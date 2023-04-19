TRENDING:

⚾️ South Carolina hops Florida in latest rankings

🤸‍♀️ Way-too-early 2024 women's gymnastics rankings

🐪 No. 9 Campbell chasing MCWS berth
softball-d1 flag

Wichita State Athletics | April 19, 2023

No. 22 Wichita State shocks No. 3 Oklahoma State in marquee matchup

Top freshmen in DI softball so far in 2023

WICHITA, Kan.— No. 22 Wichita State recorded its highest -anked win in school history Tuesday night, besting the third-ranked Oklahoma State Cowgirls in a thriller, 8-7, at Wilkins Stadium.

Wichita State (31-7) had never beaten a top-five program until Tuesday. The Shockers now own two top-10 wins this season, No. 9 Arkansas and No. 3 Oklahoma State.

📊: Tennessee is back in the top 4 of the latest college softball rankings

In front of a sellout crowd, Wichita State snapped Oklahoma State's 14-game win streak behind 14 hits. It marked just the third time this season Oklahoma State had allowed double-digit hits.

Five different Shockers had multi-hit games, including three-hit games from Lauren Lucas and Taylor Sedlacek. Lauren Mills broke out of a slump, going 2-for-4 with two RBI. Sydney McKinney and Zoe Jones each singled twice and drove in a run. Sami Hood homered for the fourth time this season, and Addison Barnard scored two runs to go with a single.

Lauren Howell made the start and received a no decision, but did come back in the seventh to record her first career save. She threw 4.2 innings, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks. Alison Cooper (10-3) threw 2.1 innings of relief to record the win.

Three singles in the bottom of the first had Wichita State threatening early, but an inning-ending double play kept the Shockers off the board.

The Shockers would capitalize in the bottom of the second, however. A leadoff solo home run from Hood jumpstarted a four-run frame. Wichita State would score three more, all with two outs. McKinney, Lucas and Jones all recorded consecutive RBI singles.

Oklahoma State came right back with a three-run third to cut the lead to 4-3.

2023 Women’s College World Series: Dates, bracket, schedule for NCAA softball championship

Two more runs came across in the top of the fourth to give Oklahoma State its first lead of the night, 5-4.

Wichita State had its own answer. Singles from Barnard and Lucas led to the tying run on an Oklahoma State throwing error, allowing Barnard to score from second. A two-run single from Mills and another Cowgirl error put Wichita State in front, 7-5. After a groundout, Sedlacek laced an RBI single up the middle, pushing the margin to three.

The Cowgirls would not go away, immediately tacking on a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. An RBI double and RBI single made it a one-run game.

Cooper kept the lead in tact in the top of the sixth after Oklahoma State put two on base with only one out. The sophomore induced a fielder's choice and line out to end the frame.

Howell re-entered in the top of the seventh and sat down the Cowgirls on three fly outs to secure the upset victory.

Notre Dame, Wichita State, Tennessee clinch weekend sweeps over top 10 baseball teams

One day after No. 6 South Carolina swept No. 3 Florida and Georgia swept No. 5 Arkansas, three more top-10 teams fell to sweeps on Sunday.
READ MORE

Wichita State shocks No. 2 Oklahoma State

In its first top-five win in program history, Wichita State took down No. 2 Oklahoma State 8-7 on Tuesday night.
READ MORE

Here's how many coaches have reached the Final Four in their first year

Ten DI men's basketball coaches have made the Final Four in their first years as head coaches as of 2023.
READ MORE
Division I
Softball Championship
June 1-9, 2023
USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium | Oklahoma City, OK

DI Softball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners