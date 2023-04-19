TRENDING:

NCAA.com | April 21, 2023

2023 SEC softball: Schedule, TV networks, dates for the tournament

Top freshmen in DI softball so far in 2023

The 2023 SEC softball tournament is May 9-13 at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark. The winner of the tournament will receive an automatic bid into the 2023 softball championship field.

Arkansas is the defending champion after winning its first SEC softball tournament last season at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. The tournament is held on its member schools' campuses, rotating to each one, with future tournaments set for Georgia (2024), Auburn (2025), Kentucky (2026), LSU (2027), Missouri (2028) and Ole Miss (2029).

The SEC tournament includes 13 teams in a single-elimination bracket, with tournament play starting Tuesday and ending Saturday.

Here is the TV schedule:

DATE TIME (ET) MATCHUP NETWORK
Tuesday, May 9 7:30 p.m. First Round, Game 1 SEC Network
Wednesday, May 10 11 a.m. First Round, Game 2 SEC Network
Wednesday, May 10 2 p.m. First Round, Game 3 SEC Network
Wednesday, May 10 5 p.m. First Round, Game 4 SEC Network
Wednesday, May 10 8 p.m. First Round, Game 5 SEC Network
Thursday, May 11 11 a.m. Quarterfinal, Game 6 SEC Network
Thursday, May 11 2 p.m. Quarterfinal, Game 7 SEC Network
Thursday, May 11 5 p.m. Quarterfinal, Game 8 SEC Network
Thursday, May 11 8 p.m. Quarterfinal, Game 9 SEC Network
Friday, May 12 4 p.m. Semifinal, Game 10 ESPN2
Friday, May 12 6:30 p.m. Semifinal, Game 11 ESPN2
Saturday, May 13 5 p.m. Championship Game ESPN2

2022 SEC softball tournament bracket 

(Click or tap here to open in a new tab)

SEC softball bracket

Past SEC tournament champions

Here are the annual SEC tournament champions since the tournament began in 1997.

Year Champion
1997 South Carolina
1998 Alabama
1999 LSU
2000 South Carolina
2001 LSU
2002 LSU
2003 Alabama
2004 LSU
2005 Alabama
2006 Tennessee
2007 LSU
2008 Florida
2009 Florida
2010 Alabama
2011 Tennessee
2012 Alabama
2013 Florida
2014 Georgia
2015 Auburn
2016 Auburn
2017 Ole Miss
2018 Florida
2019 Florida
2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2021 Alabama
2022  Arkansas

