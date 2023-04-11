TRENDING:

Michella Chester | NCAA.com | April 11, 2023

UCLA second, FSU and Stanford enter top five in the college softball rankings

After a big week in college softball, UCLA took over the No. 2 spot and Florida State and Stanford entered the top five in the latest USA Softball/ESPN top 25 rankings.

The Bruins took the No. 2 spot back from Oklahoma State after a weekend sweep over Oregon State. The Cowgirls swept Kansas over the weekend. but lost a mid-week matchup against Wichita State. 

The top five was reorganized with Clemson and Tennessee falling out and FSU and Stanford entering at No. 4 and 5. The Seminoles had a big weekend sweep over then-No. 4 Clemson. Those wins snapped Clemson’s 29-game home winning streak and 23-game winning streak overall. The Seminoles are now in sole possession of first place in the ACC after clinching their first top five road-series win in school history. Not to mention, they are now 7-0 all-time against the Tigers. 

Stanford enters the top five at No. 5 after a series sweep over then-No. 20 Arizona. They enter the top five despite losing three games to UCLA the prior week. 

Elsewhere in the poll, Louisiana enters at No. 25 and Arizona drops out. Here is the full USA Softball/ESPN.com top 25 through games on April 10: 

RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Oklahoma (25) 36-1 625 1
2 UCLA 36-4 589 3
3 Oklahoma State 35-3 579 2
4 Florida State 32-7 543 6
5 Stanford 31-6 503 7
6 Tennessee 30-5 497 5
7 Clemson 37-4 457 4
8 Texas 33-8-1 451 10
9 Georgia 31-8 417 8
10 Washington 29-8 411 T-11
11 Arkansas 28-11 362 9
12 LSU 33-7 329 T-11
13 Duke 30-8 312 13
14 Alabama 28-12 282 14
15 Florida 28-10 251 18
16 Kentucky 24-10-1 234 15
17 Virginia Tech 31-9 219 17
18 Oregon 25-11 202 16
19 Baylor 30-9 195 22
20 Northwestern 24-9 171 20
21 Texas A&M 24-13 131 19
22 Utah 24-8 117 24
23 Wichita State 34-7 88 25
24 Auburn 29-12 60 23
25 Louisiana 30-10 53 NR

