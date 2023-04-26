TRENDING:

NCAA.com | April 26, 2023

2023 college softball conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, auto-bids

Every WCWS Most Outstanding Player from 1996-2022

We're tracking all conference tournaments as 32 teams will qualify automatically for the 2023 NCAA DI softball tournament. Most will earn bids in conference tournaments, while the rest qualify as regular-season champs.

This year's NCAA softball bracket field of 64 will be revealed at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 14 on ESPN2.

2023 college softball conference tournament schedules, automatic bids

Click or tap on each conference to go directly to the official tournament site or bracket. Also included are tournament dates, host information and the TV information for the championship games.

  • America East: May 10-13 | Hosted by UMBC | 12 p.m. May 13 (if-necessary game at 2:30 p.m.)
  • AAC: May 11-13 | Hosted by South Florida
  • ASUN: May 9-13 | Hosted by Stetson | 1 p.m. May 13 (if-necessary game follows) on ESPN+
  • Atlantic 10: May 10-13 | Hosted by Fordham | 12 p.m. May 13 (if-necessary game follows) on ESPN+
  • ACC: May 10-13 | Hosted by Notre Dame | 1 p.m. May 13 on ESPN
  • Big 12: May 11-13 | at Oklahoma City | 3 p.m. May 13 on ESPN2
  • Big East: May 10-13 | Hosted by UConn
  • Big Sky: May 10-13 | Hosted by Weber State | 4 p.m. May 13
  • Big South: May 11-13 | Hosted by Radford | 1 p.m. May 13 (if-necessary game follows) on ESPN+
  • Big Ten: May 10-13 | Hosted by Illinois | 4 p.m. May 13 on Big Ten Network
  • Big West: No tournament
  • CAA:  May 9-13 | Hosted by Hofstra | 12 p.m. May 13 (if-necessary game follows) on FloSoftball
  • Conference USA: May 10-13 | Hosted by Louisiana Tech | 1 p.m. May 13 on CBSSN
  • Horizon: | May 10-13 | at highest-available seed | 12 p.m. local time May 13 on ESPN+
  • Ivy: May 11-13 | Hosted by No. 1 seed | 12 p.m. May 13 (if-necessary game follows) 
  • MAAC: May 10-14 | Hosted by highest seed | 10 a.m. May 13 (if-necessary game follows) on ESPN+
  • MAC: May 11-13 | Hosted by No. 1 seed
  • MEAC: May 10-13 | Hosted by Norfolk State | 12 p.m. May 13 (if-necessary game game follows)
  • Missouri Valley: May 10-13 | Hosted by Southern Illinois | 2 p.m. May 13 on ESPN+
  • Mountain West: May 11-13 | Hosted by San Diego State | 3 p.m. May 13 (if-necessary game follows)
  • NEC: May 11-13 | Hosted by high seed | May 13
  • Ohio Valley: May 10-13 | at Oxford, Alabama | 12 p.m. May 13 (if-necessary game follows) on ESPN+
  • Pac-12: May 10-13 | Hosted by Arizona | 10 p.m. May 13 on ESPN2
  • Patriot: May 11-13 | Host of highest seed | May 13 (if-necessary game follows)
  • SEC: May 9-13 | Hosted by Arkansas | 5 p.m. May 13 on ESPN2
  • Southern: May 10-13 | Hosted by Chattanooga | 1 p.m. May 13 (if-necessary game follows) on ESPN+
  • Southland: May 9-12 | Hosted by McNeese | 1 p.m. May 12 (if-necessary gamefollows) on ESPN+
  • SWAC: May 9-12/13 | Gulfport, Mississippi | May 12 (if-necessary game on May 13)
  • Summit: May 10-13 | Hosted by South Dakota State | May 13
  • Sun Belt: May 10-13 | Hosted by Louisiana | 2 p.m. May 13 on ESPN+
  • West Coast: No tournament
  • WAC: May 10-13 | Hosted by Grand Canyon | 4 p.m. May 13 (if-necessary game follows)

WCWS: Complete dates, info for this year's event

2023 NCAA softball tournament schedule

The tournament starts with 64 teams competing across 16 regionals. The 16 regional winners then face off in a best-of-3 series at eight super regional sited. The eight super regional champs move on to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

  • Sunday, May 14: Selection show at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2
  • Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21: Regionals (regional competition will be conducted Thursday-Saturday if a regional has a team with a no-competition policy for Sundays)
  • Thursday, May 25 through Saturday, May 27 OR Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28: Super regionals
  • Thursday, June 1 through Friday, June 9: Women's College World Series

Women's College World Series winners

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 *Oklahoma (59-3)  Patty Gasso  10-5 Texas  Oklahoma City 
2021 Oklahoma (56-4) Patty Gasso 5-1 Florida State  Oklahoma City 
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City
2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City
2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City
2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City
2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City
2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City
2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City
2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City
2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City
2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City
2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City
1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City
1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga.
1995 *#UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City
1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City
1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City
1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb.
1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb.
1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb.
1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series. 

#-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State softball: Schedule, scores, live updates

No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 6 Oklahoma State will face off in the Bedlam Series from May 6-8. Here is everything you need to know for the top-10 rivalry matchup.
Oklahoma on top for 10th straight week, FSU re-enters the top 3 in latest college softball rankings

Florida State is back in the top three behind (who else?) Oklahoma in the latest ESPN/USA Softball top 25 rankings.
Florida State vs. Florida softball: Schedule, scores, live updates

Florida State and Florida softball will face off again on Wednesday, May 3, after the Seminoles won their first meeting on April 26.
Division I
Softball Championship
June 1-9, 2023
USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium | Oklahoma City, OK

DI Softball News

