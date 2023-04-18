TRENDING:

Michella Chester | NCAA.com | April 18, 2023

Tennessee is back in the top 4 of the latest college softball rankings

Top freshmen in DI softball so far in 2023

We have a re-arranged top 10 this week in the latest USA Softball/ESPN top 25 rankings. Tennessee re-entered the top four at No. 4 after a weekend sweep over No. 16 Kentucky. 

Clemson and Texas each moved up one spot to No. 6 and 7. Stanford fell three spots out of the top five to No. 8. The Cardinal are coming off three straight losses to then-No. 22 Utah. The Utes have moved up to No. 18 after the weekend sweep. 

Washington and Duke close out the top 10 — the Blue Devils jumped three spots to enter the top 10 after a weekend sweep over Boston College. Georgia dropped right outside of the top 10 to No. 11 following its two losses to Florida over the weekend. 

No new teams enter the poll this week. Here is the full USA Softball/ESPN top 25 through games April 17: 

RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS RANKING
1 Oklahoma (25) 39-1 625 1
2 UCLA 39-4 599 2
3 Oklahoma State 39-4 565 3
4 Tennessee 34-5 548 6
5 Florida State 35-8 534 4
6 Clemson 40-5 485 7
7 Texas 36-9-1 457 8
8 Stanford 31-9 410 5
9 Washington 31-9 393 10
10 Duke 36-8 389 13
11 Georgia 33-10 373 9
12 Arkansas 31-12 348 11
13 Alabama 32-12 324 14
14 Florida 31-11 307 15
15 LSU 34-10 256 12
16 Oregon 28-11 232 18
17 Northwestern 28-9 220 20
18 Utah 29-8 209 22
19 Baylor 34-10 206 19
20 Kentucky 25-13-1 154 16
21 Auburn 32-13 128 24
22 Virginia Tech 32-12 112 17
23 Wichita State 36-8 84 23
24 Texas A&M 26-16 54 21
25 Louisiana 33-12 47 25

