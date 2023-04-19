2023 SEC softball: Schedule, TV networks, dates for the tournament

The 2023 SEC softball tournament is May 9-13 at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark. The winner of the tournament will receive an automatic bid into the 2023 softball championship field.
Arkansas is the defending champion after winning its first SEC softball tournament last season at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. The tournament is held on its member schools' campuses, rotating to each one, with future tournaments set for Georgia (2024), Auburn (2025), Kentucky (2026), LSU (2027), Missouri (2028) and Ole Miss (2029).
The SEC tournament includes 13 teams in a single-elimination bracket, with tournament play starting Tuesday and ending Saturday.
Here is the TV schedule:
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|MATCHUP
|NETWORK
|Tuesday, May 9
|7:30 p.m.
|First Round, Game 1
|SEC Network
|Wednesday, May 10
|11 a.m.
|First Round, Game 2
|SEC Network
|Wednesday, May 10
|2 p.m.
|First Round, Game 3
|SEC Network
|Wednesday, May 10
|5 p.m.
|First Round, Game 4
|SEC Network
|Wednesday, May 10
|8 p.m.
|First Round, Game 5
|SEC Network
|Thursday, May 11
|11 a.m.
|Quarterfinal, Game 6
|SEC Network
|Thursday, May 11
|2 p.m.
|Quarterfinal, Game 7
|SEC Network
|Thursday, May 11
|5 p.m.
|Quarterfinal, Game 8
|SEC Network
|Thursday, May 11
|8 p.m.
|Quarterfinal, Game 9
|SEC Network
|Friday, May 12
|4 p.m.
|Semifinal, Game 10
|ESPN2
|Friday, May 12
|6:30 p.m.
|Semifinal, Game 11
|ESPN2
|Saturday, May 13
|5 p.m.
|Championship Game
|ESPN2
2022 SEC softball tournament bracket
Past SEC tournament champions
Here are the annual SEC tournament champions since the tournament began in 1997.
|Year
|Champion
|1997
|South Carolina
|1998
|Alabama
|1999
|LSU
|2000
|South Carolina
|2001
|LSU
|2002
|LSU
|2003
|Alabama
|2004
|LSU
|2005
|Alabama
|2006
|Tennessee
|2007
|LSU
|2008
|Florida
|2009
|Florida
|2010
|Alabama
|2011
|Tennessee
|2012
|Alabama
|2013
|Florida
|2014
|Georgia
|2015
|Auburn
|2016
|Auburn
|2017
|Ole Miss
|2018
|Florida
|2019
|Florida
|2020
|Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|2021
|Alabama
|2022
|Arkansas