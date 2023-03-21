Tennessee takes No. 3 spot from UCLA in latest college softball rankings

Tennessee takes the No. 3 spot behind Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in the latest USA Softball/ESPN top 25. The Volunteers move up a spot after sweeping LSU in a weekend series to open up conference play. The first two wins were shutouts, as Ashley Rogers and true freshman Karlyn Pickens dominated in the circle.
Outside of the top 10, Utah made a big jump from No. 25 to No. 19 after winning two out of three over Arizona last weekend. No new teams entered or dropped out of the poll.
Here is the full USA Softball/ESPN top 25, through results on March 20:
|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS RANKING
|1
|Oklahoma (25)
|27-1
|625
|1
|2
|Oklahoma State
|25-2
|588
|2
|3
|Tennessee
|24-1
|564
|T4
|4
|UCLA
|27-3
|554
|3
|5
|Clemson
|29-1
|537
|T4
|6
|Stanford
|24-3
|474
|7
|7
|Florida State
|24-6
|467
|6
|8
|Texas
|26-5-1
|404
|9
|9
|Washington
|22-6
|401
|8
|10
|Florida
|22-5
|376
|11
|11
|Kentucky
|19-5-1
|366
|14
|12
|LSU
|23-5
|313
|10
|13
|Alabama
|22-7
|300
|13
|14
|Virginia Tech
|22-5
|296
|15
|15
|Duke
|24-5
|294
|16
|16
|Georgia
|24-6
|290
|17
|17
|Arkansas
|21-8
|289
|12
|18
|Oregon
|19-8
|187
|19
|19
|Utah
|21-5
|149
|25
|20
|Arizona
|20-9
|142
|18
|21
|Northwestern
|13-8
|120
|24
|22
|Baylor
|22-5
|113
|20
|23
|Louisiana
|21-9
|101
|23
|24
|Texas A&M
|16-10
|46
|21
|25
|Auburn
|22-9
|39
|22