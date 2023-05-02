Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State softball: Schedule, scores, live updates

No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 6 Oklahoma State softball will face off in the Bedlam Series May 5-7 at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater. The Sooners sit on top of the top 25 rankings for the 10th consecutive week and have clinched their 11th straight Big 12 title. They'll now visit a top-10 rival in OK State. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the weekend series.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State: Schedule, score, how to watch

Friday, May 5:

No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 6 Oklahoma State| 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 Live Stats Watch



Saturday, May 6:

No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 6 Oklahoma State| 5 p.m. ET on ESPN Live Stats Watch



Sunday, May 7:

No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 6 Oklahoma State| 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Live Stats Watch



Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State softball series preview

We should have a great matchup for the Bedlam Series this year. It's not only a storied rivalry, but a top-10 showdown between the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners and No. 6 Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

Let's dive into the Sooners first, who have been close to untouchable for the past 10 weeks. They have just one loss on the season to Baylor, and have since avenged that loss with ease with three shutout wins over the Bears. The back-to-back national champs have an unbelievably loaded lineup from top to bottom, with four players hitting above .400 and five with 10 or more homers. Jayda Coleman is leading the team with a .465 average and 13 bombs, and Tiare Jennings is right behind her. I'll get to the pitching staff below, but the arms are as good as it gets in NCAA softball.

This team is tough to beat on paper, and obviously, not many have figured out how to. In their one loss to Baylor in February, the bats went cold. But that loss awakened a beast that we saw soon after, as the Sooners absolutely demolished then-No. 1 UCLA 14-0 in a run-rule win the next weekend. When it comes to domination across literally any sport — I'd like to argue that Oklahoma softball takes the cake.

But OSU does not lack for talent this season. They are led by Kelly Maxwell in the circle, who relies heavily on her ability to strikeout the majority of batters faced. Rachel Becker headlines the offense with a .462 average, and Kiley Naomi leads with 10 homers.

The Cowgirls have dropped six of their last eight games, including four in extra innings. OSU went 2-1 last weekend against Texas Tech, after getting swept by Texas the previous weekend. So if there is one thing this team needs ahead of postseason, its a few more wins. OSU will travel to North Texas on Wednesday for a game, before welcoming in the best team in the country. The rivalry should be an added factor, and likely some added motivation from an OSU team that has lost a few heartbreakers as of late. So I really do expect a good one. No team is untouchable, let's see if the Cowgirls can make it happen.

Pitching comparison

Oklahoma's pitching staff is absolutely terrifying. Their 0.80 ERA team ERA is the lowest in the nation, and a whole half-run less than the next team. The Cowgirls have one of the best pitchers in the nation in Maxwell, who is up to 180 strikeouts this season, with a low .139 opposing batting average. But, the Sooners have three untouchable arms. You hear a ton about Jordy Bahl and Alex Storako, but on top of that, would you look at Nicole May's stat-line? She has a 0.43 ERA and over 100 punchouts. It is crazy how good this Sooners pitching staff is.

(all pitching stats as of May 1)

TEAM PLAYER W-L IP ERA SO B/AVG Oklahoma Alex Storako 15-0 81.2 0.77 93 .146 Jordy Bahl 14-1 95.2 1.10 127 .160 Nicole May 14-0 81.1 0.43 109 .139 Oklahoma State Kelly Maxwell 14-2 109.1 1.47 180 .139 Lexi Kilfoyl 12-4 104.2 1.74 105 .185 Kyra Aycock 9-1 79.2 2.2 57 .262

Each team's last 10 games

(records as of May 1)

TEAM LAST 10 BEST WIN WORST LOSS VS TOP 25 Oklahoma (45-1, 15-0 BIG 12) 10-0 14-0 (5 INN.) VS. #1 UCLA, 2/26 3-4 @ BAYLOR, 2/19 17-0 Oklahoma State (41-9, 10-5 BIG 12) 4-6 9-1 (5 INN.) @ #6 FSU., 3/11 6-11 vs. MARYLAND., 2/12 10-6

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State softball history

Oklahoma is 20-5 in the all-time series vs. Oklahoma State, since 2000. The Cowgirls' longest losing streak was 24 games, spanning from March 28, 2012 to May 31, 2019. In more recent history, OSU picked up one win in a three-game series in 2021, was swept by OU last year during the regular season, then won its first Big 12 softball title by beating No. 1 Oklahoma, 4-3, in eight innings in the final round of the Big 12 Championship. Oklahoma, of course, went on to win the national championship in the same year. Now they will face off in a weekend series, again.

