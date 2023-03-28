Georgia and Arkansas softball make big jumps in latest college softball rankings

Georgia and Arkansas softball made big strides in the latest USA Softball/ESPN Week 7 top 25. The top nine teams remain the same, but the Bulldogs jumped six spots into the top 10 following two shutout wins over Mississippi State last weekend. Graduate pitcher Shelby Walters pitched a five-inning no-hitter on Saturday in the five-inning 10-0 win.

The Razorbacks made a big jump from No. 17 to No. 11 this week after winning two out of three against Florida. The series was capped off with the Arkansas scoring double-digit runs for the eighth time this season as they outhit Florida at a 12-2 clip.

No new teams were added or removed from the top 25 this week.

Here is the full USA Softball/ESPN.com top 25 rankings through games on March 27: