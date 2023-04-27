Florida softball: The all-time starting lineup

Florida softball has won two national titles and has had 11 Women's College World Series trips. There are some classic players well-known across the college softball world that have helped lead the Gators to so much success in the past two decades.

We dug deep into the record books to pick this all-time lineup, and based the selections heavily on career statistics and Florida's all-time program records, All-American honors, other awards and championships. We selected three pitchers, an infield, outfield, utility player and catcher.

Here is the Florida softball all-time lineup:

Stacey Nelson — Pitcher (2006-2009)

The first pitcher on the list is Stacey Nelson, the very same player that carried the Gators to their first-ever Women's College World Series appearance in 2008. Nelson won back-to-back SEC Pitcher of the Year awards in 2008 and 2009 and still has the UF record for lowest career ERA (0.99) and most wins (136).

Kelly Barnhill — Pitcher (2016-2019)

Now for the Florida strikeout leader — Kelly Barnhill. This list goes on and on for this decorated UF pitcher. Barnhill has the most strikeouts per seven innings in program history (10.53), the most combined shutouts (30), lowest opponent batting average (.134), third-best ERA (1.17), and of course, the most strikeouts with 1,208. She too was a two-time SEC Pitcher of the Year in 2017 and 2018, the 2017 USA Softball National Player of the Year, and 2017 Honda Award winner for softball. Barnhill is a clear pick for the all-time rotation.

Hannah Rogers — Pitcher (2011-2014)

For our third pitcher, we had to go with Hannah Rogers, who led the Gators to their first national championship in program history in 2014. She was named Most Outstanding Player at the Women's College World Series during that run and was also named SEC Female Athlete of the Year. Rogers finished third at UF behind Barnhill and Nelson in strikeouts, with 833 Ks and in shutouts with 41.

Kelsey Bruder — Outfield (2008-2011)

In the outfield, we have Kelsey Bruder up first, who took home the 2011 Honda Sports Award for softball as well as the 2011 SEC Player of the Year and 2011 WCWS All-Tournament team honors. Bruder has the most total bases ever in a single season at Florida.

Michelle Moultrie — Outfield (2009-2012)

Our second outfielder is yet another SEC Player of the Year — Michelle Moultrie took home the award in 2012. Her .443 average in 2011 is the highest ever for a Gator in a single season. She also holds four single-season records at Florida — on base percentage (.519), batting average (.443), triples (5), and stolen bases (31).

Francesca Enea — Outfield (2007-2010)

Rounding out the outfield is Francesca Enea. Enea finished her UF career with 61 homers, which ranks third all-time at Florida, and she finished second in career RBI.

Amanda Lorenz — First base (2016-2019)

Now for a more recent star and one of the most well-known names from Florida softball — Amanda Lorenz. Lorenz was primarily an outfielder, but she was an All-American first baseman as a senior, so I moved her here to manipulate this lineup. Lorenz is the ONLY Florida player to have a career batting average over .400 — .407, to be exact. She was the 2018 SEC Player of the Year, the 2016 NFCA Freshman of the Year and the 2016 SEC Freshman of the Year. In 2018, she became the only player in UF history to reach base safely in all games played during a season and broke the Florida single-season record for walks with 70.

Kelsey Stewart — Second base (2013-2016)

Moving on to second base, Kelsey Stewart was a shoe-in. Her name just saturates the Florida record books, as she finished her career with more hits, runs scored, triples and stolen bases than any other Gator. She was masterful on the base paths, totaling 113 total stolen bases. She stood out defensively as well, ranking in the top five at Florida in double plays turned.

Megan Bush — Shortstop (2008-2011)

We have another powerful slugger in our lineup with Megan Bush at short. Bush finished second on the all-time UF home run list with 65 and had the most single-season RBI with 80 in 2011. Her 217 career RBI is third all-time, behind two other players on this list. She also holds the UF record for most sacrifice flies with 21.

Stephanie Tofft — Third base (2011-2014)

At third, we have Stephanie Tofft, who was a 2014 national champion at Florida with some clutch postseason moments. She stands in the top five in the Gators batting average list and top 10 in slugging percentage.

Lauren Haeger — Utility (2012-2015)

Gators fans — I apologize for making you have to scroll this far down to find Lauren Haeger's name. I am not sure you can find a more decorated and accomplished Florida softball player if you tried. Well here you go, at the utility position, we have the Florida home run queen. Haeger finished with 71 career homers, which ranks first at Florida. She not only came up big at the plate but in the circle, too. She was the 2015 Honda award winner, USA Softball Player of the Year, SEC Female athlete of the year, WCWS Most Outstanding player and SEC Pitcher of the Year. ALL in one season. The two-time national champion (in 2014 and 2015) was often compared to Babe Ruth. Why? Well they are the only two players in softball or baseball history to hit 70 home runs and win 70 games as a pitcher at either the college or pro level. So yes, Haeger is obviously in this all-time lineup.

Kristen Butler — Catcher (2003-2006)

And lastly, we have Kristen Butler behind the dish. The 2006 SEC Player of the Year has the second-lowest stolen base-against percentage in Florida history. She set the single-season record for lowest stolen bases against average, allowing only 16 steals in 35 attempts in 2003 and has the record for most runners caught stealing with 19 on the season.