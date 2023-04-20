TRENDING:

⚾️ South Carolina hops Florida in latest rankings

🤸‍♀️ Way-too-early 2024 women's gymnastics rankings

🐪 No. 9 Campbell chasing MCWS berth
softball-d1 flag

Brady Vernon | d1softball.com | April 21, 2023

The 2023 softball field of 64, predicted by D1Softball

Top freshmen in DI softball so far in 2023

Our projections take in what we know through the data the NCAA selection committee leans on in filling out the real 64-team bracket.

First, the basic math. The field is made up of 32 automatic qualifiers. Of those, 30 of the 32 are awarded to the team that wins the conference tournament with the additions of the Mountain West and Pac-12 tournaments, not the regular season title as only the Big West and WCC determine their automatic bids that way. Typically we project those cases by taking the team that currently has the strongest RPI.

📺 WATCH: Scores, schedule and TV info for the top 25 softball teams this week

That is the case with most of these spots. There are three exceptions to that rule in this projection. Tennessee and Prairie View A&M received the auto bids in the SEC and SWAC due to the difference between the top RPI team in those conferences (LSU and Florida A&M) being negligible, and those two teams have played much better. Northern Iowa has the best conference record in the Missouri Valley and just swept the highest RPI team (Southern Illinois) quite comfortably.

The remainder of the field is comprised of 32 at-large bids. The SEC leads with 11 bids. Behind the SEC is the Pac-12 with eight, the Big Ten has seven, ACC with six, and the Big 12 has four. The lone non-Power Five conference with an at-large bid is the AAC as UCF gets a spot.

Other potential hosts: Oregon, Baylor, Louisiana

Last four in: Arizona State, Arizona, Virginia, Wisconsin

First four out: Mississippi State, Louisville, Maryland, Missouri

Note: This data comes from the Monday, April 17 RPI update

D1Softball Projected Field of 64: April 19
NORMAN CLEMSON
1. Oklahoma* (1) 1. Clemson (16)
4. Robert Morris* 4. UConn*
   
2. Nebraska 2. South Carolina
3. Arizona 3. UNC Greensboro*
   
LOS ANGELES GAINESVILLE
1. UCLA* (2) 1. Florida (15)
4. GCU* 4. Boston*
   
2. Michigan 2. Oregon
3. Cal State Fullerton* 3. UCF
   
STILLWATER FAYETTEVILLE
1. Oklahoma State (3) 1. Arkansas (14)
4. Long Island* 4. SEMO*
   
2. Wichita State* 2. Baylor
3. Wisconsin 3. South Dakota State*
   
TALLAHASSEE AUSTIN
1. Florida State* (4) 1. Texas (13)
4. Princeton* 4. Prairie View A&M*
   
2. Auburn 2. Texas A&M
3. Charlotte* 3. Arizona State
   
STANFORD SEATTLE
1. Stanford (5) 1. Washington (12)
4. Sacramento State* 4. Delaware*
   
2. Minnesota 2. Ole Miss
3. LMU* 3. Boise State*
   
KNOXVILLE ATHENS
1. Tennessee* (6) 1. Georgia (11)
4. Dayton* 4. Canisius*
   
2. Virginia Tech 2. Cal
3. Indiana 3. Virginia
   
BATON ROUGE TUSCALOOSA
1. LSU (7) 1. Alabama (10)
4. Binghamton* 4. Ohio*
   
2. Louisiana* 2. Central Arkansas*
3. McNeese* 3. Ohio State
   
EVANSTON DURHAM
1. Northwestern* (8) 1. Duke (9)
4. UNI* 4. Morgan State*
   
2. Kentucky 2. Utah
3. Notre Dame 3. Campbell*

College softball top 25 scores, schedule, TV info

Here are the scores, times and TV info for every top 25 college softball game this weekend.
READ MORE

No. 7 Texas softball sweeps No. 3 Oklahoma State, first time in 7 years

For the first time since 2016, Texas sweeps Oklahoma State in a three-game series in Austin
READ MORE

Check out these 9 potent DII softball offenses down the stretch

These are the DII softball lineups that always deliver and are each top ten in at least three offensive categories in the 2023 season.
READ MORE
Division I
Softball Championship
June 1-9, 2023
USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium | Oklahoma City, OK

DI Softball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners