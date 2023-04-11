UCLA second, FSU and Stanford enter top five in the college softball rankings

After a big week in college softball, UCLA took over the No. 2 spot and Florida State and Stanford entered the top five in the latest USA Softball/ESPN top 25 rankings.
The Bruins took the No. 2 spot back from Oklahoma State after a weekend sweep over Oregon State. The Cowgirls swept Kansas over the weekend. but lost a mid-week matchup against Wichita State.
The top five was reorganized with Clemson and Tennessee falling out and FSU and Stanford entering at No. 4 and 5. The Seminoles had a big weekend sweep over then-No. 4 Clemson. Those wins snapped Clemson’s 29-game home winning streak and 23-game winning streak overall. The Seminoles are now in sole possession of first place in the ACC after clinching their first top five road-series win in school history. Not to mention, they are now 7-0 all-time against the Tigers.
Stanford enters the top five at No. 5 after a series sweep over then-No. 20 Arizona. They enter the top five despite losing three games to UCLA the prior week.
TOP FRESHMEN: These newcomers are off to 🔥 starts this season
Elsewhere in the poll, Louisiana enters at No. 25 and Arizona drops out. Here is the full USA Softball/ESPN.com top 25 through games on April 10:
|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Oklahoma (25)
|36-1
|625
|1
|2
|UCLA
|36-4
|589
|3
|3
|Oklahoma State
|35-3
|579
|2
|4
|Florida State
|32-7
|543
|6
|5
|Stanford
|31-6
|503
|7
|6
|Tennessee
|30-5
|497
|5
|7
|Clemson
|37-4
|457
|4
|8
|Texas
|33-8-1
|451
|10
|9
|Georgia
|31-8
|417
|8
|10
|Washington
|29-8
|411
|T-11
|11
|Arkansas
|28-11
|362
|9
|12
|LSU
|33-7
|329
|T-11
|13
|Duke
|30-8
|312
|13
|14
|Alabama
|28-12
|282
|14
|15
|Florida
|28-10
|251
|18
|16
|Kentucky
|24-10-1
|234
|15
|17
|Virginia Tech
|31-9
|219
|17
|18
|Oregon
|25-11
|202
|16
|19
|Baylor
|30-9
|195
|22
|20
|Northwestern
|24-9
|171
|20
|21
|Texas A&M
|24-13
|131
|19
|22
|Utah
|24-8
|117
|24
|23
|Wichita State
|34-7
|88
|25
|24
|Auburn
|29-12
|60
|23
|25
|Louisiana
|30-10
|53
|NR