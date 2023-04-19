No. 22 Wichita State shocks No. 3 Oklahoma State in marquee matchup

WICHITA, Kan.— No. 22 Wichita State recorded its highest -anked win in school history Tuesday night, besting the third-ranked Oklahoma State Cowgirls in a thriller, 8-7, at Wilkins Stadium.

Wichita State (31-7) had never beaten a top-five program until Tuesday. The Shockers now own two top-10 wins this season, No. 9 Arkansas and No. 3 Oklahoma State.



📊: Tennessee is back in the top 4 of the latest college softball rankings

In front of a sellout crowd, Wichita State snapped Oklahoma State's 14-game win streak behind 14 hits. It marked just the third time this season Oklahoma State had allowed double-digit hits.

Five different Shockers had multi-hit games, including three-hit games from Lauren Lucas and Taylor Sedlacek. Lauren Mills broke out of a slump, going 2-for-4 with two RBI. Sydney McKinney and Zoe Jones each singled twice and drove in a run. Sami Hood homered for the fourth time this season, and Addison Barnard scored two runs to go with a single.

Lauren Howell made the start and received a no decision, but did come back in the seventh to record her first career save. She threw 4.2 innings, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks. Alison Cooper (10-3) threw 2.1 innings of relief to record the win.

Three singles in the bottom of the first had Wichita State threatening early, but an inning-ending double play kept the Shockers off the board.

The Shockers would capitalize in the bottom of the second, however. A leadoff solo home run from Hood jumpstarted a four-run frame. Wichita State would score three more, all with two outs. McKinney, Lucas and Jones all recorded consecutive RBI singles.

Oklahoma State came right back with a three-run third to cut the lead to 4-3.



2023 Women’s College World Series: Dates, bracket, schedule for NCAA softball championship

Two more runs came across in the top of the fourth to give Oklahoma State its first lead of the night, 5-4.

Wichita State had its own answer. Singles from Barnard and Lucas led to the tying run on an Oklahoma State throwing error, allowing Barnard to score from second. A two-run single from Mills and another Cowgirl error put Wichita State in front, 7-5. After a groundout, Sedlacek laced an RBI single up the middle, pushing the margin to three.

The Cowgirls would not go away, immediately tacking on a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. An RBI double and RBI single made it a one-run game.

Cooper kept the lead in tact in the top of the sixth after Oklahoma State put two on base with only one out. The sophomore induced a fielder's choice and line out to end the frame.

Howell re-entered in the top of the seventh and sat down the Cowgirls on three fly outs to secure the upset victory.