Oklahoma on top for 10th straight week, FSU re-enters the top 3 in latest college softball rankings

The Oklahoma Sooners remain on top of the USA Softball/ESPN top 25 rankings for the 10th straight week. They have held on to the No. 1 spot ever since re-taking it from UCLA after the second week of games. The Sooners have won 37 straight games since a one-run loss to Baylor on Feb. 19.
Florida State re-entered the top three, flip-flopping with Tennessee after its win over rival Florida last week and weekend sweep over Notre Dame. Tennessee, on the other hand, lost two out of three games to Arkansas. The Razorbacks stayed put at No. 12 despite the series win.
Florida dropped two spots following its loss to FSU and one loss to Ole Miss over the weekend. Central Arkansas enters for the first time at No. 25. It has won nine out of the last 10, including a big win over Arkansas on April 11.
Here is the full top 25 poll, through games on May 1:
|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS RANKING
|1
|Oklahoma (25)
|45-1
|625
|1
|2
|UCLA
|47-4
|599
|2
|3
|Florida State
|43-8
|565
|4
|4
|Tennessee
|39-6
|552
|3
|5
|Texas
|39-9-1
|519
|5
|6
|Oklahoma State
|41-9
|465
|7
|7
|Stanford
|38-10
|451
|8
|8
|Clemson
|45-8
|414
|6
|9
|Washington
|35-10
|409
|10
|10
|Georgia
|38-10
|407
|11
|11
|Duke
|43-9
|396
|9
|12
|Arkansas
|36-14
|368
|12
|13
|Oregon
|35-11
|308
|13
|14
|Alabama
|36-16
|297
|16
|15
|Auburn
|37-15
|259
|17
|16
|LSU
|38-13
|256
|14
|17
|Florida
|34-16
|243
|15
|18
|Northwestern
|33-10
|242
|18
|19
|Wichita State
|43-8
|161
|21
|20
|Utah
|31-13
|142
|19
|21
|Baylor
|36-15
|93
|20
|22
|Virginia Tech
|35-17
|92
|24
|23
|Texas A&M
|32-18
|87
|23
|24
|Louisiana
|39-13
|65
|25
|25
|Central Arkansas
|36-9
|46
|NR