Wichita State softball shocks No. 2 Oklahoma State

Top freshmen in DI softball so far in 2023

Wichita State lived up to its nickname on Tuesday, shocking the No. 2 Oklahoma State Cowgirls in a monumental 8-7 midweek win.

The Shockers pinned 4 runs against the Cowgirls in the second inning and never looked back. Though Oklahoma would make it a closer contest by scoring 7 runs between the third and fifth innings, another 4-run inning from Wichita State in the 4th iced the win for the Shockers.

Sami Hood kicked off the scoring frenzy in the second inning for the Shockers, launching a solo homer that energized a Wichita State offense that put up 14 hits on the night.

A typically-explosive Cowgirls offense had an out-of-character night, with just 10 hits and no doubles, triples or home runs.

Alison Cooper earned the win on the bump for the Shockers throwing 2.1 innings in relief. Lauren Howell started for Wichita State and received a no-decision, but later came back in the seventh inning to record the save.

The Shockers have now won seven games in a row. The win over Oklahoma State is their first win over a top-five team in program history.