Michella Chester | NCAA.com | April 4, 2023

UCLA reclaims No. 3 spot in latest college softball rankings

Top freshmen in DI softball so far in 2023

The UCLA Bruins have reclaimed the No. 3 spot in the latest USA Softball/ESPN.com college softball top 25. The Bruins pulled off the series sweep over then-No. 6 Stanford, with only one run allowed on the weekend.  Megan Faraimo struck out a season-high 15 batters in the first 4-0 win over the Cardinal on Friday night. 

Tennessee dropped from No. 3 to No. 5 after dripping one out of three in the series to then-No. 21 Texas A&M. Florida took another hit, dropping to No. 18 after losing two out of three to unranked South Carolina. Wichita State is the only new team to the poll this week, and the two Oklahoma schools hold steady at No. 1 and 2.

Here are the latest college softball rankings with games through April 3:

RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS RANKING
1 Oklahoma (25) 33-1 625 1
2 Oklahoma State 32-2 594 2
3 UCLA 32-4 570 4
4 Clemson 36-1 544 5
5 Tennessee 29-3 541 3
6 Florida State 29-7 499 7
7 Stanford 28-6 451 6
8 Georgia 29-6 435 10
9 Arkansas 27-9 405 11
10 Texas 30-8-1 402 8
T11. Washington 26-8 356 9
T11. LSU 31-6 356 12
13 Duke 28-8 321 T13
14 Alabama 26-11 300 T13
15 Kentucky 21-9-1 238 T16
16 Oregon 22-11 230 18
17 Virginia Tech 27-8 221 T16
18 Florida 26-9 187 T13
19 Texas A&M 22-13 169 21
20 Northwestern 20-9 146 20
21 Arizona 24-12 97 24
22 Baylor 27-9 77 22
23 Auburn 28-10 73 23
24 Utah 22-7 71 19
25 Wichita State 30-7 57 RV

