 27-3 554 3
5 Clemson 29-1 537 T4
6 Stanford 24-3 474 7
7 Florida State 24-6 467 6
8 Texas 26-5-1 404 9
9 Washington 22-6 401 8
10 Florida 22-5 376 11
11 Kentucky 19-5-1 366 14
12 LSU 23-5 313 10
13 Alabama 22-7 300 13
14 Virginia Tech 22-5 296 15
15 Duke 24-5 294 16
16 Georgia 24-6 290 17
17 Arkansas 21-8 289 12
18 Oregon 19-8 187 19
19 Utah 21-5 149 25
20 Arizona 20-9 142 18
21 Northwestern 13-8 120 24
22 Baylor 22-5 113 20
23 Louisiana 21-9 101 23
24 Texas A&M 16-10 46 21
25 Auburn 22-9 39 22

