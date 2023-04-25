Texas cracks top 5 in college softball rankings for first time this season

A sweep over Oklahoma State last weekend has Texas softball in the top 5 of the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 rankings for the first time this year.
Oklahoma still leads the rankings, followed by UCLA, Tennessee, Florida State and Texas. Oklahoma State, No. 3 in last week's poll, falls to No. 7 after that three-game skid to the Longhorns.
No teams dropped out of the top 25 from last week. See the latest poll from April 25 below.
Through games April 23, 2023
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Oklahoma (25)
|42-1
|625
|1
|2
|UCLA
|43-4
|598
|2
|3
|Tennessee
|37-5
|571
|4
|4
|Florida State
|39-8
|548
|5
|5
|Texas
|39-9-1
|517
|7
|6
|Clemson
|44-5
|491
|6
|7
|Oklahoma State
|39-8
|483
|3
|8
|Stanford
|34-10
|415
|8
|9
|Duke
|40-8
|414
|10
|10
|Washington
|33-10
|411
|9
|11
|Georgia
|37-10
|386
|11
|12
|Arkansas
|34-13
|347
|12
|13
|Oregon
|31-11
|281
|16
|14
|LSU
|37-11
|277
|15
|15
|Florida
|32-12
|247
|14
|16
|Alabama
|34-15
|242
|13
|17
|Auburn
|35-14
|239
|21
|18
|Northwestern
|30-10
|216
|17
|19
|Utah
|30-10
|196
|18
|20
|Baylor
|34-13
|156
|19
|21
|Wichita State
|40-8
|132
|23
|22
|Kentucky
|27-15-1
|111
|20
|23
|Texas A&M
|29-17
|58
|24
|24
|Virginia Tech
|33-15
|49
|22
|25
|Louisiana
|36-13
|47
|25
Others receiving votes: Central Arkansas (29), California (16), Arizona (8), Arizona State (7), South Carolina (4), Louisville (2), Missouri (1)
