Michella Chester | NCAA.com | March 28, 2023

Georgia and Arkansas softball make big jumps in latest college softball rankings

Top freshmen in DI softball so far in 2023

Georgia and Arkansas softball made big strides in the latest USA Softball/ESPN Week 7 top 25. The top nine teams remain the same, but the Bulldogs jumped six spots into the top 10 following two shutout wins over Mississippi State last weekend. Graduate pitcher Shelby Walters pitched a five-inning no-hitter on Saturday in the five-inning 10-0 win. 

The Razorbacks made a big jump from No. 17 to No. 11 this week after winning two out of three against Florida. The series was capped off with the Arkansas scoring double-digit runs for the eighth time this season as they outhit Florida at a 12-2 clip.

No new teams were added or removed from the top 25 this week. 

Here is the full USA Softball/ESPN.com top 25 rankings through games on March 27: 

﻿RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS RANKING
1 Oklahoma (25) 30-1 625 1
2 Oklahoma State 29-2 589 2
3 Tennessee 26-2 565 3
4 UCLA 29-4 544 4
5 Clemson 32-1 543 5
6 Stanford 27-3 495 6
7 Florida State 26-7 467 7
8 Texas 30-5-1 438 8
9 Washington 25-6 428 9
10 Georgia 27-6 337 16
11 Arkansas 24-9 331 17
12 LSU 26-6 320 12
T13. Florida 24-7 288 10
T13. Alabama 24-10 288 13
T13. Duke 26-7 288 15
T16. Kentucky 20-7-1 283 11
T16. Virginia Tech 25-6 283 14
18 Oregon 20-10 224 18
19 Utah 21-5 168 19
20 Northwestern 17-8 160 21
21 Texas A&M 19-11 133 24
22 Baylor 23-8 79 22
23 Auburn 24-9 73 25
24 Arizona 20-12 72 20
25 Louisiana 23-10 47 23

