Texas cracks top 5 in college softball rankings for first time this season

A sweep over Oklahoma State last weekend has Texas softball in the top 5 of the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 rankings for the first time this year.

Oklahoma still leads the rankings, followed by UCLA, Tennessee, Florida State and Texas. Oklahoma State, No. 3 in last week's poll, falls to No. 7 after that three-game skid to the Longhorns.

No teams dropped out of the top 25 from last week. See the latest poll from April 25 below.

Others receiving votes: Central Arkansas (29), California (16), Arizona (8), Arizona State (7), South Carolina (4), Louisville (2), Missouri (1)