NCAA.com | April 17, 2023

2023 Women’s College World Series: Dates, bracket, schedule for NCAA softball championship

The 2023 Women's College World Series starts Thursday, June 1 and runs through Friday, June 9, if necessary. NCAA regional and super regional tournaments take place in May.

Locations for regional and super regional games depend on regular season results, but the Women's College World Series is played at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The complete NCAA regional, super regional, and 2023 Women's College World Series schedules are below. 

  • Sunday, May 14: Selection show airs at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2
  • Friday-Sunday, May 19-21: Regionals (Thursday-Saturday format will be used for teams with no-Sunday-competiton policy)
  • Thursday-Saturday, May 25-27 or Friday-Sunday, May 26-28: Super regionals
  • Thursday June 1-Friday, June 9: 2023 Women's College World Series

The road to the national championship starts with a 64-team bracket spread among 16 regional locations, announced May 14. Each regional tournament will be double-elimination, from May 19-21.

Sixteen regional winners then advance to the super regional, a two-team, best-of-three style format held either May 25-27, or May 26-28.

The eight super regional winners earn spots in the 2023 Women's College World Series that begins on Thursday, June 1. The WCWS begins in double-elimination format, before the final two teams play a best-of-three series for the national championship. 

Here is the blank 2023 DI softball bracket:

The 2023 NCAA softball bracket

Game times will be recommended by host institutions during the bid process. You can find the interactive bracket here.

Game-time policies:

  • Thursday or Friday games must be scheduled between noon and 8: 30 p.m.
  • Saturday games must be scheduled between 10 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.
  • Sunday games shall be scheduled between noon and 8:30 p.m.

How to get tickets for the Women's College World Series

You can purchase tickets for the WCWS here.

Softball Championship: Future dates

  Regionals Super Regionals WCWS
2024 May 17-19 May 23-26 May 30 - June 7
2025 May 16-18 May 22-25 May 29 - June 6
2026 May 15-17 May 21-24 May 28 - June 5

Division I
Softball Championship
June 1-9, 2023
USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium | Oklahoma City, OK

