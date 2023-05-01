TRENDING:

Kendall Smith | NCAA.com | May 1, 2023

No. 12 Arkansas shuts out No. 3 Tennessee en route to series win

Top freshmen in DI softball so far in 2023

Hannah Camenzind threw 5.2 scoreless innings for No. 12 Arkansas en route to its Monday night 2-0 victory over No. 3 Tennessee.

Karlyn Pickens got the start for the Volunteers and struck out six, but the Razorbacks' Rylin Hedgecock came through clutch in the bottom of the fourth inning, blasting a two-run homer to give Arkansas its only pair of runs all night.

The low-scoring contest put Razorbacks reliever Chenise Delce in a spot with little room for error in the sixth inning, but in her 1.1 innings pitched, Delce struck out three and allowed no runs, securing the huge home victory for Arkansas.

Reagan Johnson, Hannah Gammill, and Kacie Hoffmann each tallied a hit a piece for the Razorbacks. Tennessee recorded five hits, but a lack of timely swings left runners on base, resulting in the shutout. 

The win elevates Arkansas to 37-14 on the season and 13-8 in SEC play. The victory also secured Arkansas a series win over Tennessee, as the Razorbacks also defeated the Volunteers 6-4 on Sunday.

Arkansas has one final SEC regular-season series against Missouri this weekend. Meanwhile, Tennessee will host South Carolina to finish out its conference regular season. 

