USA Softball | April 19, 2023

Top 25 finalists revealed for 2023 USA softball player of the year

Recapping a wild first two weeks of college softball w/ D1Softball's Tara Henry

OKLAHOMA CITY— USA Softball announced today the Top 25 Finalists for the 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. Recognizing outstanding athletic achievement over the course of the entire season, the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award is considered the most esteemed individual honor in Division I collegiate softball. 

Top 25 Finalists
Athlete School Position
Jordy Bahl Oklahoma Pitcher
Kayla Beaver Central Arkansas Pitcher
Rachel Becker Oklahoma State Infield
Maya Brady UCLA Utility
Valerie Cagle Clemson Pitcher/Utility
Nijaree Canady Stanford Pitcher
Erin Coffel Kentucky Infield
Jayda Coleman Oklahoma Outfield
Megan Faraimo UCLA Pitcher
Montana Fouts Alabama Pitcher
Alex Honnold Missouri Outfield
Tiare Jennings Oklahoma Infield
Taryn Kern Indiana Infield
Baylee Klingler Washington Infield
Kayla Kowalik Kentucky Catcher
Kelly Maxwell Oklahoma State Pitcher
Nicole May Oklahoma Pitcher
Sydney McKinney Wichita State Infield
Kiki Milloy Tennessee Outfield
Maddie Penta Auburn Pitcher
Ashley Rogers Tennessee Pitcher
Kathryn Sandercock Florida State Pitcher
Alex Storako Oklahoma Pitcher
Alana Vawter Stanford Pitcher
Skylar Wallace Florida Infield

Previous winners of the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year include Stacey Nuveman (UCLA – 2002), Cat Osterman (Texas – 2003, 2005, 2006), Jessica Van der Linden (Florida State – 2004), Monica Abbott (Tennessee – 2007), Angela Tincher (Virginia Tech – 2008), Danielle Lawrie (Washington – 2009, 2010), Ashley Hansen (Stanford – 2011), Keilani Ricketts (Oklahoma – 2012, 2013), Lacey Waldrop (Florida State – 2014), Lauren Haeger (Florida – 2015), Sierra Romero (Michigan – 2016), Kelly Barnhill (Florida – 2017), Rachel Garcia (UCLA, 2018 and 2019) and Jocelyn Alo (Oklahoma – 2021, 2022).

Highlighting the 2023 Top 25 Finalists are four fifth-year/graduate students, eight seniors, 10 juniors, one sophomore and two freshman spread across 16 NCAA Division I universities and seven athletic conferences. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) leads in representation with six member-schools, followed by the Pac-12 with three, American Coast Conference (ACC) and Big 12 with two apiece, and the American Athletic Conference (AAC), ASUN and Big 10 each with one. The No. 1 ranked Oklahoma Sooners tabbed five athletes to the list, while Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Tennessee and UCLA are each highlighted by two followed by Alabama, Auburn, Central Arkansas, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Missouri, Washington and Wichita State with one athlete on the list. The Finalists display a wide variety of talent, consisting of 12 position players and 13 pitchers – three of which also shine offensively. 

The Top 25 Finalists will be narrowed down to 10 athletes on May 3, followed by the Top 3 Finalists set to be released on May 17. The 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be revealed prior to the Women’s College World Series, which is scheduled to take place June 1-9 at the Softball Capital of the World®.

Paired with the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award, USA Softball is also in its 21st season of presenting the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll, which is released every Tuesday throughout the regular season. Follow along with Division I NCAA Softball all season long at USASoftball.com.

Division I
Softball Championship
June 1-9, 2023
USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium | Oklahoma City, OK

DI Softball News

