UCLA reclaims No. 3 spot in latest college softball rankings

The UCLA Bruins have reclaimed the No. 3 spot in the latest USA Softball/ESPN.com college softball top 25. The Bruins pulled off the series sweep over then-No. 6 Stanford, with only one run allowed on the weekend. Megan Faraimo struck out a season-high 15 batters in the first 4-0 win over the Cardinal on Friday night.
Tennessee dropped from No. 3 to No. 5 after dripping one out of three in the series to then-No. 21 Texas A&M. Florida took another hit, dropping to No. 18 after losing two out of three to unranked South Carolina. Wichita State is the only new team to the poll this week, and the two Oklahoma schools hold steady at No. 1 and 2.
Here are the latest college softball rankings with games through April 3:
|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS RANKING
|1
|Oklahoma (25)
|33-1
|625
|1
|2
|Oklahoma State
|32-2
|594
|2
|3
|UCLA
|32-4
|570
|4
|4
|Clemson
|36-1
|544
|5
|5
|Tennessee
|29-3
|541
|3
|6
|Florida State
|29-7
|499
|7
|7
|Stanford
|28-6
|451
|6
|8
|Georgia
|29-6
|435
|10
|9
|Arkansas
|27-9
|405
|11
|10
|Texas
|30-8-1
|402
|8
|T11.
|Washington
|26-8
|356
|9
|T11.
|LSU
|31-6
|356
|12
|13
|Duke
|28-8
|321
|T13
|14
|Alabama
|26-11
|300
|T13
|15
|Kentucky
|21-9-1
|238
|T16
|16
|Oregon
|22-11
|230
|18
|17
|Virginia Tech
|27-8
|221
|T16
|18
|Florida
|26-9
|187
|T13
|19
|Texas A&M
|22-13
|169
|21
|20
|Northwestern
|20-9
|146
|20
|21
|Arizona
|24-12
|97
|24
|22
|Baylor
|27-9
|77
|22
|23
|Auburn
|28-10
|73
|23
|24
|Utah
|22-7
|71
|19
|25
|Wichita State
|30-7
|57
|RV