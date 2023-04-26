2023 college softball conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, auto-bids

We're tracking all conference tournaments as 32 teams will qualify automatically for the 2023 NCAA DI softball tournament. Most will earn bids in conference tournaments, while the rest qualify as regular-season champs.
This year's NCAA softball bracket field of 64 will be revealed at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 14 on ESPN2.
2023 college softball conference tournament schedules, automatic bids
Click or tap on each conference to go directly to the official tournament site or bracket. Also included are tournament dates, host information and the TV information for the championship games.
- America East: May 10-13 | Hosted by UMBC | 12 p.m. May 13 (if-necessary game at 2:30 p.m.)
- AAC: May 11-13 | Hosted by South Florida
- ASUN: May 9-13 | Hosted by Stetson | 1 p.m. May 13 (if-necessary game follows) on ESPN+
- Atlantic 10: May 10-13 | Hosted by Fordham | 12 p.m. May 13 (if-necessary game follows) on ESPN+
- ACC: May 10-13 | Hosted by Notre Dame | 1 p.m. May 13 on ESPN
- Big 12: May 11-13 | at Oklahoma City | 3 p.m. May 13 on ESPN2
- Big East: May 10-13 | Hosted by UConn
- Big Sky: May 10-13 | Hosted by Weber State | 4 p.m. May 13
- Big South: May 11-13 | Hosted by Radford | 1 p.m. May 13 (if-necessary game follows) on ESPN+
- Big Ten: May 10-13 | Hosted by Illinois | 4 p.m. May 13 on Big Ten Network
- Big West: No tournament
- CAA: May 9-13 | Hosted by Hofstra | 12 p.m. May 13 (if-necessary game follows) on FloSoftball
- Conference USA: May 10-13 | Hosted by Louisiana Tech | 1 p.m. May 13 on CBSSN
- Horizon: | May 10-13 | at highest-available seed | 12 p.m. local time May 13 on ESPN+
- Ivy: May 11-13 | Hosted by No. 1 seed | 12 p.m. May 13 (if-necessary game follows)
- MAAC: May 10-14 | Hosted by highest seed | 10 a.m. May 13 (if-necessary game follows) on ESPN+
- MAC: May 11-13 | Hosted by No. 1 seed
- MEAC: May 10-13 | Hosted by Norfolk State | 12 p.m. May 13 (if-necessary game game follows)
- Missouri Valley: May 10-13 | Hosted by Southern Illinois | 2 p.m. May 13 on ESPN+
- Mountain West: May 11-13 | Hosted by San Diego State | 3 p.m. May 13 (if-necessary game follows)
- NEC: May 11-13 | Hosted by high seed | May 13
- Ohio Valley: May 10-13 | at Oxford, Alabama | 12 p.m. May 13 (if-necessary game follows) on ESPN+
- Pac-12: May 10-13 | Hosted by Arizona | 10 p.m. May 13 on ESPN2
- Patriot: May 11-13 | Host of highest seed | May 13 (if-necessary game follows)
- SEC: May 9-13 | Hosted by Arkansas | 5 p.m. May 13 on ESPN2
- Southern: May 10-13 | Hosted by Chattanooga | 1 p.m. May 13 (if-necessary game follows) on ESPN+
- Southland: May 9-12 | Hosted by McNeese | 1 p.m. May 12 (if-necessary gamefollows) on ESPN+
- SWAC: May 9-12/13 | Gulfport, Mississippi | May 12 (if-necessary game on May 13)
- Summit: May 10-13 | Hosted by South Dakota State | May 13
- Sun Belt: May 10-13 | Hosted by Louisiana | 2 p.m. May 13 on ESPN+
- West Coast: No tournament
- WAC: May 10-13 | Hosted by Grand Canyon | 4 p.m. May 13 (if-necessary game follows)
WCWS: Complete dates, info for this year's event
2023 NCAA softball tournament schedule
The tournament starts with 64 teams competing across 16 regionals. The 16 regional winners then face off in a best-of-3 series at eight super regional sited. The eight super regional champs move on to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.
- Sunday, May 14: Selection show at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2
- Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21: Regionals (regional competition will be conducted Thursday-Saturday if a regional has a team with a no-competition policy for Sundays)
- Thursday, May 25 through Saturday, May 27 OR Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28: Super regionals
- Thursday, June 1 through Friday, June 9: Women's College World Series
Women's College World Series winners
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|*Oklahoma (59-3)
|Patty Gasso
|10-5
|Texas
|Oklahoma City
|2021
|Oklahoma (56-4)
|Patty Gasso
|5-1
|Florida State
|Oklahoma City
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|*UCLA (56-6)
|Kelly Inouye-Perez
|5-4
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|2018
|*Florida State (58-12)
|Lonni Alameda
|8-3
|Washington
|Oklahoma City
|2017
|*Oklahoma (61-9)
|Patty Gasso
|5-4
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2016
|Oklahoma (57-8)
|Patty Gasso
|2-1
|Auburn
|Oklahoma City
|2015
|Florida (60-7)
|Tim Walton
|4-1
|Michigan
|Oklahoma City
|2014
|*Florida (55-12)
|Tim Walton
|6-3
|Alabama
|Oklahoma City
|2013
|*Oklahoma (57-4)
|Patty Gasso
|4-0
|Tennessee
|Oklahoma City
|2012
|Alabama (60-8)
|Patrick Murphy
|5-4
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|2011
|*Arizona State (60-6)
|Clint Myers
|7-2
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2010
|*UCLA (50-11)
|Kelly Inouye-Perez
|15-9
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|2009
|Washington (51-12)
|Heather Tarr
|3-2
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2008
|*Arizona State (66-5)
|Clint Myers
|11-0
|Texas A&M
|Oklahoma City
|2007
|Arizona (50-14-1)
|Mike Candrea
|5-0
|Tennessee
|Oklahoma City
|2006
|Arizona (54-11)
|Mike Candrea
|5-0
|Northwestern
|Oklahoma City
|2005
|Michigan (65-7)
|Carol Hutchins
|4-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|2004
|UCLA (47-9)
|Sue Enquist
|3-1
|California
|Oklahoma City
|2003
|UCLA (54-7)
|Sue Enquist
|1-0
|California
|Oklahoma City
|2002
|California (56-19)
|Diane Ninemire
|6-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|2001
|*Arizona (65-4)
|Mike Candrea
|1-0
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|2000
|*Oklahoma (66-8)
|Patty Gasso
|3-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1999
|*UCLA (63-6)
|Sue Enquist
|3-2
|Washington
|Oklahoma City
|1998
|Fresno State (52-11)
|Margie Wright
|1-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1997
|Arizona (61-5)
|Mike Candrea
|10-2
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1996
|*Arizona (58-9)
|Mike Candrea
|6-4
|Washington
|Columbus, Ga.
|1995
|*#UCLA (50-6)
|Sharron Backus
|4-2
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1994
|*Arizona (64-3)
|Mike Candrea
|2-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Oklahoma City
|1993
|Arizona (44-8)
|Mike Candrea
|1-0
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1992
|*UCLA (54-2)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1991
|Arizona (56-16)
|Mike Candrea
|5-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1990
|UCLA (62-7)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Fresno State
|Oklahoma City
|1989
|*UCLA (48-4)
|Sharron Backus
|1-0
|Fresno State
|Sunnyvale, Calif.
|1988
|UCLA (53-8)
|Sharron Backus
|3-0
|Fresno State
|Sunnyvale, Calif.
|1987
|Texas A&M (56-8)
|Bob Brock
|4-1
|UCLA
|Omaha, Neb.
|1986
|*Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1)
|Judi Garman
|3-0
|Texas A&M
|Omaha, Neb.
|1985
|UCLA (41-9)
|Sharron Backus
|2-1
|Nebraska
|Omaha, Neb.
|1984
|UCLA (45-6-1)
|Sharron Backus
|1-0
|Texas A&M
|Omaha, Neb.
|1983
|Texas A&M (41-11)
|Bob Brock
|2-0
|Cal State Fullerton
|Omaha, Neb.
|1982
|*UCLA (33-7-2)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Fresno State
|Omaha, Neb.
*Indicates undefeated teams in final series.
#-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions