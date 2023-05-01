2023 SEC softball: Schedule, TV networks, dates for the tournament

Top freshmen in DI softball so far in 2023

Top freshmen in DI softball so far in 2023

The 2023 SEC softball tournament is May 9-13 at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark. The winner of the tournament will receive an automatic bid into the 2023 softball championship field.

We're tracking the automatic DI softball qualifiers and conference tournaments here.

Arkansas is the defending SEC champion after winning its first SEC softball tournament last season at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. The tournament is held on its member schools' campuses, rotating to each, with future tournaments set for Georgia (2024), Auburn (2025), Kentucky (2026), LSU (2027), Missouri (2028) and Ole Miss (2029). The official SEC softball tournament page is here.

The SEC tournament includes 13 teams in a single-elimination bracket, with tournament play starting Tuesday and ending Saturday. We'll update this article with the bracket when it is released from the official site.

Here is the TV and game schedule for the SEC softball tournament (all times ET):

7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9: First Round, Game 1, SEC Network

11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10: First Round, Game 2, SEC Network

2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10: First Round, Game 3, SEC Network

5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10: First Round, Game 4, SEC Network

8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10: First Round, Game 5, SEC Network

11 a.m. on Thursday, May 11: Quarterfinal, Game 6, SEC Network

2 p.m. on Thursday, May 11: Quarterfinal, Game 7, SEC Network

5 p.m. on Thursday, May 11: Quarterfinal, Game 8, SEC Network

8 p.m. on Thursday, May 11: Quarterfinal, Game 9, SEC Network

4 p.m. on Friday, May 12: Semifinal, Game 10, ESPN2

6:30 p.m. on on Friday, May 12: Semifinal, Game 11, ESPN2

5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13: Championship Game, ESPN2

2022 SEC softball tournament bracket

(Click or tap here to open in a new tab)

Past SEC tournament champions

Here are the annual SEC tournament champions since the tournament began in 1997.