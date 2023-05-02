Oklahoma on top for 10th straight week, FSU re-enters the top 3 in latest college softball rankings

The Oklahoma Sooners remain on top of the USA Softball/ESPN top 25 rankings for the 10th straight week. They have held on to the No. 1 spot ever since re-taking it from UCLA after the second week of games. The Sooners have won 37 straight games since a one-run loss to Baylor on Feb. 19.

Florida State re-entered the top three, flip-flopping with Tennessee after its win over rival Florida last week and weekend sweep over Notre Dame. Tennessee, on the other hand, lost two out of three games to Arkansas. The Razorbacks stayed put at No. 12 despite the series win.

Florida dropped two spots following its loss to FSU and one loss to Ole Miss over the weekend. Central Arkansas enters for the first time at No. 25. It has won nine out of the last 10, including a big win over Arkansas on April 11.

Here is the full top 25 poll, through games on May 1:

RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS RANKING 1 Oklahoma (25) 45-1 625 1 2 UCLA 47-4 599 2 3 Florida State 43-8 565 4 4 Tennessee 39-6 552 3 5 Texas 39-9-1 519 5 6 Oklahoma State 41-9 465 7 7 Stanford 38-10 451 8 8 Clemson 45-8 414 6 9 Washington 35-10 409 10 10 Georgia 38-10 407 11 11 Duke 43-9 396 9 12 Arkansas 36-14 368 12 13 Oregon 35-11 308 13 14 Alabama 36-16 297 16 15 Auburn 37-15 259 17 16 LSU 38-13 256 14 17 Florida 34-16 243 15 18 Northwestern 33-10 242 18 19 Wichita State 43-8 161 21 20 Utah 31-13 142 19 21 Baylor 36-15 93 20 22 Virginia Tech 35-17 92 24 23 Texas A&M 32-18 87 23 24 Louisiana 39-13 65 25 25 Central Arkansas 36-9 46 NR