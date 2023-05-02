Florida State vs. Florida softball: Schedule, scores, live updates

No. 3 Florida State and No. 17 Florida softball will face off in the second of two straight mid-week rivalry games at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 3 on ESPNU. FSU took down the Gators in the first matchup, 5-3, on April 26.

See the recap of their first game, and viewing information for their next meeting, below:

Florida State vs. Florida: Schedule, score, how to watch

Wednesday, May 3:

No. 17 Florida vs. No. 3 Florida State | 6 p.m. ET on ESPNU Live Stats Watch



Wednesday, April 26:

No. 4 Florida State 5, No. 15 Florida 3 | Box score

FINAL: FSU takes the first of two, 5-3

The Seminoles picked up their 40th win of the season at the expense of their bitter rivals on Wednesday. The Gators were held scoreless in the final four innings and a three-run bottom of the fourth sealed the deal for the fourth-ranked Noles.

Final stats from Tallahassee:

UF 3-5 FSU - B4 | Noles take the lead yet again 🍢

Josie Muffley puts the Seminoles in front with this two-run double in the fourth inning, her 20th and 21st RBIs of the season. The base hit chased Elizabeth Hightower from the circle, who finishes with three innings pitched and five runs allowed on five hits.

JOSIE'S GOT THE PLEX POPPIN'‼️‼️‼️



NOLES REGAIN THE LEAD



📺ACCNX#Team40 pic.twitter.com/Nq6OTDtQhe — Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) April 26, 2023

UF 3-2 FSU - T3 | Gators finally get a base hit after opportunistic hitting 🐊

Yes, you read that right. Reagan Walsh's homer to right-center field was Florida's first base hit of the ballgame, but they lead in the third inning. The first two runs were scored by baserunners who reached via a walk and error. Both scored on sac flies.

The Gators have taken full advantage of everything they have been given and take the lead for a third time in this back-and-forth contest.

Walsh breaks up the no-no and gives the Gators the lead with her 6th HOME RUN of the year!! #GoGators



Gators-3 | Seminoles-2 pic.twitter.com/IwCj2ogEYT — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) April 26, 2023

UF 1-2 FSU - B2 | Dack shows power to give FSU the lead

FSU slugger Katie Dack turned on two pitches from Florida starter Elizabeth Hightower, pulling the first just foul — missing out on her team-high 11th of the season — and nearly leaving the yard on the very next pitch.

This fly ball was inches from being a round-tripper, but the extra-base hit drove in the go-ahead run for the Seminoles, who have scored in both innings so far.

GET US GOING KATIE‼️‼️



Noles have the lead as we head to the third👊



E2 | FSU 2 UF 1



📺ACCNX#Team40 pic.twitter.com/wIz3dwxvm6 — Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) April 26, 2023

Lineups out for Game 1

Here's how each team will look for this first in-state rivalry clash. No surprise, the Gators will be led off by Skylar Wallace and her .482 batting average — the fourth highest in all of DI softball.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles may not have any hitters flirting with a .500 BA, but they have seven players hitting .300 or better, meaning virtually no one is an easy out one through nine.

Florida vs. Florida State preview

FSU has been dominant in recent years, and has taken down the Gators in their last three matchups. The Seminoles have been successful all season with consistency in their lineup. Seven players are hitting above .300 and three have eight or more homers on the season. They have some star power in the circle too with Kathryn Sandercock leading the way. Sandercock is a vet with WCWS experience, and this year she sports a 1.10 ERA, 17-3 record and 69 strikeouts. In addition to Sandercock, they have Makenna Reid as an option. Check out these stats — 10-0 record with a 0.93 ERA and 67 Ks through about half as many innings pitched as Sandercock.

The Gators will go with either Elizabeth Hightower or Rylee Trilicek in the circle. Hightower sports a 3.05 ERA, 14-8 record and 66 strikeouts. Offensively, Skylar Wallace is clearly the star with the most production at the plate. Wallace is hitting .481 with 15 homers and slugging 1.093. Extremely impressive numbers. Kendra Falby is another player to know for the Gators.

Both teams have impressive offensive production, but the Seminoles have the upper hand in the circle heading into the matchup. In order for the Gators to pull off the win, their pitching needs to be lights out.

Pitching comparison

As mentioned earlier, the Seminoles have the upper hand in the circle heading into the matchup. But since these are mid-week games, it is hard to be certain who each team's starting pitcher will be. Typically, we might see another arm to keep the typical starters ready for the weekend series, but in such a big game, they might go with their aces. Last matchup, the Gators went with Hightower and FSU went Reid.

(all pitching stats as of April 29)

team player W-L IP ERA SO B/AVG Florida Elizabeth Hightower 14-10 119.2 3.33 76 .225 Rylee Trilicek 12-3 90.2 3.09 43 .244 Lexi Delbrie 6-2 64 3.01 43 .199 Florida State Kathryn Sandercock 17-3 122.1 1.20 75 .187 Makenna Reid 11-0 58.2 0.95 73 .129 Allison Royalty 7-1 58.2 2.03 47 .202

Each team's last 10 games

(records as of April 29)

TEAM LAST 10 BEST WIN WORST LOSS VS TOP 25 UF (33-16, 9-11 SEC) 4-6 11-4 @ #17 ARK., 3/25 7-3 @ MISSOURI, 3/17 4-8 FSU (42-8, 18-2 ACC) 9-1 7-5 @ #3 OK ST., 3/10 5-4 vs. LONGWOOD., 2/11 12-6

Florida vs. Florida State softball history

Florida is 28-21 all-time against Florida State softball, however, the Gators have lost the last three matchups dating back to 2021. Last season, Florida State won both games with a narrow 2-1 victory on May 4. Kathryn Sandercock picked up the win for the Seminoles and Elizabeth Hightower registered the loss in the circle. It is likely we see the same two pitchers facing off in the circle this year.

Click or tap here to see the full head-to-head series history, since 1997.