NCAA.com | April 25, 2023

Florida State vs. Florida softball: Schedule, scores, live updates

Top freshmen in DI softball so far in 2023

No. 4 Florida State will take on No. 15 Florida in back-to-back mid-week, rivalry games on Wednesday, April 26 and Wednesday, May 3. The first game, in Tallahassee, will be at 6 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the two games:

Florida State vs. Florida: Schedule, score, how to watch

(all times ET)

Wednesday, April 26:

  • No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 15 Florida | 6 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra

Wednesday, May 3:

Florida vs. Florida State preview

FSU has been dominant in recent years, and has taken down the Gators in their last three matchups. The Seminoles have been successful all season with consistency in their lineup. Seven players are hitting above .300 and three have eight or more homers on the season. They have some star power in the circle too with Kathryn Sandercock leading the way. Sandercock is a vet with WCWS experience, and this year she sports a 1.10 ERA, 17-3 record and 69 strikeouts. In addition to Sandercock, they have Makenna Reid as an option. Check out these stats — 10-0 record with a 0.93 ERA and 67 Ks through about half as many innings pitched as Sandercock. 

The Gators will go with either Elizabeth Hightower or Rylee Trilicek in the circle. Hightower sports a 3.05 ERA, 14-8 record and 66 strikeouts. Offensively, Skylar Wallace is clearly the star with the most production at the plate. Wallace is hitting .481 with 15 homers and slugging 1.093. Extremely impressive numbers. Kendra Falby is another player to know for the Gators. 

Both teams have impressive offensive production, but the Seminoles have the upper hand in the circle heading into the matchup. In order for the Gators to pull off the win, their pitching needs to be lights out.

Pitching comparison

As mentioned earlier, the Seminoles have the upper hand in the circle heading into the matchup. But since these are mid-week games, it is hard to be certain who each team's starting pitcher will be. Plus, the Gators have a Monday matchup against Tennessee. Typically, we might see another arm to keep the typical starters ready for the weekend series, but in such a big game, they might go with their aces. 

(all pitching stats as of April 24)

team player W-L IP ERA SO B/AVG
Florida            
  Elizabeth Hightower 14-8 108 3.05 66 .218
  Rylee Trilicek 11-2 79 2.57 35 .224
  Lexi Delbrie 6-2 64 2.71 41 .189
             
Florida State            
  Kathryn Sandercock 17-3 114.2 1.10 69 .184
  Makenna Reid 10-0 52.2 0.93 67 .132
  Allison Royalty 7-1 58.2 2.03 47 .202

Each team's last 10 games

(records as of April 24)

TEAM LAST 10 BEST WIN WORST LOSS VS TOP 25
UF (32-13, 8-9 SEC) 6-4 11-4 @ #17 ARK., 3/25 7-3 @ MISSOURI, 3/17 4-8
FSU (39-8, 16-2 SEC) 9-1 7-5 @ #3 OK ST., 3/10 5-4 vs. LONGWOOD., 2/11 12-6

Florida vs. Florida State softball history

Florida is 28-20 all-time against Florida State softball, however, the Gators have lost the last three matchups dating back to 2021. The Gators are 14-9 at home, but Wednesday's matchup will be on the road at FSU. Last season, Florida State won both games with a narrow 2-1 victory on May 4. Kathryn Sandercock picked up the win for the Seminoles and Elizabeth Hightower registered the loss in the circle. It is likely we see the same two pitchers facing off in the circle this year. 

Click or tap here to see the full head-to-head series history, since 1997.

