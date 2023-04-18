Tennessee is back in the top 4 of the latest college softball rankings

We have a re-arranged top 10 this week in the latest USA Softball/ESPN top 25 rankings. Tennessee re-entered the top four at No. 4 after a weekend sweep over No. 16 Kentucky.
Clemson and Texas each moved up one spot to No. 6 and 7. Stanford fell three spots out of the top five to No. 8. The Cardinal are coming off three straight losses to then-No. 22 Utah. The Utes have moved up to No. 18 after the weekend sweep.
Washington and Duke close out the top 10 — the Blue Devils jumped three spots to enter the top 10 after a weekend sweep over Boston College. Georgia dropped right outside of the top 10 to No. 11 following its two losses to Florida over the weekend.
No new teams enter the poll this week. Here is the full USA Softball/ESPN top 25 through games April 17:
|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS RANKING
|1
|Oklahoma (25)
|39-1
|625
|1
|2
|UCLA
|39-4
|599
|2
|3
|Oklahoma State
|39-4
|565
|3
|4
|Tennessee
|34-5
|548
|6
|5
|Florida State
|35-8
|534
|4
|6
|Clemson
|40-5
|485
|7
|7
|Texas
|36-9-1
|457
|8
|8
|Stanford
|31-9
|410
|5
|9
|Washington
|31-9
|393
|10
|10
|Duke
|36-8
|389
|13
|11
|Georgia
|33-10
|373
|9
|12
|Arkansas
|31-12
|348
|11
|13
|Alabama
|32-12
|324
|14
|14
|Florida
|31-11
|307
|15
|15
|LSU
|34-10
|256
|12
|16
|Oregon
|28-11
|232
|18
|17
|Northwestern
|28-9
|220
|20
|18
|Utah
|29-8
|209
|22
|19
|Baylor
|34-10
|206
|19
|20
|Kentucky
|25-13-1
|154
|16
|21
|Auburn
|32-13
|128
|24
|22
|Virginia Tech
|32-12
|112
|17
|23
|Wichita State
|36-8
|84
|23
|24
|Texas A&M
|26-16
|54
|21
|25
|Louisiana
|33-12
|47
|25