softball-d1 flag

NCAA.com | April 25, 2023

Texas cracks top 5 in college softball rankings for first time this season

Top freshmen in DI softball so far in 2023

A sweep over Oklahoma State last weekend has Texas softball in the top 5 of the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 rankings for the first time this year.

Oklahoma still leads the rankings, followed by UCLA, Tennessee, Florida State and Texas. Oklahoma State, No. 3 in last week's poll, falls to No. 7 after that three-game skid to the Longhorns.

🥎 MORE SOFTBALL 🥎

No teams dropped out of the top 25 from last week. See the latest poll from April 25 below.

Through games April 23, 2023

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS
1 Oklahoma (25) 42-1 625 1
2 UCLA 43-4 598 2
3 Tennessee 37-5 571 4
4 Florida State 39-8 548 5
5 Texas 39-9-1 517 7
6 Clemson 44-5 491 6
7 Oklahoma State 39-8 483 3
8 Stanford 34-10 415 8
9 Duke 40-8 414 10
10 Washington 33-10 411 9
11 Georgia 37-10 386 11
12 Arkansas 34-13 347 12
13 Oregon 31-11 281 16
14 LSU 37-11 277 15
15 Florida 32-12 247 14
16 Alabama 34-15 242 13
17 Auburn 35-14 239 21
18 Northwestern 30-10 216 17
19 Utah 30-10 196 18
20 Baylor 34-13 156 19
21 Wichita State 40-8 132 23
22 Kentucky 27-15-1 111 20
23 Texas A&M 29-17 58 24
24 Virginia Tech 33-15 49 22
25 Louisiana 36-13 47 25

Others receiving votes: Central Arkansas (29), California (16), Arizona (8), Arizona State (7), South Carolina (4), Louisville (2), Missouri (1)

Division I
Softball Championship
June 1-9, 2023
USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium | Oklahoma City, OK

