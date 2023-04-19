2023 SEC softball: Schedule, TV networks, dates for the tournament

Top freshmen in DI softball so far in 2023

The 2023 SEC softball tournament is May 9-13 at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark. The winner of the tournament will receive an automatic bid into the 2023 softball championship field.

Arkansas is the defending champion after winning its first SEC softball tournament last season at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. The tournament is held on its member schools' campuses, rotating to each one, with future tournaments set for Georgia (2024), Auburn (2025), Kentucky (2026), LSU (2027), Missouri (2028) and Ole Miss (2029).

The SEC tournament includes 13 teams in a single-elimination bracket, with tournament play starting Tuesday and ending Saturday.

Here is the TV schedule:

DATE TIME (ET) MATCHUP NETWORK Tuesday, May 9 7:30 p.m. First Round, Game 1 SEC Network Wednesday, May 10 11 a.m. First Round, Game 2 SEC Network Wednesday, May 10 2 p.m. First Round, Game 3 SEC Network Wednesday, May 10 5 p.m. First Round, Game 4 SEC Network Wednesday, May 10 8 p.m. First Round, Game 5 SEC Network Thursday, May 11 11 a.m. Quarterfinal, Game 6 SEC Network Thursday, May 11 2 p.m. Quarterfinal, Game 7 SEC Network Thursday, May 11 5 p.m. Quarterfinal, Game 8 SEC Network Thursday, May 11 8 p.m. Quarterfinal, Game 9 SEC Network Friday, May 12 4 p.m. Semifinal, Game 10 ESPN2 Friday, May 12 6:30 p.m. Semifinal, Game 11 ESPN2 Saturday, May 13 5 p.m. Championship Game ESPN2

2022 SEC softball tournament bracket

Past SEC tournament champions

Here are the annual SEC tournament champions since the tournament began in 1997.